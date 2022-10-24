ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 59

Bright sun but cool; Timing next rain chances

Skies cleared overnight and colder air has settled into the area! Sunrise temperatures will hover in the 30s statewide with some patchy fog out the door. Expect bright sunshine throughout and lighter winds marking a seasonal day with highs around 60°. Overall, a quiet day minus the coolness. Friday...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Early showers ending, cooler flow underway!

What a rainfall on Tuesday! Yesterday marked the wettest day in nearly two months! Indianapolis received 1.06″, the most since August 29th (1.99″). This will certainly help in the elevated fire danger from the past few weeks!. Scattered showers will continue through late morning, as temperatures continue to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Sunshine returns along with a seasonal chill; 70-degree days to return

Late day clearing will lead to a frosty night but a new warm-up is in the works. The rain want evenly distributed but at least we all had some rainfall late Tuesday and early Wednesday. Reports were highest per radar estimates and ground reports that included around 2″ in Lafayette and near the state line of nearly 3″ to a mere .25″ to .33″ around Richmond in eastern Indiana.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

No new weather records expected for today

INDIANAPOLIS – With highs in the 70s this afternoon, temperature records will remain intact for another year. Rainfall is also expected this afternoon but not enough to shatter any records. October 25 Almanac. Record high temperature: 82° (1963) Record low temperature: 25° (1887) Record rainfall: 1.54″ (1991)...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Rainy night update

INDIANAPOLIS — It will be a soggy Tuesday night for central Indiana and this is good news, because we need the rain. Roads will be wet and with leaves down a few slick spots are possible tonight. Visibility will be low at times, too, and stopping distance is longer on wet roads. Rainfall potential is a half-inch to one inch of rain tonight.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

How have recent NOAA winter outlooks performed in central Indiana?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In case you missed it, NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center (CPC) released their 2022-23 winter outlook last week. The winter months in this outlook stretch from December to February. Above average precipitation is the most likely outcome for central Indiana within this outlook. There is an equal chance at above average or below average temperatures in Indiana this winter. These outlooks can be a general guide to the winter ahead, but how have they performed in recent history here in central Indiana?
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

One more day of warmth before rain

INDIANAPOLIS – If you liked the nice summer-like weather we had all weekend, you’ll enjoy Monday’s forecast. More temps in the mid 70s coming right up! Unseasonably warm low and high temps The low in Indianapolis made it down to the 56 degrees, which our high temperature was 15 degrees above normal! Unseasonably warm air […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Winter Coats for the family under $100 at Castleton Square Mall

Indiana temperatures have been on a roller coaster ride lately, but soon enough the bitter cold will set in. That’s why now is the time to start searching for this year’s winter coats. You can find some great ones at Castleton Square Mall for less than $100 each and for every member of your family.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

How much snow will Indiana get this winter?

The first snowflakes of the season have already arrived, a full four weeks earlier than last year but the winter weather pattern we’ve recently experienced could be the default for the entire season. https://fox59.com/weather/weather-blog/indiana-weather-winter-outlook/. How much snow will Indiana get this winter?. The first snowflakes of the season have...
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Near 80 degree warmth not over!

The unseasonable warmth in Indianapolis will continue through the weekend and into the start of next week. The September-like warmth we experienced on Friday and Saturday will not be quick to exit as we head into Sunday. A strong southerly wind has been able to maintain this unseasonable warmth, and dry air has allowed for larger diurnal swings. The sunny sky has not hurt our warm up either, and luckily with high pressure nearby, the sky will stay clear as we progress through Sunday and Monday. This is a great stretch of days to spend time outdoors, but do prepare for breezy afternoons.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
KISS 106

This Fish Found in Indiana Lakes Looks Like It Swam Straight Out of Hell

Imagine hooking this nightmarish creature on your next fishing trip. The fish you'll typically find in most Indiana lakes and streams are your run-of-the-mill catfish, bluegill, bass, crappie, etc. But, lurking in the waters of many of those same lakes and streams is a breed of fish that dates back to prehistoric times, some of which can grow up to 10 feet long and weigh up to 300 pounds, and all of which feature a mouthful of sharp teeth. Allow me to introduce you to Gar.
INDIANA STATE
Current Publishing

INDOT planning upgrades to I-465 in north Indy, Carmel

INDOT officials presented information and gathered feedback at public meetings held Oct. 25 in Carmel for planned updates to I-465 and three interchanges in and near north Indianapolis, Carmel and Zionsville. The project area stretches from W. 86th Street to east of U.S. 31 and includes improvements at I-465 and...
CARMEL, IN
WTWO/WAWV

What is the likelihood of snowfall on Halloween in Indiana?

Would you consider snowfall on Halloween a trick or a treat? Snow on Halloween is very unlikely, but not unheard of here in Indiana. Highest snowfall totals on Halloween around Indiana Areas of Indiana have seen snowfall on Halloween, some higher than others. Indianapolis: 0.1″ in 1890 & 2014 Fort Wayne: 1.5: in 1917; in […]
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Surge in cases of common respiratory virus in children

Children’s hospitals across the country are reporting rising cases of a common respiratory illness, and pediatricians here in Indiana are saying they too are seeing a spike. https://fox59.com/indiana-news/surge-in-cases-of-common-respiratory-virus-in-children/. Surge in cases of common respiratory virus in children. Children’s hospitals across the country are reporting rising cases of a common...
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Woman hits pole in deadly accident on Shadeland Ave.

A woman died in a crash overnight on Shadeland Avenue, IMPD says. Woman hits pole in deadly accident on Shadeland Ave. A woman died in a crash overnight on Shadeland Avenue, IMPD says. Man shot, killed by Lawrence police officer. A man has been shot and killed by a Lawrence...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy