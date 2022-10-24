Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One Good BBQ Joint in ArcadiaPeter DillsArcadia, CA
Author Luna Joya to Sign Novels at Book CarnivalEcho SheaOrange, CA
New Long Beach, California Proposal of $500 Every MonthCadrene HeslopLong Beach, CA
Two Murders from the 1980s Linked to One Killer with DNATrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Garden Grove, CA
University of La Verne Adds Career Readiness Programs in Six In-Demand Medical FieldsUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
Related
newsantaana.com
Cristo Rey Orange County High School coming to Santa Ana
Cristo Rey Orange County High School will be opening in Santa Ana in the Fall of 2023. Part of the acclaimed Cristo Rey Network of schools, they will offer an innovative program that combines a rigorous college preparatory curriculum and professional work experience, preparing our students for college and careers.
NBC Los Angeles
Hearses Will Go on Limited-Time Display Near Whittier Museum
MOURNING RITUALS? They're regularly studied by universities, museums, and cultural institutions, the educational organizations that want to understand how the observances of people living in another time, in another place, fully occurred. What mourners did, the clothing they wore, the passages they read, and what rites may have been performed are all taken into consideration at the occasional exhibit or event, informative happenings that give modern-day people a better understanding of the past. And a feature that is very much a part of these rituals? It's the mourning carriage, the conveyance that respectfully transported the casket to its final and forever resting place. We can sometimes find single examples of hearses, both antique and contemporary, in car museums or at auto shows, and coming across a documentary that examines the traditions behind these elegant and elongated vehicles? That sometimes happens, too.
cohaitungchi.com
8 Perfect Date Ideas in Irvine
Looking to plan a romantic afternoon or night with your significant other? Whether your sweetheart is into hiking, skating or just a delicious meal, there are a ton of options in Irvine to plan the perfect date. Below we've rounded up just a few of the best date ideas in Irvine.
Thousands flock to BAPS Hindu Temple in Chino Hills to celebrate Diwali
Dressed in traditional attire, devotees showed up to the BAPS Hindu Temple in Chino Hills to pray and give thanks during the one of the religion's most important festivals, Diwali."It's a time where we celebrate past achievements, value what we have here in our present, our friends and family, and refresh our minds before the future," said volunteer Aashi Patel. "We call our temple a Mandir. Mandir means a place where your minds become still. 'Man' meaning mind [and] 'dir' meaning still."On this holiday, the devotees started early baking food, both savory and sweet, to place as offerings before the...
KCRA.com
Pickax-wielding woman smashes home's windows as baby sleeps in SoCal
A woman was arrested after police said she used a pickax to smash several windows of a home where a baby was sleeping in suburban Southern California. Home security video aired by ABC 7 in Los Angeles showed the woman on the front porch of the home in Pasadena, swinging the pickax and smashing window after window on Monday evening.
irvineweekly.com
Spooky Halloween-Themed Events In Irvine
As Halloween draws near, there are plenty of ways for Irvine residents to get their tricks, treats, scares and screams during the annual celebration of All Hallows eve. Recently opened in July, Wild River Water Park has been converted into a spooky Halloween adventure. The water park has been drained and filled with massive creatures, carnival rides and games. Wild Rivers also mentions that the Mustang Bar will be serving Halloween-themed cocktails, and food trucks will have food and beverages available for purchase. Halloween costumes are welcomed.
thescarletscroll.com
Students find ways to personalize uniform, work to express themselves
With the beginning of a new school year, a new set of fashion trends are bound to be discovered. Students at Mater Dei have found different ways to personalize their uniform, with and without breaking the limited dress code. Students seize the opportunity to use their hair, nails and jewelry...
KMPH.com
Homeless man builds a mini house on Hollywood Blvd
LOS ANGELES, Calif. — A homeless man in Southern California decides to build his own house — right on the sidewalk of Hollywood Blvd. The house has drawn mixed reactions from walking passed the wooden structure that even has power going to it. Some are calling it ridiculous...
Things to do in Long Beach this weekend… Halloween edition!
