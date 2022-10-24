Read full article on original website
11 students injured at Louisiana university partykandelBaton Rouge, LA
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregantsMargaret MinnicksBaton Rouge, LA
This cutting-edge Louisiana attraction was just named one of America's "Scariest Haunted Houses"Ellen EastwoodBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
The Father Who Took the Law into His Own HandsSam H ArnoldBaton Rouge, LA
WAFB.com
State Fair lands in Ascension Parish
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Bids received for $3.79 million in roadway overlays in Ascension Parish: DOTD
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced 11 projects around the state that received bids, including various roadway overlays in Ascension Parish totaling $3,797,650.23. “This second letting of October will yield several more improvement projects throughout the state,” stated DOTD Secretary Shawn D. Wilson, Ph.D. in a news release....
brproud.com
North Boulevard building fire sparked by chemical reaction
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Firefighters responded to a building fire sparked by a chemical reaction from cleaning supplies Tuesday evening. The Baton Rouge Fire Department said crews arrived at A1 Professional Services on North Boulevard at 7:25 p.m. where smoke was seen coming from the building. Crews found the sprinkler system activated and several floor mats, mop heads and other items smoldering, according to BRFD.
WAFB.com
Apply for the North BR industrial training initiative
Ascension Parish president diagnosed with COVID-19; attended recent Senior Sock Hop. Officials have announced that Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment has been diagnosed with COVID-19. 1 dead, 1 injured in Prairieville shooting. Updated: 8 hours ago. One person is dead and another person is in the hospital after a fatal...
brproud.com
Livingston Schools creates new board after bus drivers demand improved working conditions
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Bus drivers in Livingston parish are speaking out against the school district. They say a lack of drivers and a lack of pay – must be addressed now. A total of 21 bus drivers did not show up for their shifts last week...
brproud.com
Person allegedly stealing flowers from graves for floral business
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – An Ascension Parish cemetery is warning residents of someone stealing flowers and using them for flower arrangements. Prairieville Cemetary posted to Facebook on Oct. 24 that they were aware of someone stealing flowers from local graveyards and allegedly using them for her floral business. The...
brproud.com
EBR Sheriff’s unit involved in minor Scotlandville crash
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area officials say an East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s (EBRSO) unit was involved in a Tuesday, (October 25) afternoon crash in the Scotlandville area. The incident occurred around 12 noon on Brigadier General Isaac Smith Avenue, near Ensign Jesse Brown Drive and Veterans...
225batonrouge.com
New Zee Zee’s planned for former George’s location
The former location of a popular Baton Rouge restaurant may soon be back in business with a familiar name. Plans are in the works for Zee Zee’s, a neighborhood bar and restaurant that would open in what used to be the George’s restaurant under the Perkins Road overpass, which closed in 2020. The name is a nod to Zee Zee Gardens, another neighborhood mainstay that’s now closed.
WAFB.com
Ascension Parish school briefly goes into lockdown for nearby vehicle pursuit; police release details
wbrz.com
Mom claims son came home from school with concussion; BR teacher on leave amid investigation
BATON ROUGE - An elementary school employee was placed on leave while law enforcement investigates claims that a child ended up in a hospital after he was struck by a teacher. The mother of the student, a first-grader at La Belle Aire Elementary School, told WBRZ that the child was late to class and was trying to sit down when the teacher hit him in the head.
wbrz.com
People call attention to garbage trucks dropping fluids on neighborhood streets
BATON ROUGE - The streets in Azalea Lakes are spotted with what looks like oil spots. Barry Boudreaux pointed them out in front of his driveway, next door and down the street from his house on Lake Iris Avenue. "It's either oil or transmission fluid, you can drive all these...
wbrz.com
Metro Council unanimously votes to kill stormwater fee, blocks introduction of item threatening parish attorney's job
BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Metro Council met Wednesday to attempt to untangle the stormwater fee debacle amid numerous reports from WBRZ showing government misinformation campaigns in an attempt to levy a fee on property. The council unanimously voted to delete the Mayor's proposal for the Stormwater Utility...
Two out of three candidates for Central school board have been no shows
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There are three candidates running for the district one seat but so far, only one has returned our requests to sit down and learn more about him before you cast your ballot. The Central school board election is on November 8th, but the only one...
WAFB.com
State health department holds public hearing over abortion exceptions
WAPT
Two tractor-trailers collide, blocking traffic for hours
MADISON COUNTY, Miss. — A crash on I-55 early Tuesday morning tied up traffic for several hours. The crash, which was reported about 2 a.m., involved two tractor-trailers. One was a FedEx truck headed to Baton Rouge with packages. The collision happened in the southbound lanes between the Sowell...
wbrz.com
Person pulled from mangled truck after wreck on Airline Highway; victim seriously hurt
BATON ROUGE - Emergency responders had to free someone from a badly damaged truckafter a crash on Airline Highway. The wreck was reported around 9:20 a.m. on Airline near Jefferson Highway. Authorities said the victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Witnesses reported seeing an overturned pickup truck...
wbrz.com
State trooper famous on social media placed on leave after being involved in hit-and-run boating crash
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana State Police placed Trooper Justin Chiasson on leave this month for his involvement in a hit-and-run boating crash that left a person injured. Chiasson is an internet sensation who has millions of followers under the name Stalekracker. Chiasson was on a boat in July with Bryan...
wbrz.com
Woman killed, 8 students hurt after school bus flipped during early-morning crash
BATON ROUGE - A woman reportedly ran a stop sign and collided with a school bus loaded with children, leaving her dead and eight children hurt. Officials said the crash happened around 6:40 a.m. Wednesday morning at the intersection of Florida Boulevard and Wooddale Boulevard. School officials said 10 students were on the bus at the time, but none of them were seriously hurt.
wbrz.com
Two people hurt after car flipped over on Airline Highway
BATON ROUGE - A major crash involving an overturned car snarled Airline Highway near I-110 for roughly an hour Thursday morning. The crash happened shortly before 7:20 a.m. on Airline Highway approaching the I-110 on-ramp. Traffic cameras in the area showed that a vehicle had flipped over in the northbound lanes, though both directions were initially closed.
WAFB.com
Law enforcement encourages Halloween safety
