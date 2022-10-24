ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livonia, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFB.com

State Fair lands in Ascension Parish

A New SUV For Seniors Is Cheaper Than You Might ImagineSenior Offers | Search Ads|. Play Now In Your BrowserMore than internet games have to offer. Transcend your expectations with Hero Wars!Hero Wars|. Here Are 50 of the Coolest Gifts for This 202250 Insanely Cool Gadgets You'll Regret Not Getting...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Bids received for $3.79 million in roadway overlays in Ascension Parish: DOTD

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced 11 projects around the state that received bids, including various roadway overlays in Ascension Parish totaling $3,797,650.23. “This second letting of October will yield several more improvement projects throughout the state,” stated DOTD Secretary Shawn D. Wilson, Ph.D. in a news release....
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
brproud.com

North Boulevard building fire sparked by chemical reaction

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Firefighters responded to a building fire sparked by a chemical reaction from cleaning supplies Tuesday evening. The Baton Rouge Fire Department said crews arrived at A1 Professional Services on North Boulevard at 7:25 p.m. where smoke was seen coming from the building. Crews found the sprinkler system activated and several floor mats, mop heads and other items smoldering, according to BRFD.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Apply for the North BR industrial training initiative

Ascension Parish president diagnosed with COVID-19; attended recent Senior Sock Hop. Officials have announced that Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment has been diagnosed with COVID-19. 1 dead, 1 injured in Prairieville shooting. Updated: 8 hours ago. One person is dead and another person is in the hospital after a fatal...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Person allegedly stealing flowers from graves for floral business

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – An Ascension Parish cemetery is warning residents of someone stealing flowers and using them for flower arrangements. Prairieville Cemetary posted to Facebook on Oct. 24 that they were aware of someone stealing flowers from local graveyards and allegedly using them for her floral business. The...
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
brproud.com

EBR Sheriff’s unit involved in minor Scotlandville crash

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area officials say an East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s (EBRSO) unit was involved in a Tuesday, (October 25) afternoon crash in the Scotlandville area. The incident occurred around 12 noon on Brigadier General Isaac Smith Avenue, near Ensign Jesse Brown Drive and Veterans...
BATON ROUGE, LA
225batonrouge.com

New Zee Zee’s planned for former George’s location

The former location of a popular Baton Rouge restaurant may soon be back in business with a familiar name. Plans are in the works for Zee Zee’s, a neighborhood bar and restaurant that would open in what used to be the George’s restaurant under the Perkins Road overpass, which closed in 2020. The name is a nod to Zee Zee Gardens, another neighborhood mainstay that’s now closed.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Mom claims son came home from school with concussion; BR teacher on leave amid investigation

BATON ROUGE - An elementary school employee was placed on leave while law enforcement investigates claims that a child ended up in a hospital after he was struck by a teacher. The mother of the student, a first-grader at La Belle Aire Elementary School, told WBRZ that the child was late to class and was trying to sit down when the teacher hit him in the head.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
WAFB.com

State health department holds public hearing over abortion exceptions

‘I’m still here, they killed him, they killed his family, we’re here suffering:’ Family seeking answers for son’s unsolved murder. Ascension Parish president diagnosed with COVID-19; attended recent Senior Sock Hop. Officials have announced that Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment has been diagnosed with COVID-19. One...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
WAPT

Two tractor-trailers collide, blocking traffic for hours

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. — A crash on I-55 early Tuesday morning tied up traffic for several hours. The crash, which was reported about 2 a.m., involved two tractor-trailers. One was a FedEx truck headed to Baton Rouge with packages. The collision happened in the southbound lanes between the Sowell...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Woman killed, 8 students hurt after school bus flipped during early-morning crash

BATON ROUGE - A woman reportedly ran a stop sign and collided with a school bus loaded with children, leaving her dead and eight children hurt. Officials said the crash happened around 6:40 a.m. Wednesday morning at the intersection of Florida Boulevard and Wooddale Boulevard. School officials said 10 students were on the bus at the time, but none of them were seriously hurt.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Two people hurt after car flipped over on Airline Highway

BATON ROUGE - A major crash involving an overturned car snarled Airline Highway near I-110 for roughly an hour Thursday morning. The crash happened shortly before 7:20 a.m. on Airline Highway approaching the I-110 on-ramp. Traffic cameras in the area showed that a vehicle had flipped over in the northbound lanes, though both directions were initially closed.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Law enforcement encourages Halloween safety

‘I’m still here, they killed him, they killed his family, we’re here suffering:’ Family seeking answers for son’s unsolved murder. Ascension Parish president diagnosed with COVID-19; attended recent Senior Sock Hop. Officials have announced that Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment has been diagnosed with COVID-19. One...

Comments / 0

Community Policy