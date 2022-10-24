Norwin (1-8, 0-4) at Hempfield (5-4, 1-3) 7 p.m. Friday, Spartan Stadium, Hempfield Township. Neither team is heading to the WPIAL postseason, so this matchup is for pride. Norwin suffered its sixth straight loss, falling 42-10 to Gateway. Nick Urey, one of four quarterbacks the Knights have used, threw a touchdown to Luke Denny, who also has seen time behind center. Joey Castle, an Akron commit, kicked a 39-yard field goal. … Injury-riddled Hempfield has lost four in a row after its headline-grabbing 5-0 start. The Spartans were eliminated from the playoff race with a 34-21 loss to Plum. Eli Binakonsky ran for two touchdowns and Gino Caesar ran for 169 yards on 35 carries. Kieran Lippman, who has spelled injured starter Jake Phillips, threw for 147 yards in the loss.

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO