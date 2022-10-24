Also calls on Lamont and Bysiewicz to disavow Working Families Party’s hateful, cop-hating agenda. Branford – On Monday, Bob Stefanowski, Republican Candidate for Governor of Connecticut signed a pledge to repeal portions of the Police Accountability Act and has challenged his opponents, Governor Ned Lamont and Robert Hotaling to do the same. Both have failed to do so. Today, Stefanowski is repeating that challenge and said the men and women of law enforcement and their families deserve the respect of an answer:

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO