Community questions prosecutor’s office in case of 13-year-old’s shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Some community members are questioning the process of the Franklin County Prosecutor. They gathered outside his office Thursday to call attention to the specific case of Krieg Butler. Butler was charged with the murder of 13-year-old Sinzae Reed two weeks ago, and his case has since been dismissed by the municipal […]
City attorney: agreement near to force Latitude Five25 owners to sell or face takeover
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The owners of a troubled apartment complex at the center of a legal battle over numerous tenant complaints could soon be forced to sell or face a takeover, the Columbus City Attorney's Office said. Paxe Latitude LP has owned Latitude Five25 since October 2021. The...
Two local men indicted for using excessive force as law enforcement officers
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Two men were charged with civil rights crimes related to the use of excessive force during their employment with the Pike County Sheriff’s Office. Last week, a federal grand jury indicted Jeremy C. Mooney, 47, of Piketon, and William Stansberry, Jr., 46, of Chillicothe. That indictment was unsealed today at the defendants’ […]
Ohio woman claims 1986 guilty plea was forged, fights to have conviction expunged
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A woman trying to plead her case, a case that dates back to the mid-1980s, was dealt a blow Monday. Betty Hines served four years on a felonious assault charge, was released, and went to work. She said her name, signed on a form that ultimately entered the guilty plea, was […]
Latitude Five25 owners will have to sell apartment complex, city attorney says
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The city of Columbus is close to an agreement with the company owning Latitude Five25 apartments – asking them to sell the crime-ridden, unsanitary complex within three months of the resolution. Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein said in a press release Tuesday he expects to finalize the agreement with management company […]
Ohio House candidate owes $1.3 million from 2014 fraud judgement, plaintiff says
A Columbus area GOP candidate for the Ohio House of Representatives told the state’s ethics commission this month that he failed to disclose a pair of creditors who say he owes them $1.3 million. Ohio ethics laws require House candidates to disclose their sources of income, plus their debtors...
Mom set to testify against Latitude Five25 about living conditions claims intimidation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two Columbus towers plagued with problems could be taken out of the hands of current owners. This comes as current tenants claim they're being subjected to intimidation for speaking out against what they call unsafe and unlivable conditions on the property. "I just delivered him...
Columbus youth influencer falls victim to teen car thieves
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Chanel Jack is one of many victims to car theft at the hands of teens. Franklin County Sheriffs Office said that there have been 42% more juvenile crime reports than at same time in 2021. FCSO said crimes have frequently involved groups of 2-3 teens. Chanel...
Union calls for policy change after teens livestream standoff inside youth prison
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Twelve teens already in the custody of the Ohio Department of Youth Services are facing additional charges after they livestreamed destruction of property during a standoff inside a youth prison. The incident this weekend at the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility in Massillon is just the...
‘Faced with a housing crisis’ — Ohioans cope with rising rents
Rents have been rising fast over the past two years, creating hardship for Ohioans who are surviving on wages that aren’t keeping up. Between December 2019 and December 2021, the average rent for a two-bedroom apartment in Ohio’s five most populous counties increased between 15% and 18%, according to data from Zillow. But median household incomes in Ohio increased by just 6% between those years, according to census data.
Columbus sues judge for inaction on gun law case
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The city of Columbus has sued a judge for failing to make rulings in the city’s lawsuit against Ohio concerning a 2019 law expanding self-defense. In the lawsuit filed in the Ohio Supreme Court Monday, the city accuses Judge Stephen L. McIntosh of not issuing rulings on multiple motions in Columbus’ […]
Governor DeWine Announces $10.2 Million in Ohio Court Backlog Reduction Program Awards
(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine today announced that 51 local courts will receive a total of $10.2 million in grant funding to help reduce accumulated backlogs of pending court proceedings. Governor DeWine is awarding the funding as part of the Ohio Court Backlog Reduction Program, which launched earlier this...
Man arrested after stabbing at assisted living facility
POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) – A man has been arrested in connection with a double stabbing at an assisted living facility. Gebru Berihun, 66, is being charged with two counts of felonious assault after he allegedly stabbed a married couple at the Abbington of Powell Assisted Living facility on Bradford Court. He is scheduled to be […]
Franklin County agencies to take back prescription drugs this weekend
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Unused and unfinished prescription medications filling up medicine cabinets have a new place to go this weekend. Law enforcement agencies throughout Franklin County will participate in the semi-annual National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on Saturday. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., police and fire departments in Columbus, Worthington, New Albany and […]
Pickaway County – Man Sentenced to Prison After Attempting to Drop Drugs at Prison
PICKAWAY – Two Suspects in January were caught attempting to drop drugs in the Pickaway Corrections facility in Orient Ohio. Ohio state highway patrol along with the Pickaway sheriff’s department surrounded the area to look for the suspects after the prison contacted authorities when two men were on the grounds attempting to drop contraband, (drugs) into Pickaway correctional institution.
66-year-old resident charged in stabbing of married couple at Powell assisted living facility
POWELL, Ohio — A 66-year-old resident at an assisted living facility in Powell is charged with felonious assault after a stabbing on Wednesday morning that left a man and woman injured, according to the Delaware County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were called to Abbington of Powell Assisted Living on Bradford...
New York man claims his identity was used to purchase a truck in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Detectives in Chillicothe are investigating a case of identity theft after a man told investigators that someone purchased a truck in his name. The reported incident occurred at the Herrnstein Automotive Group in Chillicothe. According to the police report obtained by the Guardian, detectives spoke with...
Food News: Buxton Inn Suffers Fire; Natalie's Worthington Bids Goodbye
Granville’s historic Buxton Inn suffered a two-alarm commercial fire Tuesday. According to a post on the Buxton Inn’s Instagram account, the local fire department saved the historic inn and no one was injured. The Newark Advocate reports that most of the damage occurred in the attic above the kitchen, though it's not clear whether the fire started in the inn's kitchen or the attic. The early 19th century inn, which hosts a variety of events and happy hours, will be closed for at least three weeks while it undergoes repairs.
Columbus schools eyeing software to address bus route issues
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Transportation issues continue to impact several students 10 weeks into the school year. The principal at Summit Academy Middle School, which serves students with disabilities, said she is facing two busing issues. The school’s transportation is provided by Columbus City Schools and right now it is dealing with a major bus […]
Columbus Post Office hiring for the holidays
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Tis the season to get a job. The Columbus Post Office is once again hiring for the holiday season and will host job fairs every Tuesday this November at 2323 Citygate Drive. USPS is looking to fill immediate openings for City Carrier positions, which are full-time and have a starting wage […]
