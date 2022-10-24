Read full article on original website
Freedom Jaeger
3d ago
Jen Schulz typical say one thing and do another to attract the mining vote while the democrat party attacks mining, drilling and small businesses!
Minnesota's biggest races are tightening: Latest analysis and poll numbers
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- It's just two weeks until Election Day and polls are reflecting that the biggest races are tightening. Campaign officials and the major parties acknowledge the attorney general's race between Keith Ellison and Jim Schultz is getting closer, so too is the heated 2nd District race between Angie Craig and Tyler Kistner. MORE: WCCO.com's 2022 digital election guideThe latest poll shows the governor's race is tied at 46% between Gov. Tim Walz and Scott Jensen.So far, this year more than 172,000 voters have voted absentee. Two years ago at this same time that figure was more than 911,000. WCCO's Esme Murphy looks at the latest numbers and talked with voters and analysts about what's happening. Watch above.
Esme Murphy goes 1-on-1 with Gov. Tim Walz, Dr. Scott Jensen
MINNEAPOLIS -- The midterm elections are just two weeks away. An average of recent polls shows a tightening race for Minnesota governor.Esme Murphy sat down with both candidates about a number of issues ranging from education to abortion.Republican Dr. Scott Jensen's campaign is surging. On Sunday, he stood solo on the debate stage at KSTP after Democratic Gov. Tim Walz turned down an offer of a televised debate.First, Esme spoke with Dr. Jensen about education spending. Jensen wants about $6,500 of per-pupil spending to be set aside so families can use it for alternatives to public schools.Jensen is against abortion...
Voice of the voter: What are Minnesotans thinking ahead of midterm elections?
MINNEAPOLIS -- Polling in Minnesota shows many races are close in the final days before voters cast their ballots—and more than 170,000 in the state have already voted early, according to the latest data from the secretary of state's office. Fewer people typically vote in midterm elections than in presidential years, but turnout can make or break tight races. MORE: WCCO.com's 2022 Election GuideFor those planning to vote, what are key issues motivating them? WCCO went to Burnsville, Anoka, Hutchinson and St. Paul to see what's on some voters' minds. INFLATION AND THE ECONOMYInflation is consistently surveyed as a top issue among voters...
Who Does Target Give Political Donations To?
Minneapolis-based Target and its owners, employees, and affiliates -- including Shipt -- have given $622,567 in political donations so far this year for the 2022 election cycle, according to...
Sioux City Journal
Grassley campaign sees ratings shift away in U.S. Senate race
Two major election-rating outlets have changed their projections of the U.S. Senate race in Iowa, shifting their predictions slightly away from incumbent Republican Chuck Grassley. Cook Political Report and Sabato’s Crystal Ball both changed their ratings from “safe” or “solid” Republican to “likely” Republican, signifying a more difficult race for...
Biden authorizes another $18 million to help elect House and Senate Democrats
President Biden is authorizing the Democratic National Committee (DNC) to transfer $10 million to House and Senate Democratic campaign committees and is pledging to help raise $8 million for party candidates, a senior party official familiar with the plans tells CBS News. The president's decision to distribute the money —...
Every Republican Endorsing Democrats Over Trump Candidates in the Midterms
Several Democratic candidates in races against opponents backed by former President Donald Trump have received endorsements from Republicans ahead of the midterm elections. Prominent state-level Republicans in Arizona, Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas and Pennsylvania have so far publicly expressed support for Democrats facing Trump-backed GOP nominees. It remains to be seen...
5 Good Ways to Piss Off a Minnesotan
As Minnesotans, there are very few things in this world that tick us off, but when someone mentions something we don’t like, boy do we go off, leaving that Minnesota Nice high and dry. As a fellow Minnesotan, I can definitely say if someone brings these topics up, I will be furious!
Republicans' Chances of Winning House and Senate, According to Bookmakers
Bookies are offering odds on the outcome of November's crunch midterm elections, just two weeks before voters go to the polls. Control of both the Senate and House of Representatives is up for grabs, with the Republicans hoping they can torpedo Joe Biden's legislative agenda by winning both. According to...
