sciotopost.com
Columbus – Great Southern Mall, Ollies Not Affected by Fire
COLUMBUS – A Viral video showed smoke rising from a Columbus South High Ollies last night but, that wasn’t the complete facts. The video showed a large plum of black smoke over the Great Southern Shopping center located on South High just north of 270, but it wasn’t the strip mall that was on fire.
Columbus City Schools approves more than $200,000 in security measures
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio's largest school district outlined potential plans for more than $200,000 worth of security changes. Columbus City Schools approved building alarms as well as access card readers at Tuesday’s board meeting. The security systems will cost almost $200,000. The access card readers will cost close...
themanual.com
The iconic Columbus-style pizza originated in 1934 in Ohio’s capital city
October is National Pizza Month. Raise your hand if you knew that. Okay, okay, liars, hands down. Like its random origin suggests, this observation was a marketing ploy, in this case launching in October 1984 along with the new Pizza Today magazine via publisher and pizzeria owner, Gerry Durnell. Durnell dubbed the eerie month pizza month because that’s when the first issue of his magazine debuted.
cwcolumbus.com
City of Columbus hosts first-ever pumpkin drop-off event to encourage composting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — For the first time ever the city of Columbus is hosting a pumpkin drop-off event to encourage composting. The drop-off will run through the whole month of November. Every Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Division of Refuse Collection. The event will not be held on Veterans Day and Thanksgiving Day.
Ghost tours and haunted houses in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus is home to the largest and scariest haunted experiences in Ohio, including the Ohio State Reformatory Escape from Blood Prison, Carnage Haunted House and many more. Fernando’s Funeral: Oct. 28-29 Join the Kelton House for a guided tour with stories of the generations of Keltons that once lived. The Kelton House – […]
spectrumnews1.com
Columbus youth influencer falls victim to teen car thieves
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Chanel Jack is one of many victims to car theft at the hands of teens. Franklin County Sheriffs Office said that there have been 42% more juvenile crime reports than at same time in 2021. FCSO said crimes have frequently involved groups of 2-3 teens. Chanel...
Ohio assisted living facility resident stabs, wounds married couple, sheriff’s office says
POWELL, Ohio — A married couple living in a nursing home in a Columbus suburb were seriously wounded Wednesday morning when they were stabbed by another resident, authorities say. The stabbing at Abbington of Powell Assisted Living left a man in critical condition at OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital, the...
myfox28columbus.com
2 people injured in crash on I-270 in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said two people were taken to the hospital after a crash Wednesday night on I-270. Police said the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday on I-270 between East Livingston Avenue and East Main Street. One person was taken to Mt. Carmel East in...
Child with life-threatening injuries after East Side crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A child suffered life-threatening injuries early Thursday in a two-car crash on the East Side. A child was transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital and is in critical condition after a two-car crash near the intersection of Noe Bixby Road and East Livingston Avenue about 6 a.m. The status of the drivers […]
Out in Ohio: Nonprofit reframing LGBTQ+ community’s relationship with faith
‘Out in Ohio’ profiles LGBTQ+ Ohioans making a difference in their community. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A central Ohio nonprofit is dismantling animosity between some members of two clashing groups: the LGBTQ+ community and the Christian faith. LoveBoldly is creating and seeking out Christian spaces championing members of the LGBTQ+ community. For the organization, there […]
Columbus schools to add metal detectors following shooting threats
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Multiple incidents of students bringing loaded guns to Columbus City Schools have prompted the district to buy metal detectors. After a 17-year-old boy brought a loaded handgun to South High School Monday, district officials told NBC4 that at least 60 metal detectors will be installed in high schools throughout the city […]
Movie screened in Gahanna addresses PTSD in first responders
If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or suicidal thoughts, call 988. GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) – Central Ohio first responders are coming together in support of each other’s mental health. Studies show police officers and firefighters are more likely to die by suicide than in the line of duty. A new movie […]
Franklin County agencies to take back prescription drugs this weekend
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Unused and unfinished prescription medications filling up medicine cabinets have a new place to go this weekend. Law enforcement agencies throughout Franklin County will participate in the semi-annual National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on Saturday. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., police and fire departments in Columbus, Worthington, New Albany and […]
cwcolumbus.com
Community group helping people pursue a new career path after age 50
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A long-time Columbus community agency says it's busier than ever connecting people aged 50 and over with prospective employers. "At the beginning of the year, our clients were like one or two a month," Executive Director with MatureWorks, Edna Mae Berkey, said. "Now we are up to 20-25 a month, and we are seeing a lot of people getting hired."
5 shootings near 5 Columbus bars in past 2 months
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Our CrimeTracker 10 team is tracking five shootings near five different bars in Columbus in just over the past two months. Police say a 40-year-old man was shot Saturday night just before midnight. According to reports, many of these shootings are spilling out into parking lots late at night.
unioncountydailydigital.com
UCSO Reports – October 26, 2022
A deputy met with a Grove City Police Officer to take custody of Christopher S. Hodges, age 38 of Columbus for an outstanding arrest warrant. He was transported to the Tri County Regional Jail. 10:00am Recovered Property. A deputy met with a Franklin Township Police Officer to take possession of...
Westerville teacher placed on leave after concerning video
WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Westerville teacher and athletic coach was placed on paid administrative leave Thursday after a video featuring him talking with a female claiming to be underage circulated among students. School officials at Westerville Central High School are investigating Justin Christoff after the video’s contents raised concerns among district leadership, spokesperson Greg […]
19-year-old arrested in shooting death of teenage girl
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An arrest has been made in the shooting of a 17-year-old girl who walked into a hospital last week and died hours later. Columbus police say Kyrique Camper, 19, was arrested Wednesday night. His arraignment on a murder charge is scheduled for Friday morning in Franklin County Municipal Court. On Oct. […]
spectrumnews1.com
Pickaway County business owner a viral success story
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Brandon Schlichter, a Circleville native and entrepreneur, said he did not grow up with wealth and that his family was evicted from their home when he was six-years-old and again at 18. “I want to be successful on social media, I need to treat YouTube...
cwcolumbus.com
Group pushes back on 2 school issues in one of Ohio's wealthiest districts
WORTHINGTON, Ohio (WSYX) — When Erin Sogal went to Worthington Kilbourne High School, the building was brand new. But now she’s campaigning for two school money issues to make major renovations to her alma mater and another school in the district. Some in the district, however, say this is not the time to be asking taxpayers for more money.
