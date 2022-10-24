Read full article on original website
1011now.com
Crime Stoppers on 10/11 This Morning
Lancaster County Sheriff talks about bringing down a multimillion-dollar meat theft ring. "We believe there to be approximately 45 thefts of semi trailers that contained either pork or beef totaling $9 million in loss." H.S. Volleyball Scores and Highlights (Tues, Oct. 25) Updated: 14 hours ago. High school volleyball District...
WOWT
Wildfire hot spots rekindle, destroying second barn and equipment at Hallam farm
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Wildfire flames rekindled at a farm in southwest Lancaster County, destroying more than $12,000 in equipment, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office. Wednesday night around 10 p.m., deputies and firefighters were called to a farm off SW 100th St and W Princeton Road, in...
iheart.com
Council Bluffs Interstate Crash Victim Identified
The crash was around four a.m. this past Sunday on northbound I-29 at Mile Marker 50 in Council Bluffs, and Bluffs Police now say the driver is identified as 32 year old Darian Davis of Lincoln, Nebraska. They also say the investigation revealed that speed was a factor in the...
WOWT
Seward County residents help rescue animals after Sunday’s wildfire
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -As the rain moves out, animals that were evacuated from the path of the wildfires are moving back to their homes. On Monday, volunteers who opened their pens, cages and gave their time to help rescue those animals said they were just doing their part. The Lancaster...
klkntv.com
WATCH: 25th anniversary of 1997 October snowstorm in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Oct. 25, 1997: A day many Lincolnites would remember as a storm dumped over a foot of snow across the Capital City. In total, 13 inches of snow covered Lincoln, destroying tree branches, canceling school and downing power lines. The storm which began as rain,...
1011now.com
Fire that spread into Lancaster County was accidental, State Fire Marshal says
LANCASTER COUNTY, Neb. (KOLN) - A wildfire that burned in Lancaster County on Sunday was ruled accidental, according to the Nebraska State Fire Marshal Agency. Chief Investigator Adam Matzner said the fire that started at SW 86th/W Apple Road in Gage County and then spread into Lancaster County was sparked by someone “shredding on a property.”
klin.com
Lincoln Man Killed In Fiery Crash In Iowa
A 32 year old Lincoln man was killed in a one vehicle crash on I-29 in Council Bluffs, Iowa last Sunday morning. Police say 32 year old Darian Davis was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Investigators say Davis was northbound on I-29 around 4:00 a.m. when his...
klkntv.com
Fast-moving Nebraska wildfires torch utility poles, but quick crews keep the power on
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — We’re getting a new look at the destruction caused by recent wildfires that torched homes and sent responders to the hospital. The Nebraska Public Power District says there were no outages despite heavy flames and high winds. Its team kept everyone’s lights and air...
klkntv.com
Meet Hope, available for adoption at Capital Humane Society
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Hope is an 8-week-old domestic shorthair kitten looking for someone to love on her for the rest of her days. She is available at the Capital Humane Society now. If you’re looking to volunteer at the shelter, it’s in need of dog walkers and cat...
KETV.com
Watch: New video shows scorched farmland south of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. — After daylong rain, KETV NewsWatch 7 was able to launch a drone Monday afternoon over scorched farm fields near Hallam in southern Lancaster County. The aerial view provides a new prospective of how widespread the wildfires were Sunday evening. The Nebraska State Patrol also shared images...
klkntv.com
Century-old home near Hallam survives Lancaster County wildfire
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A house built over 100 years ago near Hallam survived a devastating wildfire in Lancaster County on Sunday. The owner, 98-year-old August ‘Gus’ Wendelin, says the fire burned down his garage, some outbuildings and a trailer home. But the house was left untouched.
Kearney Hub
Two firefighters injured, three homes destroyed as grass fires south of Lincoln prompt evacuations
Widespread, wind-driven grass fires that injured two firefighters swept through southern Lancaster County on Sunday, destroying homes, closing roads and prompting evacuation orders as a thin haze of smoke settled on Lincoln. The Lincoln-Lancaster County Emergency Management Agency ordered the evacuations as two separate blazes in the southern part of...
Game and Parks to have special hours for deer permit sales
Nebraska Game and Parks Commission offices will be open to serve deer hunters seeking permits on two days otherwise closed in November. Offices in Lincoln, Omaha, Norfolk, North Platte, Alliance, Kearney and Bassett will be open for permit sales from 8 a.m. to noon Nov. 5, the Saturday of the Special Landowner Deer Season.
klkntv.com
Crete firefighter burned on 20% of his body in Lancaster County wildfires
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A firefighter who helped battle the blazes in Lancaster County on Sunday has burns on 20% of his body, officials said. Crete Firefighter Brad Elder will need to stay in St. Elizabeth Hospital’s burn unit for at least a week, Fire Chief Tod Allen said.
kfornow.com
County Board Declares Disaster After Sunday Fires
The scene at one of Sunday afternoon's grass fires in southern Lancaster County. (Dale Johnson/KFOR News) Lincoln, NE (October 25, 2022) The Lancaster County Board has approved a disaster declaration in the wake of Sunday’s grass fires. County Commissioner Sean Flowerday fold the Board that State and Federal Disaster Aid would be available if the total damage to public property exceeds $1.3 Million.
KETV.com
Another Valley business closes after Medicine Man shuts its doors
VALLEY, Neb. — Medicine Man Pharmacy in Valley is no longer open for business following the permanent closing of its doors, with no notice to customers. The pharmacy posted signs inside the front doors Wednesday saying "Medicine Man Pharmacy closed" and instructing customers to pick up their prescriptions at Walgreens locations in Omaha or Fremont.
klkntv.com
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office helps uncover beef theft ring
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and several other authorities have found the beef. Back in June, the sheriff’s office began investigating after several semis holding frozen beef were stolen across Nebraska, including Lancaster County. The sheriff’s office estimated the loss was around $1...
WOWT
Central Nebraska meat thefts part of multimillion-dollar theft ring
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Three people from Florida were arrested in connection to meat thefts across Nebraska and five other states. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into several stolen semi-trailers and loads of frozen beef occurring in Lancaster County on June 27. According to LSO, the estimated loss was $1 million.
nebraskanewsservice.net
Nebraska animal shelters say black cats are good luck and even better pets
Pansy is a black cat with a lot of personality and a lot of names. His name on official documents is Panther, but people usually call him anything but, including Pansy, Pan Pan and Panzita. Tryphena Wells, a sophomore psychology major at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Pansy’s owner, said...
News Channel Nebraska
Balfour sentenced after Kearney Hill traffic stop
NEBRASKA CITY - David Balfour, 51, of Nebraska City was sentenced to three years probation for attempted possession in August of 2021. He is also ordered to serve 90 days in Otoe County jail with credit for two days served. An Otoe County sheriff’s deputy stopped a vehicle driven by...