Washington Examiner
Midterm elections 2022: Here are the issues South Dakota voters care about the most
As the country inches closer to Election Day, voters are homing in on issues that may decide the fate of Congress and several state governments in November. The Washington Examiner is tracking which issues are on the top of voters' minds as they prepare to head to the polls, particularly in key battleground states that could bring a shift in power to the federal government. Specifically, we’re tracking how voters are researching our top five issues — abortion, crime, education, inflation, and taxes — and how these interests fluctuate as we get closer to Election Day.
Ramsey Co. Sheriff Bob Fletcher calls for special session to address rising crime
RAMSEY COUNTY, Minn. -- With less than two weeks until Election Day, the Ramsey County sheriff wants lawmakers to come back for a special session.Crime has been a big topic before the Nov. 8 election.Sheriff Bob Fletcher says with a $12 billion surplus, that money could be going to crime prevention strategies.Fletcher says regardless of who wins that day, lawmakers should come back the next day and prove they're serious about doing something about crime - and only crime."It doesn't have to be all issues. Some of those issues can wait until July. Crime can't wait. We cannot wait. We are drowning right now," Fletcher said. Both the governor and legislative leaders released statements in response to the press conference, with both sides blaming the other for not doing more to tackle crime.
Kagan temporarily blocks Jan. 6 panel from accessing records of Arizona GOP chair
Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan on Wednesday temporarily blocked the House panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection from accessing phone records belonging to the Arizona Republican Party’s chairwoman. Kagan, who handles emergency matters arising from Arizona, granted a request made earlier Wednesday by Kelli Ward, the GOP chairwoman,...
WDIO-TV
GOP’s Cheney endorses Michigan Democrat Slotkin in a first
Republican Rep. Liz Cheney on Thursday endorsed and plans to campaign for Rep. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan, the first time that the critic of former President Donald Trump, who lost her GOP primary, has crossed party lines to formally support a Democrat. Cheney, of Wyoming, announced her support for the...
WDIO-TV
Government awarding $1 billion to schools for electric buses
WASHINGTON (AP) — Nearly 400 school districts spanning all 50 states and Washington, D.C., along with several tribes and U.S. territories, are receiving roughly $1 billion in grants to purchase about 2,500 “clean” school buses under a new federal program. The Biden administration is making the grants...
Florida voters asked to scrap one way to amend constitution
Florida voters are deciding whether to get rid of a commission that meets every 20 years to recommend changes to the state constitution, the only such panel among the U.S. states that refers amendments directly to a statewide ballot.Opponents of the Constitution Revision Commission say it has gone beyond its original mandate, lacks accountability and has become a venue for new statewide policy to be proposed to a group of temporary officials who — in contrast to the elected Legislature — are unelected appointees. The commission isn’t the only way to refer state amendments to voters. The Legislature can...
Former President Donald Trump endorses Minnesota's Kim Crockett, who called 2020 elections 'the big rig'
Kim Crockett, the Republican who is running to become Minnesota's chief elections officer, is the first statewide candidate in Minnesota to be endorsed by former President Donald Trump for this year's mid-terms. Trump gave Crockett his endorsement for Secretary of State on his social media platform, Truth Social, in which...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Minnesota State Auditor Candidate Ryan Wilson vows to audit schools across state: "The auditor's office hasn't done an audit of a school district in over 20 years"
(St. Paul, MN) -- A Minnesota attorney is looking to become the state auditor in the upcoming November General Election. Ryan Wilson is looking to become Minnesota's State Auditor. He joined WDAY Midday to explain his motivations for running, what his first move would be in the office, and how he would make the office non-political.
Minnesota math and reading test scores hit lowest marks in decades
ST PAUL, Minn. — New data released Monday in the "Nation's Report Card" by the National Assessment of Educational Progress shows standardized test scores in math and reading have declined sharply in Minnesota and nationwide. Across the country, math scores saw their largest decreases ever. Reading scores dropped to...
