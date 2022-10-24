ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wooldridge, MO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

lakeexpo.com

Big Thunder Plans To Build $300 Million Tourist Oasis At Lake of the Ozarks

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. -- Big Thunder today announced plans to build a new $300 million tourist oasis next to the Grand Glaize Bridge in Osage Beach, Mo. 'The Oasis at Lakeport' will feature year-round entertainment, offering 20 acres of amusement rides and attractions, along with hotels, restaurants, amphitheater, marina and boardwalk. Amusement offerings will include roller coasters, thrill and family rides and a 200-foot-tall observation wheel.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
abc17news.com

Family displaced by Wooldridge fire says unkempt grass played a role

WOOLDRIDGE, Mo. (KMIZ) A family displaced by the Saturday fire in Wooldridge said widespread destruction in the fire could have been avoided. Jessica Mccomb, her husband and three children returned to the fire site for Gov. Mike Parson's visit, wanting answers like other residents who lost their homes. "Yes, there...
WOOLDRIDGE, MO
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Missouri

If you live in Missouri and you love eating pizza then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing pizza places in Missouri that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Monday night fire displaces Jefferson City family

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The American Red Cross is helping a family after their home caught on fire Monday night. Crews responded to the house fire in the 800 block of E. McCarty Street around 8 p.m., according to the Jefferson City Fire Department. At the scene, firefighters found smoke in the back of the The post Monday night fire displaces Jefferson City family appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KYTV

Lake Regional to close 2 pharmacies at Lake of the Ozarks

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KY3) - Lake Regional Health Systems announced it would be closing two pharmacy locations. The Laurie and Lake Ozark locations will close on October 27 at 6 p.m. Jinny Ruppin has been coming to the Lake Ozark location for several years. ”I’ve been one of...
LAKE OZARK, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Firefighters respond to outside fire in south Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Firefighters have contained an outside fire that broke out in a wooded area in south Columbia Monday morning. At least five Columbia Fire Department and Boone County Fire Protection District vehicles responded to the area near Manhanttan Drive and Norman Drive at about 9 a.m. Crews at the scene tell ABC 17 The post Firefighters respond to outside fire in south Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KYTV

Big changes on the way for the Ozarks

Wildfire in Cooper County, Mo. forces town evacuation, statewide mutual aid response. Fire departments from all over Missouri have been called to assist as a wildfire burns out of control in Wooldridge, Missouri. The city is roughly 20 miles west of Columbia. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm & windy Sunday before...
COOPER COUNTY, MO
lakeexpo.com

Massive Wildfire Shuts Down I-70 As Firefighters From Across Missouri Respond

COOPER COUNTY, Mo. — A massive, out-of-control wildfire has shut down I-70 and resulted in the evacuation of a town, on Saturday. Firefighters from across the state of Missouri are responding to the blaze in Cooper County near the town of Wooldridge. I-70 in Cooper County was closed Saturday from the 106 to 117 mile markers due to zero visibility, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Saturday.
COOPER COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Warsaw Teen Injured in UTV Rollover

A Warsaw teenager was injured in a four-wheeler accident that occurred Monday in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a 2013 Polaris Ranger XP 900, driven by a 14-year-old juvenile from Warsaw, was at Missouri 7 at Stevens Avenue at noon, when he was traveling on wet grass and the driver lost control of the UTV and he fell out the right side door and the Polaris partially rolled on top of him.
WARSAW, MO
KOMU

Day after Wooldridge fire, full extent of damage becomes clearer

A large fire has destroyed or heavily damaged approximately 23 structures in the village of Wooldridge and has burned over 3,000 acres in mid-Missouri. The fire began Saturday afternoon in Wooldridge, which is in Cooper County, after a combine ignited a field it was harvesting. The flames spread from just south of Wooldridge to I-70.
COOPER COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

‘Roy Blunt Reservoir’ Will Serve North Central Missouri’s Water Needs, USDA Says

Missouri is dealing with unseasonably warm weather and drought conditions. We depend on the rain to help our plants grow as well as fill our aquifers and reservoirs to provide drinking water. North Central Missouri is unable to depend on aquifers, so a large reservoir is needed to serve the water needs of more than 68,000 rural Missourians in Adair, Chariton, Grundy, Linn, Livingston, Macon, Mercer, Putnam, Schuyler, and Sullivan Counties.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, MO