Whether you want to trick or treat, skate or just celebrate, here's what to do in Long Beach this Halloween. The post Things to do in Long Beach this weekend… Halloween edition! appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Talon Marks
Natalie Solis shares her story on Domestic Violence Awareness Month
In honor of Domestic Violence Awareness month, victims can use this time to share and inspire their stories with others, to heal and open up to someone about their traumatic experience. Natalie Solis, Cerritos College Kinesiology major student and Cal State Long Beach Psychology major student, shared her experience as...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Huntington Beach, CA
Pack your sunscreen and get ready to have some fun under the sun at Huntington Beach, California!. Known to many as "Surf City," Huntington Beach is a city in Orange County, California, right next to the sea. Given the city's seaside location and warm weather, many beach lovers and surfers...
newsantaana.com
Free Harvest Festival set for Oct. 28 at the El Salvador Community Garden
The Santa Ana Community Garden Program and the Artesia Pilar and Flower Park Neighborhood Associations will host the Harvest Festival on Friday, October 28, 2022 from 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm at the El Salvador Park Community Garden, located at 1825 W Civic Center Dr. Which Santa Ana City...
longbeachlocalnews.com
Long Beach Airport Invites Community to Airfield for Annual Festival of Flight on Oct. 29
LONG BEACH, CA – Long Beach Airport’s (LGB) award-winning Festival of Flight is coming back in for a landing Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. Thousands of attendees are expected at the popular family-friendly event featuring static aircraft displays, children’s activities, live music, food and beer trucks, and helicopter rides for purchase.
spectrumnews1.com
Cappy's Cafe in Newport Beach gets high-tech makeover
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — In the nook between the office full of monitors and the bustling kitchen of Cappy’s Cafe, Tim Campbell crouched enough for the face-recognition reader to capture his features. “I’m 6’4”, so it’s not easy,” the restaurant owner said. “It’s how we do payroll.”...
One Good BBQ Joint in Arcadia
Long before the internet my father, Elmer Dills, would go into a restaurant and steal a copy of the menu for the restaurant he was reviewing. Why? Simply so he could remember all the dishes that were offered and their prices so he could ensure that his article was correct.
Explore Long Beach’s most haunted places: Today, Sunnyside Cemetery
We’re rolling out all of our Haunted Long Beach series videos ahead of Sunday’s debut of our newest edition: a peek at the daunting Bembridge House in Drake Park. The post Explore Long Beach’s most haunted places: Today, Sunnyside Cemetery appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Substitute teacher detained at Aliso Niguel High School for threatening classroom
Authorities on Wednesday arrested a substitute teacher for allegedly threatening a classroom he was overseeing at Aliso Niguel High School. "He really went psycho," said senior Dominic Caito. According to Orange County Sheriff's Department, deputies were dispatched to the school, located on Wolverine Way in Aliso Viejo, at around 12:20 p.m. after students made a campus supervisor aware of a threat made by a substitute math teacher. The supervisor and other campus administration evacuated the students from the class until authorities could arrive.One parent spoke with CBS reporters, who said that the substitute became agitated when a student arrived late to class after...
carvemag.com
Hammer-time At The Wedge
A South Pacific storm over-performed to deliver solid, late-season SW/SSW swell this October. The local summer has been treating Newport Beach well with a good season of hurricane swells. Surfing The Wedge is not for the faint of heart. Huge wipeout and barrels went down this session. The same south...
Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District to pay family $45 million
A Los Angeles Superior Court has awarded $45 million to two special needs twins who went to Juan Cabrillo Elementary School. A jury this week unanimously found that the students were abused with corporal punishment, physical restraint, and intentional battery by a behavioral aide at the primary school that closed in 2019. The alleged abuse […] The post Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District to pay family $45 million appeared first on The Malibu Times.
ocsportszone.com
Orange and Santa Ana football teams clash again for league championship
Santa Ana football players take the field at Santa Ana Stadium earlier this season. (File photos: Fernando M. Donado, For OC Sports Zone). Football players from Santa Ana and Orange high schools undoubtedly had the Friday, Oct. 28 game in the back of their minds the whole season. For good...
Comments / 0