Read full article on original website
Related
Missing Upstate NY Man Found in the Woods Illegally Harvesting This
What started off as a mystery, has now ended with the victim in handcuffs. This is the type of story that you'd expect to read about in books or see in the movies. But believe it or not, it's happening right here in your backyard. Recently, multiple police agencies were...
flackbroadcasting.com
North Country pair faced with burglary charges in Lewis County: NYSP
DIANA- A North Country pair is faced with burglary charges in Lewis County, authorities say. Courtney E. Skaggs, 23, of Carthage, NY and Devin J. Stiles, 26, of Watertown, NY were both arrested Wednesday morning by the New York State Police (Lowville). Skaggs is officially charged with one misdemeanor count...
MV Crime Stoppers Need Public’s Help Finding Wanted Man
Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers and the Rome Police are asking for the public's help in finding a Lee Center man who's wanted on two Rome City Court Arrest Warrants, according to Captain Kevin James. 46-year-old Edward J. Williamson whose last known address was on Capron Rd. in Lee Center, was...
Man arrested after robbing woman at gunpoint of her car and baked goods, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man was arrested after robbing a woman at gunpoint of her car and baked goods on the Southside of Syracuse, police said. Taronn J. Peay, 18, at 8:02 p.m. approached a woman outside of 110 Roney Lane on Oct. 15, police said in a criminal complaint filed in Syracuse City Court.
Woman found trapped under UTV in Fulton County
Rockwood-Garoga-Lassellsville Vol. Fire Company responded to a female trapped under a UTV in the woods on October 26. The fire station reported the female was also not aware of where she was.
Road rage attack in Cortland County
On October 20th, Cortland City police officers responded to a road rage incident at 224 Tompkins Street in Cortland.
WKTV
Another lockout at Jones Elementary on Wednesday, due to disturbing letters
UTICA, N.Y. -- Another lockout took place at Jones Elementary in Utica on Wednesday. According to a note sent home to parents, the lockout took place just before 10 a.m. and was due to letters the school received. Written in the letters was "incoherent and disturbing language," according to officials.
flackbroadcasting.com
Larceny complaints lead to charges filed against North Country woman, State Police say
LERAY- A North Country woman is faced with charges that trace back to complaints of a Jefferson County larceny early Wednesday. Regina B. Drake, 25, of Carthage, NY Regina B. Drake, 25, of Carthage, NY was arrested by Wednesday afternoon by the New York State Police (Watertown). She is officially charged with one felony count of burglary in the third-degree; along with one misdemeanor count each of obstructing governmental administration in the second-degree and resisting arrest.
flackbroadcasting.com
Local woman charged with intoxicated driving in Lewis County: Troopers
WEST TURIN- A local woman is accused of intoxicated driving in Lewis County, authorities say. Jolene S. Sullivan, 55, of Constableville, NY was arrested Tuesday late afternoon by the New York State Police (Lowville). She is officially charged with one count each of DWI (first-offense) and operating a vehicle (w/a .08 of 1% BAC).
localsyr.com
Officers respond to shooting with injuries call
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – On Tuesday, October 25, at approximately 9:14 p.m., the Syracuse Police Department responded to the 100 block of Hope Avenue for a shooting injuries call. When officers arrived, they located a 33-year-old male who appeared to have been shot in the midsection and legs. The...
wwnytv.com
Man accused of stealing $1M from Fuccillo Auto Group takes plea deal
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Syracuse man originally accused of stealing more than $1 million from the Fuccillo Auto Group has taken a plea deal in Jefferson County Court. Joseph Pompo was charged with grand larceny in March 2021. At the time, state police said Pompo, who was director of taxation and finance for Fuccillo, withdrew money from an account that he created under the auto group’s name.
Onondaga County helicopter aids late-night rescue of missing hunter in Central NY
Constantia, N.Y. -- The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office helicopter aided with the rescue of a missing hunter in Oswego County late Sunday night, deputies said. Around 10:45 p.m., the Air-1 helicopter was requested to help search for a missing hunter in a wooded area near Kibbie Lake Road in Constantia, according to a news release from the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.
cnyhomepage.com
UPD charge two juveniles in Bleeker Street shooting
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department reports that two juveniles have been charged with criminal weapon possession after a shooting that took place on Bleeker Street on October 24th. Around 2:15 pm on Monday, an investigator with the Criminal Investigations Division on the 400 block of Bleeker...
mynbc5.com
Missing Tupper Lake man found dead
HARRIETSTOWN, N.Y. — A Tupper Lake man who was reported missing earlier this month has been found dead, according to police. The Tupper Lake Police Department reported that the body of 32-year-old Jordan Beaulieu was found by Forest Rangers on Tuesday at 5 p.m. in a wooded area off of Corey's Road in Harrietstown.
Stone Lounge liquor license suspended after 77 fake ID’s taken by police
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Stone Lounge liquor license was suspended by the New York State Liquor Authority (SLA) on October 26. At a regular meeting, the suspension was ordered by Chairman Vincent Bradley, Commissioner Lily Fan, and Commissioner Greeley Ford ordered the suspension. The suspension occurred after Cortland Police and the NYS Department of […]
flackbroadcasting.com
Man driving truck in West Turin tractor trailer roll-over arrested for aggravated DWI; registered a .38% BAC during processing
WEST TURIN- Authorities say an arrest has been made in the wake of a tractor trailer rollover wreck last Tuesday in Lewis County. Jose L. Sevilla, 41, of Fort Drum, NY is officially charged by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office with counts of aggravated DWI and DWI. It was...
flackbroadcasting.com
Local man accused of trespass in the North Country, authorities say
LERAY- A local man is accused of trespass in the North Country, authorities say. Joshua F. Constance, 37, of Carthage, NY was arrested Monday night by the New York State Police (Watertown). He was officially charged with one misdemeanor count of criminal trespass in the third-degree. According to Troopers, the...
WNYT
Traffic stop leads to felony drug charges for Gloversville man
A Gloversville man is facing felony drug charges, after being pulled over for speeding. State police arrested 40-year-old William Villanueva III of Gloversville, last Thursday. They pulled him over for speeding on State Route 30 in Northampton, and found he allegedly had cocaine on him.
16-year-old killed in accident was not licensed to operate motorcycle, troopers say
Salina, N.Y. — A Syracuse teen killed in a crash in Mattydale that also injured a passenger did not have a license to operate a motorcycle, a State Police spokesperson said. Angelo D. Mannino, 16, died after his 2019 Suzuki motorcycle collided with the passenger side hood of a 2008 Buick Lacrosse in the intersection of LeMoyne Avenue and Factory Avenue around 8 p.m. Monday, according to a news release from State Police.
wwnytv.com
Mannsville man pleads guilty in fatal crash
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A 19-year-old Mannsville man has taken a plea deal in connection with a fatal crash that happened in 2021. Garrett Fuller pleaded guilty Monday in Jefferson County Court to leaving the scene of an accident. On the afternoon of May 20, 2021, Fuller struck a...
96.1 The Eagle
Marcy, NY
18K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
96.1 The Eagle plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1