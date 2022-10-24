Read full article on original website
Historic 'Claud D. Grove and Berenice Sinclair Grove House' in Cole County, Missouri is 110 years oldCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Historic Sanborn Field at the University of Missouri is associated with the discovery of medicine that helped millionsCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
The Albert Bishop Chance House is a museum and garden open to the publicCJ CoombsCentralia, MO
State leaders tour Mid-Missouri town destroyed by large brush fire
A small town about 20 miles southwest of Columbia is working to pick up the pieces after a massive fire destroyed nearly two dozen structures, leaving many homeless.
See Inside a Tiny Barn Cabin with Lake in the Middle of Missouri
Would you like to get away from it all without really having to travel that far? I found an option in the middle of Missouri. It's a unique structure that is part cabin, part barn and part tiny home and you really can stay in it. This unique "Cabin by...
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Only In Your State website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the state of Missouri or thinking about visiting, you might want to add the following towns to your list.
Big Thunder Plans To Build $300 Million Tourist Oasis At Lake of the Ozarks
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. -- Big Thunder today announced plans to build a new $300 million tourist oasis next to the Grand Glaize Bridge in Osage Beach, Mo. 'The Oasis at Lakeport' will feature year-round entertainment, offering 20 acres of amusement rides and attractions, along with hotels, restaurants, amphitheater, marina and boardwalk. Amusement offerings will include roller coasters, thrill and family rides and a 200-foot-tall observation wheel.
Family displaced by Wooldridge fire says unkempt grass played a role
WOOLDRIDGE, Mo. (KMIZ) A family displaced by the Saturday fire in Wooldridge said widespread destruction in the fire could have been avoided. Jessica Mccomb, her husband and three children returned to the fire site for Gov. Mike Parson's visit, wanting answers like other residents who lost their homes. "Yes, there...
Emergency dispatchers report lines down around Columbia
Emergency dispatchers sent out alerts about communication and power lines down in multiple spots in Columbia early Tuesday afternoon. The post Emergency dispatchers report lines down around Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
“This is devastating:” Community members react to wildfire in Wooldridge, Mo
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Community members are now picking up the pieces after a natural cover fire swept through the town of Wooldridge in Cooper County Saturday evening. It is a town of fewer than 100 people. ”The town has changed a lot over the years. When I was a...
If you live in Missouri and you love eating pizza then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing pizza places in Missouri that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Monday night fire displaces Jefferson City family
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The American Red Cross is helping a family after their home caught on fire Monday night. Crews responded to the house fire in the 800 block of E. McCarty Street around 8 p.m., according to the Jefferson City Fire Department. At the scene, firefighters found smoke in the back of the The post Monday night fire displaces Jefferson City family appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Lake Regional to close 2 pharmacies at Lake of the Ozarks
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KY3) - Lake Regional Health Systems announced it would be closing two pharmacy locations. The Laurie and Lake Ozark locations will close on October 27 at 6 p.m. Jinny Ruppin has been coming to the Lake Ozark location for several years. ”I’ve been one of...
Firefighters respond to outside fire in south Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Firefighters have contained an outside fire that broke out in a wooded area in south Columbia Monday morning. At least five Columbia Fire Department and Boone County Fire Protection District vehicles responded to the area near Manhanttan Drive and Norman Drive at about 9 a.m. Crews at the scene tell ABC 17 The post Firefighters respond to outside fire in south Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Big changes on the way for the Ozarks
Wildfire in Cooper County, Mo. forces town evacuation, statewide mutual aid response. Fire departments from all over Missouri have been called to assist as a wildfire burns out of control in Wooldridge, Missouri. The city is roughly 20 miles west of Columbia. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm & windy Sunday before...
Massive Wildfire Shuts Down I-70 As Firefighters From Across Missouri Respond
COOPER COUNTY, Mo. — A massive, out-of-control wildfire has shut down I-70 and resulted in the evacuation of a town, on Saturday. Firefighters from across the state of Missouri are responding to the blaze in Cooper County near the town of Wooldridge. I-70 in Cooper County was closed Saturday from the 106 to 117 mile markers due to zero visibility, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Saturday.
Officials search for poacher who left six deer carcasses in Osage County
The Missouri Department of Conservation is asking for your help in tracking down a poacher in Osage County. MDC agents reports six deer were recently dumped in the Bonnots Mill area. Each of the deer was taken with a firearm and no parts of the deer were harvested for food.
Missouri firefighters respond to several fires in Missouri: I-70 reopens at Route J after lanes were closed because of smoke in nearby brush fires
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Watch a replay of traffic in the video player below. Multiple departments and teams are currently responding to a large natural cover fire on the North side of Columbia. Both Columbia Fire Department and Boone Fire Department are on the scene near Big Bear Boulevard and Range...
Warsaw Teen Injured in UTV Rollover
A Warsaw teenager was injured in a four-wheeler accident that occurred Monday in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a 2013 Polaris Ranger XP 900, driven by a 14-year-old juvenile from Warsaw, was at Missouri 7 at Stevens Avenue at noon, when he was traveling on wet grass and the driver lost control of the UTV and he fell out the right side door and the Polaris partially rolled on top of him.
Hundreds of Boone Electric Cooperative members lose power
Nearly 900 Boone Electric Cooperative members were without power at about 4:30 p.m. Monday afternoon. The post Hundreds of Boone Electric Cooperative members lose power appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Day after Wooldridge fire, full extent of damage becomes clearer
A large fire has destroyed or heavily damaged approximately 23 structures in the village of Wooldridge and has burned over 3,000 acres in mid-Missouri. The fire began Saturday afternoon in Wooldridge, which is in Cooper County, after a combine ignited a field it was harvesting. The flames spread from just south of Wooldridge to I-70.
‘Roy Blunt Reservoir’ Will Serve North Central Missouri’s Water Needs, USDA Says
Missouri is dealing with unseasonably warm weather and drought conditions. We depend on the rain to help our plants grow as well as fill our aquifers and reservoirs to provide drinking water. North Central Missouri is unable to depend on aquifers, so a large reservoir is needed to serve the water needs of more than 68,000 rural Missourians in Adair, Chariton, Grundy, Linn, Livingston, Macon, Mercer, Putnam, Schuyler, and Sullivan Counties.
PHOTOS: Fire leaves behind destruction in Wooldridge
The small community of Wooldridge, with about 60 residents, was devastated in a wildfire Saturday. The post PHOTOS: Fire leaves behind destruction in Wooldridge appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
