Crete, NE

1011now.com

Crime Stoppers on 10/11 This Morning

Lancaster County Sheriff talks about bringing down a multimillion-dollar meat theft ring. "We believe there to be approximately 45 thefts of semi trailers that contained either pork or beef totaling $9 million in loss." H.S. Volleyball Scores and Highlights (Tues, Oct. 25) Updated: 14 hours ago. High school volleyball District...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
iheart.com

Council Bluffs Interstate Crash Victim Identified

COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
klkntv.com

WATCH: 25th anniversary of 1997 October snowstorm in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Oct. 25, 1997: A day many Lincolnites would remember as a storm dumped over a foot of snow across the Capital City. In total, 13 inches of snow covered Lincoln, destroying tree branches, canceling school and downing power lines. The storm which began as rain,...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Lincoln Man Killed In Fiery Crash In Iowa

COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
klkntv.com

Meet Hope, available for adoption at Capital Humane Society

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Hope is an 8-week-old domestic shorthair kitten looking for someone to love on her for the rest of her days. She is available at the Capital Humane Society now. If you’re looking to volunteer at the shelter, it’s in need of dog walkers and cat...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Watch: New video shows scorched farmland south of Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. — After daylong rain, KETV NewsWatch 7 was able to launch a drone Monday afternoon over scorched farm fields near Hallam in southern Lancaster County. The aerial view provides a new prospective of how widespread the wildfires were Sunday evening. The Nebraska State Patrol also shared images...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Kearney Hub

Two firefighters injured, three homes destroyed as grass fires south of Lincoln prompt evacuations

Widespread, wind-driven grass fires that injured two firefighters swept through southern Lancaster County on Sunday, destroying homes, closing roads and prompting evacuation orders as a thin haze of smoke settled on Lincoln. The Lincoln-Lancaster County Emergency Management Agency ordered the evacuations as two separate blazes in the southern part of...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
kfornow.com

County Board Declares Disaster After Sunday Fires

The scene at one of Sunday afternoon's grass fires in southern Lancaster County. (Dale Johnson/KFOR News) Lincoln, NE (October 25, 2022) The Lancaster County Board has approved a disaster declaration in the wake of Sunday’s grass fires. County Commissioner Sean Flowerday fold the Board that State and Federal Disaster Aid would be available if the total damage to public property exceeds $1.3 Million.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
KETV.com

Another Valley business closes after Medicine Man shuts its doors

VALLEY, Neb. — Medicine Man Pharmacy in Valley is no longer open for business following the permanent closing of its doors, with no notice to customers. The pharmacy posted signs inside the front doors Wednesday saying "Medicine Man Pharmacy closed" and instructing customers to pick up their prescriptions at Walgreens locations in Omaha or Fremont.
VALLEY, NE
klkntv.com

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office helps uncover beef theft ring

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and several other authorities have found the beef. Back in June, the sheriff’s office began investigating after several semis holding frozen beef were stolen across Nebraska, including Lancaster County. The sheriff’s office estimated the loss was around $1...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Central Nebraska meat thefts part of multimillion-dollar theft ring

LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Balfour sentenced after Kearney Hill traffic stop

NEBRASKA CITY - David Balfour, 51, of Nebraska City was sentenced to three years probation for attempted possession in August of 2021. He is also ordered to serve 90 days in Otoe County jail with credit for two days served. An Otoe County sheriff’s deputy stopped a vehicle driven by...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE

