Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Kick off the Holidays, with November 4th First Friday! 50 things we love about downtown Dayton, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Attention: All Artist with a heart for the City. Dayton, Ohio is looking for artists to create a Memorial.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Who The Hell Is To Blame For Sky High Grocery Bills?DONNA STERLINGDayton, OH
Biggby Coffee, a new location coming to Huber Heights, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Huber Heights, OH
Related
Xenia Daily Gazette
Postseason football kick off across Greene County
XENIA — 10-0 has turned to 0-0. It’s been a memorable season for the Xenia Buccaneers between pulling out a comeback win in the league’s game of the season, winning the Miami Valley League overall title, earning the No. 2-seed in the playoffs and doing something seemingly no one alive has ever seen from the team: An undefeated regular season.
Xenia Daily Gazette
Rams season ends in district finals
BELLBROOK — The message from head coach TJ Milby before the match to his team was simple. He wanted to let them know they belonged. The Rams went out and proved him right. Unfortunately the scoreboard didn’t reflect their play. Greeneview got the best of the chances, but...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Marysville Bows Out Of Div. I Tourney
GROVE CITY – In what Head Coach Bethany Bentz called the conclusion of “an amazing season”, #19-seed Marysville fell to #2-seed Bishop Watterson, 25-18, 25-8,25-17, in the Division I, Grove City 1 District semifinals of the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s varsity volleyball tournament Tuesday at Central Crossing High School.
Xenia Daily Gazette
Beavers fall in sectional final
XENIA — Miamisburg turned out to be the obstacle Beavercreek couldn’t get past. The Lady Beavers attack was seemingly just a step out of reach of the ball during a 2-1 loss in the Division I sectional finals at Xenia’s Doug Adams Stadium on Tuesday. “You know...
Xenia Daily Gazette
Final state football poll released, district title draws unveiled
Xenia High School has released the following information regarding ticket sales and attendance for Friday’s home football playoff game against Little Miami. Gates at Doug Adams Stadium will open at 5:30 p.m. Kickoff is 7 p.m. The Xenia athletic department will be offering a free shuttle from Xenia Town...
Xenia Daily Gazette
Fifth-generation student making mark at CU
CEDARVILLE — It’s not uncommon for Cedarville University students to be second- or third-generation students. But for Hannah Dow, a freshman exercise science major, her family’s legacy at Cedarville spans five generations of students. Dow remarked that often the first question she is asked is whether she...
Xenia Daily Gazette
Volleyball “Spooktacular,” Hoops-n-Halloween events to be held
XENIA —Two girl’s sporting events will take place at Xenia High School’s gym Saturday, Oct. 29 and Sunday, Oct. 30. The volleyball “Spooktacular” will offer girls in grades K-8 grade a chance to experience “skills, drills, and thrills” from 1:30-4 p.m., Saturday. The $10 at-the-door fee will also include a T-shirt.
Spooky season: When to go Trick or Treating in the Miami Valley
With Halloween not far away, communities in the Miami Valley are preparing for a parade of witches and ghouls, fairies, superheroes and other fun characters to come knocking on their doors looking for candy.
See Ohio State’s full schedule for 2023 football season
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State’s full football schedule for the 2023 season has been released. The Big Ten released its conference schedule, which includes nine Ohio State games, on Wednesday afternoon. Those games will be played in addition to three previously announced nonconference games, including Sept. 23 at Notre Dame on NBC4. Here is […]
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State's Big Ten Schedule Announced for 2023 Season
Ohio State's Big Ten schedule is official for the 2023 season. The assortment of opponents may look familiar. That's because the conference slate for next year is identical to the one the Big Ten released in August 2018 as part of an announcement of schedules for the 2022-25 seasons. It...
dayton.com
October restaurant news: 11 coming soon, 6 opened, 1 closed, others making changes
The Miami Valley is seeing yet another month of whirlwind restaurant news across the Dayton area. In our October Restaurant Roundup, we remember the legacy of Josef Reif, the former l’Auberge owner who helped transform the Dayton dining scene, in addition to offering reports of 11 restaurants coming soon, six new restaurants and several others making changes.
dayton.com
10 breakfast spots you should know in the Dayton region
Ahead of releasing our Best of Dayton winners on Friday, we’re going into the archives for past winners and finalists in some of our most popular categories. An alphabetical list of area breakfast spots that have done well over the years in our annual Best of Dayton contests. Another...
miamivalleytoday.com
Minster’s JBoutique opens new location in Piqua
PIQUA — Julie Fausey of Minster recently opened a new location for her boutique, JBoutique, in Piqua at 124 W. Water St. Fausey originally started her boutique in Minster seven years ago by herself. She did all the shopping to fill the store, ran the register and did all of the day-to-day jobs such as stocking, cleaning and organizing the store were up to her to complete as she ran the store herself.
dayton.com
Pizza shop known for square-cut pizza is moving in Xenia
Cassano’s Pizza is moving its Xenia location from N. Allison Avenue to the former Rapid Fired Pizza location on Progress Drive. CEO Vic “Chip” Cassano III told Dayton.com on Tuesday the reason for moving involves better visibility. Do you love local food news?. Our new Dayton Food...
Catholic Central School faces 2nd false threat in a month
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – A Springfield Catholic school went into lockdown Tuesday morning after police received a hoax call concerning an active shooter. Catholic Central School posted on Facebook Tuesday saying that Springfield police were called to the school for a lockdown situation around 9:56 p.m. Within two minutes of the initial call, police were […]
flyernews.com
Goodbye, and good luck, Taylor!
Pictured is Robertson. Photo by Gupta. Consider this Flyer News’ official petition for the University of Dayton to stop handing out diplomas. Sports Editor Taylor Robertson is stepping away from Flyer News as she prepares to graduate in December. As always, it’s bittersweet for our team to say goodbye to someone who not only has been such an asset to the newspaper, but also a dear friend.
Ohio girl arrested for school shooting hoax
Catholic Central School in Springfield went into lockdown on Tuesday after police received a call saying there was an active shooter.
Jake Wagner: Family burned clothes, guns in Ohio Rhoden killings
WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH) — The brother of accused murderer George Wagner IV — currently on trial for the murder of eight members of the Rhoden family in 2016 — continued his testimony against his brother on Tuesday in Pike County. In court, Jake Wagner testified how his brother George, their father Billy, and he all […]
‘It’s a shame’; Norcold to shut down facilities in two northern Miami Valley communities
SIDNEY — Two Norcold facilities in the Miami Valley are set to close in the coming months. Norcold LLC’s Sidney and Gettysburg facilities are both being shut down, a spokesperson for Thetford LLC, Norcold’s parent company, confirmed to News Center 7 Thursday. Thetford will be transferring all...
Comments / 0