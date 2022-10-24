Brush fire concerns in Middle Tennessee

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Those crunchy leaves on the ground are turning into unwelcomed crackles after firefighters across Middle Tennessee spent their weekend putting out brush fires.

Over the weekend, multiple brush fires flared up, burning through 20 acres in Davidson County, 38 acres in Williamson County and three acres in Sumner County, and fighting those fires is no easy task.

“Limited water supply, they’re very difficult to get to because of the terrain, again they’re mountainous, they’re rocky, lots of dead leaves and limbs,” said Hendersonville Fire Chief Scotty Bush.

Chief Bush said his was one of multiple departments that worked to put out Sumner County’s brush fire quickly. He said time is of the essence when it comes to these fast-burning blazes.

“The wind basically can pick it up, it’ll take embers from burning rubbish or leaves or trees and spark another fire maybe a couple hundred, 300-400 feet away. So, you really have to get ahead of a wildland fire, cut some trenches in the ground and start applying water to what’s already burned up,” Bush said.

For the time being, several areas have stopped issuing burn permits, including Davison County, Rutherford County and Eagleville, but Chief Bush is urging everyone to skip any fires until we see some rain.

“Even with using a fire pit, everybody knows they’re contained within all these new solo stoves and fancy little stoves that they have, they still create embers and these embers can travel with the wind and spark a grass fire that’s close to a home, close to a business. And it’s a very, very dangerous time right now,” Bush said.

Rain is expected on Tuesday; however, Bush said the ground needs to be saturated before it will be safe to burn again.

