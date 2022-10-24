ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

RUMOR: The compelling reason why Jazz’s surprisingly strong start could spell trouble for LeBron James, Lakers

By Paolo Songco
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

‘He’s not the same guy’: Warriors star Stephen Curry slapped with harsh Klay Thompson reality by Charles Barkley

Klay Thompson got ejected for the first time in his career on Tuesday night following a heated on-court altercation involving Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker. To make matters worse, the Golden State Warriors ended up on the wrong end of a blowout loss, 134-105. After the game, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr noted that Thompson’s […] The post ‘He’s not the same guy’: Warriors star Stephen Curry slapped with harsh Klay Thompson reality by Charles Barkley appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Clippers’ John Wall drops truth bomb on Russell Westbrook’s mental state with Lakers

Los Angeles Clippers guard John Wall believes the criticisms and all the negativity directed at Russell Westbrook is taking a toll on the Los Angeles Lakers star. Speaking with Sam Amick of The Athletic, Wall opened up about the Westbrook situation in LA and admitted that “what he’s going through is tough.” The Clippers playmaker then […] The post Clippers’ John Wall drops truth bomb on Russell Westbrook’s mental state with Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News

On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
ClutchPoints

Klay Thompson ejected after getting into fiery exchange with Devin Booker, Suns

The Golden State Warriors are facing off with the Phoenix Suns in a battle of NBA super powers Tuesday night. In what has been a physical game, things got a little chippy midway through the third quarter. With just over six minutes remaining and the Warriors trailing 83-77, Draymond Green was called for a foul […] The post Klay Thompson ejected after getting into fiery exchange with Devin Booker, Suns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHOENIX, AZ
ClutchPoints

Klay Thompson’s shocking ejection wasn’t just about Devin Booker, per Steve Kerr

The Golden State Warriors eventually matched the Phoenix Suns’ competitive fire on Tuesday night. In their first road game of the season against another Western Conference power, though, the defending champions’ emotions boiled over, with a mix of continued defensive struggles, a tough whistle from the officials and the Suns’ brash confidence sparking an ugly […] The post Klay Thompson’s shocking ejection wasn’t just about Devin Booker, per Steve Kerr appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHOENIX, AZ
ClutchPoints

Antonio Brown drops statement on Kanye, Donda Sports and fans are calling cap he actually wrote it

Former NFL star Antonio Brown is not joining the number of companies and people severing their ties with Kanye West over the music icon’s controversial antisemitic comments. Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown and Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donaldo both recently announced that they have terminated their association with West’s Donda Sports because of his remarks that have sparked massive hate and outrage in the community.
ClutchPoints

Nets’ Steve Nash ejection, murder eyes at ref has NBA Twitter going nuts

Steve Nash has never been known as an angry guy, but boy did we see that side from the Brooklyn Nets head coach Wednesday night. Nash was nearly unrecognizable when he went after NBA officials and had to be restrained by fellow Nets coaches and his players apparently over a non-call in the third quarter […] The post Nets’ Steve Nash ejection, murder eyes at ref has NBA Twitter going nuts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BROOKLYN, NY
ClutchPoints

Luka Doncic dominates, Nets make major lineup change in overtime loss to Mavericks

It was easy to see the Brooklyn Nets would be tested early when assessing their schedule to start the season. For the fourth-straight game, the Nets were in a dogfight Thursday night against the Dallas Mavericks. And for the third consecutive time, they came up short. Brooklyn fell 129-125 in overtime to Dallas. Luka Doncic […] The post Luka Doncic dominates, Nets make major lineup change in overtime loss to Mavericks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Nets Ben Simmons appalling reaction to being in foul trouble, per Brian Windhorst

ESPN’s NBA guru Brian Windhorst recently revealed that the reason behind Ben Simmons’ lack of aggression on the offensive end could stem from his fer of being fouled. Apparently, the Brooklyn Nets star doesn’t want to shoot free throws. That wasn’t all that Windy said about Simmons. The renowned NBA insider also dropped a massive […] The post RUMOR: Nets Ben Simmons appalling reaction to being in foul trouble, per Brian Windhorst appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BROOKLYN, NY
ClutchPoints

5 best Anthony Davis trade destinations if Lakers want to blow it up

The Los Angeles Lakers are off to another disappointing start in their 2022-23 campaign. An 0-4 record for a squad led by LeBron James and Anthony Davis is tough to accept for Lakers fans, but it is the roster construction that must be blamed as the primary reason for their disaster. There are still 78 […] The post 5 best Anthony Davis trade destinations if Lakers want to blow it up appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Mavs star Luka Doncic enters Michael Jordan, LeBron James territory with latest milestone

The Dallas Mavericks escaped with a huge win on Thursday night as they took down Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center in overtime, 129-125. This was thanks in large part to Luka Doncic, who once again proved pivotal for the Mavs as they handed their opponents with their fourth loss in […] The post Mavs star Luka Doncic enters Michael Jordan, LeBron James territory with latest milestone appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Blazers’ hot start dampened with unfortunate Damian Lillard injury

The Portland Trail Blazers’ 4-0 start may soon seem like a fever dream in Rip City. The silver lining of Damian Lillard’s hamstring injury suffered in Wednesday’s home loss to the Miami Heat, though? Portland’s franchise player won’t be sidelined too long. Shams Charania of The Athletic and STADIUM reported on Thursday that Lillard will be out […] The post Blazers’ hot start dampened with unfortunate Damian Lillard injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PORTLAND, OR
ClutchPoints

Jayson Tatum reacts to refs’ quick trigger after Steve Nash, Klay Thompson ejections

Within just 24 hours, we have already seen two notable ejections in the NBA. The first one happened Tuesday night when Klay Thomspon was sent to the showers after a verbal spat with Devin Booker in the Golden State Warriors’ loss on the road to the Phoenix Suns. And then just this Wednesday evening,  Brooklyn […] The post Jayson Tatum reacts to refs’ quick trigger after Steve Nash, Klay Thompson ejections appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
204K+
Followers
117K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy