Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Indianapolis Cop Indicted Grand Jury After Bodycam Footage Showed Him Stamp Black Man’s Face: REPORTSShameel ShamsIndianapolis, IN
Student from Lebanon arrested after making 'joke' threat against Western Boone SchoolsShamsBoone County, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
Fox 59
Bright sun but cool; Timing next rain chances
Skies cleared overnight and colder air has settled into the area! Sunrise temperatures will hover in the 30s statewide with some patchy fog out the door. Expect bright sunshine throughout and lighter winds marking a seasonal day with highs around 60°. Overall, a quiet day minus the coolness. Friday...
Fox 59
Early showers ending, cooler flow underway!
What a rainfall on Tuesday! Yesterday marked the wettest day in nearly two months! Indianapolis received 1.06″, the most since August 29th (1.99″). This will certainly help in the elevated fire danger from the past few weeks!. Scattered showers will continue through late morning, as temperatures continue to...
Fox 59
Sunshine returns along with a seasonal chill; 70-degree days to return
Late day clearing will lead to a frosty night but a new warm-up is in the works. The rain want evenly distributed but at least we all had some rainfall late Tuesday and early Wednesday. Reports were highest per radar estimates and ground reports that included around 2″ in Lafayette and near the state line of nearly 3″ to a mere .25″ to .33″ around Richmond in eastern Indiana.
Fox 59
No new weather records expected for today
INDIANAPOLIS – With highs in the 70s this afternoon, temperature records will remain intact for another year. Rainfall is also expected this afternoon but not enough to shatter any records. October 25 Almanac. Record high temperature: 82° (1963) Record low temperature: 25° (1887) Record rainfall: 1.54″ (1991)...
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Rainy night update
INDIANAPOLIS — It will be a soggy Tuesday night for central Indiana and this is good news, because we need the rain. Roads will be wet and with leaves down a few slick spots are possible tonight. Visibility will be low at times, too, and stopping distance is longer on wet roads. Rainfall potential is a half-inch to one inch of rain tonight.
WISH-TV
How have recent NOAA winter outlooks performed in central Indiana?
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In case you missed it, NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center (CPC) released their 2022-23 winter outlook last week. The winter months in this outlook stretch from December to February. Above average precipitation is the most likely outcome for central Indiana within this outlook. There is an equal chance at above average or below average temperatures in Indiana this winter. These outlooks can be a general guide to the winter ahead, but how have they performed in recent history here in central Indiana?
One more day of warmth before rain
INDIANAPOLIS – If you liked the nice summer-like weather we had all weekend, you’ll enjoy Monday’s forecast. More temps in the mid 70s coming right up! Unseasonably warm low and high temps The low in Indianapolis made it down to the 56 degrees, which our high temperature was 15 degrees above normal! Unseasonably warm air […]
Fox 59
Winter Coats for the family under $100 at Castleton Square Mall
Indiana temperatures have been on a roller coaster ride lately, but soon enough the bitter cold will set in. That’s why now is the time to start searching for this year’s winter coats. You can find some great ones at Castleton Square Mall for less than $100 each and for every member of your family.
Fox 59
How much snow will Indiana get this winter?
The first snowflakes of the season have already arrived, a full four weeks earlier than last year but the winter weather pattern we’ve recently experienced could be the default for the entire season. https://fox59.com/weather/weather-blog/indiana-weather-winter-outlook/. How much snow will Indiana get this winter?. The first snowflakes of the season have...
Fox 59
Near 80 degree warmth not over!
The unseasonable warmth in Indianapolis will continue through the weekend and into the start of next week. The September-like warmth we experienced on Friday and Saturday will not be quick to exit as we head into Sunday. A strong southerly wind has been able to maintain this unseasonable warmth, and dry air has allowed for larger diurnal swings. The sunny sky has not hurt our warm up either, and luckily with high pressure nearby, the sky will stay clear as we progress through Sunday and Monday. This is a great stretch of days to spend time outdoors, but do prepare for breezy afternoons.
This Fish Found in Indiana Lakes Looks Like It Swam Straight Out of Hell
Imagine hooking this nightmarish creature on your next fishing trip. The fish you'll typically find in most Indiana lakes and streams are your run-of-the-mill catfish, bluegill, bass, crappie, etc. But, lurking in the waters of many of those same lakes and streams is a breed of fish that dates back to prehistoric times, some of which can grow up to 10 feet long and weigh up to 300 pounds, and all of which feature a mouthful of sharp teeth. Allow me to introduce you to Gar.
Severe thunderstorms with damaging gusts heading for Houston, SE Texas
A low-pressure system harboring strong winds and possible tornados will roll through Harris County Tuesday.
Current Publishing
INDOT planning upgrades to I-465 in north Indy, Carmel
INDOT officials presented information and gathered feedback at public meetings held Oct. 25 in Carmel for planned updates to I-465 and three interchanges in and near north Indianapolis, Carmel and Zionsville. The project area stretches from W. 86th Street to east of U.S. 31 and includes improvements at I-465 and...
What is the likelihood of snowfall on Halloween in Indiana?
Would you consider snowfall on Halloween a trick or a treat? Snow on Halloween is very unlikely, but not unheard of here in Indiana. Highest snowfall totals on Halloween around Indiana Areas of Indiana have seen snowfall on Halloween, some higher than others. Indianapolis: 0.1″ in 1890 & 2014 Fort Wayne: 1.5: in 1917; in […]
WISH-TV
Planned improvements to the Red Line will close North Meridian for approx. 30 days
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — IndyGo is planning to shut down North Meridian Street for approximately 30 days on Nov. 7 for planned improvements on the Fall Creek Ivy Tech Red Line Station; some riders said this will cause issues in their commutes. David Bennett frequently uses this bus stop. “I...
Fox 59
Surge in cases of common respiratory virus in children
Children’s hospitals across the country are reporting rising cases of a common respiratory illness, and pediatricians here in Indiana are saying they too are seeing a spike. https://fox59.com/indiana-news/surge-in-cases-of-common-respiratory-virus-in-children/. Surge in cases of common respiratory virus in children. Children’s hospitals across the country are reporting rising cases of a common...
Another car seen on Monon Trail as Indy DPW, IMPD try to limit problem
INDIANAPOLIS — Cars driving on the Monon Trail in Broad Ripple continues to be a problem, this time a blue Nissan is seen on the trail, driving past a cyclist and group of kids eating ice cream. The video was taken by a dad who was at BRICS, an ice cream shop off 64th St. […]
Semi truck fire closes all lanes of northbound I-65 on Indianapolis' south side
INDIANAPOLIS — A fire in a semi tractor-trailer stopped traffic on a busy highway late Wednesday. The fire was reported around 10 p.m. on Interstate 65 around Edgewood Avenue, which is just south of I-465. The Indiana Department of Transportation said the truck was hauling a cargo of potatoes.
WISH-TV
Doctors warn of superstorm ‘tripledemic’ of respiratory viruses coming this winter
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – COVID-19 cases are surging, the flu has returned and hospital beds are overridden with infant RSV cases. The combined triple threat has the nation’s doctors gearing up for a superstorm of respiratory infections that some warn will hit harder and faster this year. They’re calling it a ‘tripledemic.’
Fox 59
Woman hits pole in deadly accident on Shadeland Ave.
A woman died in a crash overnight on Shadeland Avenue, IMPD says. Woman hits pole in deadly accident on Shadeland Ave. A woman died in a crash overnight on Shadeland Avenue, IMPD says. Man shot, killed by Lawrence police officer. A man has been shot and killed by a Lawrence...
Comments / 0