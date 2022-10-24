Read full article on original website
Pedestrian Killed, Driver Arrested in Fatal Early Morning Crash on I-10 in Louisiana
Pedestrian Killed, Driver Arrested in Fatal Early Morning Crash on I-10 in Louisiana. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police stated on October 26, 2022, that on October 25, 2022, shortly after 2:00 a.m., LSP Troop I responded to a report of a stalled vehicle in the center eastbound lane of Interstate 10 west of Breaux Bridge, Louisiana, around mile marker 108. The responding trooper discovered shortly after arriving that a person had been struck by a pickup truck just east of the abandoned vehicle.
1 dead, 2 rescued in helicopter crash in St. Mary Parish
One person died and two others were rescued from a helicopter crash in the Gulf of Mexico near St. Mary Parish.
39-Year-Old Man Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Morgan City (Morgan City, LA)
According to the Louisiana State Police, a fatal crash was reported on Sunday in Morgan City. Authorities confirmed that 1 person died due to a motor vehicle accident. Officials stated that the accident occurred on the Long-Allen Bridge between Morgan City and Berwick in St.Mary Parish, on Louisiana Highway 182.
UPDATE: State Police identify victim of St. Mary Parish crash
Troopers say they have established the identity of the man who died in a St. Mary Parish crash on the bridge.
School bus overturned, one adult dead, six injured in Baton Rouge
Details on the crash, and the condition of the surviving victims, aren't available yet. The accident happened early Wednesday.
Man arrested following fatal pedestrian involved crash
Louisiana State Police said a woman was killed in a pedestrian involved crash. Louisiana State Police Troop I responded to a report of a vehicle stalled in the area of Breaux Bridge.
2 People Died In A Two-Vehicle Crash In St. Martin Parish (St. Martin Parish, LA)
Louisiana State Police Troop I is investigating a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 70 south of Stephensville Elementary School in St. Martin Parish. The victims were identified as Shirley A Chiasson, 83, and Jeffrey A Holmes, 34, both of Morgan City.
EBR Schools: One killed in crash involving school bus, nine others injured
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Wednesday morning school bus crash left one woman dead and nine injured in Baton Rouge. The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to the scene of a deadly crash involving a school bus on Wednesday morning around 6:30 a.m. The two-vehicle crash happened on Florida and Wooddale boulevards. The […]
houmatimes.com
Vehicle drives into Bayou Terrebonne near Daigeville Bridge
On October 27th, 2022 at approximately 10:30 am the Houma Police Department and Houma Fire Department responded to a report of a vehicle submerged in Bayou Terrebonne and the driver was possibly trapped. Officers responded to the Daigeville Bridge which is located near the intersection of Grand Caillou Rd and...
theadvocate.com
Update: Accused robber who escaped Assumption jail found in Jefferson Parish; jailer resigns
An accused armed robber who scaled "security measures" and escaped the Assumption Parish Detention Center was captured Thursday on Jefferson Parish's west bank and one jail employee has resigned over this week's breach, the sheriff said. Roller Avila, 19, is one of eight men and juveniles accused in the armed...
One person dies in St. Mary Parish crash
Troopers say they are working to identify the man who died in the crash. The other driver involved wasn't injured.
houmatimes.com
18-year-old Larose Man Wanted Following Two Overdoses in the South Lafourche Area
UPDATE: Blayne Terrebonne is in custody. Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced detectives are searching for a Larose man following two suspected overdoses in the South Lafourche area on Thursday morning. A 15-year-old female was found deceased and a 16-year-old male is hospitalized. Detectives are now seeking Blayne Terrebonne, 18, of Larose for drug distribution in relation to these incidents.
stmarynow.com
Women accused of entering home, making threat with knife
Berwick police have arrested a woman accused of entering a home uninvited and threatening the resident with a knife. Police Chief David S. Leonard Sr. reported this arrest:. --Brooke K. Carline, 30, Leo Street, Patterson, was arrested at 8:23 p.m.. Wednesday on charges of unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, aggravated assault and simple criminal damage to property.
WDSU
Larose girl dead, boy in hospital after suspected overdose
LAROSE, La. — The Lafourche Parish sheriff is searching for a Larose man who they say is a suspected drug dealer linked to two overdoses. According to the sheriff, Thursday morning a 15-year-old girl was found dead and a 16-year-old boy was hospitalized. Detectives took Blayne Terrebonne, 18, of...
wbrz.com
State trooper famous on social media placed on leave after being involved in hit-and-run boating crash
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana State Police placed Trooper Justin Chiasson on leave this month for his involvement in a hit-and-run boating crash that left a person injured. Chiasson is an internet sensation who has millions of followers under the name Stalekracker. Chiasson was on a boat in July with Bryan...
theadvocate.com
Robber leads Ascension deputy on chase that ends with crash into Gonzales home, school lockdown
An Ascension Parish 18-year-old who stole a car at gunpoint Wednesday crashed into a home and prompted a temporary lockdown of Gonzales Middle School, city police said. The crash at the intersection of Orice Roth Road and Darla Street happened after a sheriff's deputy had chased Ricky Williams Jr. in the stolen sedan through the city of Gonzales, police said in a news release.
One reportedly killed in school bus crash on Florida Boulevard
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was killed following a crash involving a school bus on Wednesday morning, according to officials. The Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed the accident happened in the area of Florida Blvd., near Woodale Blvd. just after 6:30 a.m. Several others were injured in the...
Two people killed in St. Martin Parish crash Sunday
Two people were killed in a 2-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 70 south of Stephensville Elementary School in St. Martin Parish Sunday.
Louisiana Man Dies in Early Morning Crash After Running Off Roadway and Colliding with a Flatbed Trailer
Louisiana Man Dies in Early Morning Crash After Running Off Roadway and Colliding with a Flatbed Trailer. Louisiana – On October 24, 2022, Louisiana State Police confirmed that Troopers with LSO Troop B began investigating a fatal crash on LA 611-1 (River Road) near Iris Avenue in Metairie just after 4:30 a.m. on October 23, 2022. Delfino Sanchez-Fernandez, 34, of Houma, Louisiana, was killed in the collision.
KSLA
USCG rescues two from deadly helicopter crash south of Morgan City
“Vote for the dead man,” is the cry of some Lewisville, Ark. residents following the death of one of two candidates running for mayor. The 12th annual Senior Day Expo at the Louisiana State Fair was held in Shreveport at the Hirsch Coliseum. Hidrent app comes to ArkLaTex. Updated:...
