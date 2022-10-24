The unseasonable warmth in Indianapolis will continue through the weekend and into the start of next week. The September-like warmth we experienced on Friday and Saturday will not be quick to exit as we head into Sunday. A strong southerly wind has been able to maintain this unseasonable warmth, and dry air has allowed for larger diurnal swings. The sunny sky has not hurt our warm up either, and luckily with high pressure nearby, the sky will stay clear as we progress through Sunday and Monday. This is a great stretch of days to spend time outdoors, but do prepare for breezy afternoons.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 5 DAYS AGO