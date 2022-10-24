Read full article on original website
Sheridan Media
Sheridan Memorial Hospital Providing Financial Support For New Ambulance Service
In less than 1 month Wyoming Regional EMS will take over providing ambulance service in Sheridan County. The new service is part of a partnership between Sheridan Memorial Hospital and Campbell County Health. In some ways, the EMS is already in operation because Sheridan Memorial Hospital is working with Campbell...
sheridanwyoming.com
SCSD#2 Receives Best School Ranking
Sheridan County School District #2 held a special Board Meeting on October 26, at the Central Office Board Room. There was one recognition. Kristie Garriffa reported that SCSD#2 was ranked #1 of K-12 schools of similar size in Wyoming by Niche.com 2023 Best School Rankings. Garriffa spoke to the board...
oilcity.news
New skilled nursing facility opens at Veterans’ Home of Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — On Oct. 20, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for the opening of a new skilled nursing facility built on the grounds of the Veterans’ Home of Wyoming in Buffalo. The construction of the facility took just over two years, according to a Monday press release...
Sheridan Media
SCSD#2 Board to Hold Special Meeting
Sheridan County School District #2 will hold a special Board Meeting on October 26, 2022 12:00 p.m. at the Central Office Board Room. There will be one recognition, Kristie Garriffa with the Niche.com 2023 Best School Rankings, SCSD#2. In new business the board will address the following action items. Sue...
sheridanwyoming.com
Dog and Cat Shelter donations
The Sheridan Dog and Cat Shelter operates primarily through grants and donations. Many of those donations are in the form of blankets, towels and sheets that families in Sheridan no longer need. The donations are appreciated and critical to the shelter. Dog beds and blankets not only provide warmth to...
KEVN
Snow for tonight through Monday
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Snowfall will start tonight in the Big Horns. By the morning tomorrow, Sheridan will see snow, and then it will slowly spread into the rest of Northeast Wyoming during the morning and early afternoon. By the evening tomorrow, the Black Hills and northern counties will see snow. Snow showers will continue for northern and western counties throughout the night into Monday morning. Accumulation totals could be up to 6 inches for the northern Black Hills, Northeast Wyoming, and northern counties. Rapid City and areas to the south and east will not see a lot of snow and almost no accumulation. Temperatures tonight will still be mild with lows in the 40s. However, temperatures tomorrow will not rise very much. Highs will only be in the 40s and 50s for South Dakota and 30s for Wyoming. We also will see some windy conditions with gusts up to 40 mph tomorrow afternoon. The windy conditions will continue throughout the night tomorrow and into Monday morning. Monday will be a bit windier with gusts up to 50 mph possible. The good news is that the winds will die down by Monday evening. Temperature wise, Monday will be the coldest day with highs around 40°. After Monday, highs throughout next week will be in the 50s.
