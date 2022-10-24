ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

pittsburghsportsnow.com

The Loyal Sons | Ep. 37 – Losers in Louisville

Welcome back to The Loyal Sons Show (@TheLoyalSons): a safe, sun-shiny place for your Pitt athletics fix. Brought to you by Pittsburgh Sports Now. 0:00-19:48 – Louisville Recap. Unfortunately, we had to talk about it at some point. What went wrong in Louisville and why was it so damn bad? Also, a few notes from our trip outside of the game.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Pitt Basketball All 14: Blake Hinson

Leading up to Pitt basketball’s first game of the season on Nov. 7, Pittsburgh Sports Now will release profiles of each player on the active roster, including the walk-ons. We continue our All-14 series with the leading scorer from last week’s exhibition game, Blake Hinson. BLAKE HINSON. Hometown:...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Pitt Baseball Earns Commitment From Class of 2024 C Andrew Tess

Pitt earned a commitment from catcher Andrew Tess on Monday, adding to their steadily, growing class of 2024. Tess plays baseball for Calvary Christian High School in Clearwater, Fla, which is in the Tampa Bay metro area. He last played travel ball for Top Tier Roos American 2024, a team that already has five other players committed to ACC schools.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Pitt Basketball All 14: Nelly Cummings

Leading up to Pitt basketball’s first game of the season on Nov. 7, Pittsburgh Sports Now will release profiles of each player on the active roster, including the walk-ons. We continue our All-14 series with the hometown guard. NELLY CUMMINGS. Hometown: Midland, Pennsylvania. Height, Weight: 6’0, 185 LBS.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Springdale duo kicks it into gear with football team, band

Springdale trailed Northgate, 37-13, in the fourth quarter after the Dynamos notched their second touchdown. The lead was more or less insurmountable, but Springdale was poised to make history. Sophomore kicker Clare Schneider took the field underneath the Friday night lights to attempt the extra point. Schneider anxiously ran on...
SPRINGDALE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland County don’t miss high school football matchups for 2022 Week 9

Norwin (1-8, 0-4) at Hempfield (5-4, 1-3) 7 p.m. Friday, Spartan Stadium, Hempfield Township. Neither team is heading to the WPIAL postseason, so this matchup is for pride. Norwin suffered its sixth straight loss, falling 42-10 to Gateway. Nick Urey, one of four quarterbacks the Knights have used, threw a touchdown to Luke Denny, who also has seen time behind center. Joey Castle, an Akron commit, kicked a 39-yard field goal. … Injury-riddled Hempfield has lost four in a row after its headline-grabbing 5-0 start. The Spartans were eliminated from the playoff race with a 34-21 loss to Plum. Eli Binakonsky ran for two touchdowns and Gino Caesar ran for 169 yards on 35 carries. Kieran Lippman, who has spelled injured starter Jake Phillips, threw for 147 yards in the loss.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Pittsburgh's soaring homicide rate leaves officials baffled

Pittsburgh police said Thursday its officers have investigated 59 homicides to date in 2022 — the highest rate in at least seven years and a 25% spike year over year. There have been nearly 700 homicides in Pittsburgh since 2010, county records show. Homicides in Pittsburgh hit 60 in 2015 and 70 in 2014; figures were higher in the early 1990s, a Pittsburgh police spokesperson said, but the department could not cite specific figures.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Football fans lining up for coveted Central Valley vs. Aliquippa tickets

The hottest ticket in Beaver County isn’t for a British pop star or an 80’s rock band back on tour. The top ticket is for a high school football game between rivals Aliquippa and Central Valley, two undefeated state champions who’ll play for a conference title Friday night. When Aliquippa announced that tickets would go on sale at 5 p.m. Monday, fans started lining up around 3.
ALIQUIPPA, PA
lebomag.com

Mt. Lebanon Great Alumni, Class of 2022

The Mt. Lebanon School District has recognized five Mt. Lebanon High School graduates with its Great Alumni Award. The award, now in its 17th year, is a project of the high school student council, which chooses the awardees with input from a selection committee composed of students, faculty, administrators and past Great Alumni Award recipients. This year’s honorees are:
MOUNT LEBANON, PA
hotelnewsresource.com

AC Hotel by Marriott Louisville Downtown and the AC Hotel by Marriott Pittsburgh Downtown Sold for a Combined Total of $85 Million

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE: APLE) yesterday announced the acquisition of the AC Hotel by Marriott Louisville Downtown for $51 million, or approximately $327,000 per key, and the AC Hotel by Marriott Pittsburgh Downtown for $34 million, or approximately $254,000 per key. “We are pleased to enhance our portfolio with...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Pitt News

Pittsburgh ghost tour explores the dark history of South Side

From abandoned steel mills and factories to refurbished burial grounds, it’s no doubt that Pittsburgh is home to a countless number of paranormal sightings. Offered year round by US Ghost Adventures, the Pittsburgh Ghost Tours is a walkable tour that costs $30 per person. The company oversees more than 50 ghost tours across different cities in the U.S. The tour takes guests through East Carson Street in the South Side, while retelling some of the most infamous tales of paranormal activity in the area.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PublicSource

Election Guide 2022: One issue looms large in PA voting

Pittsburgh City Paper compiled this voters’ guide to the 2022 General Election, featuring key races and issues on this year's ballot. The post Election Guide 2022: One issue looms large in PA voting appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

PNC consolidating these 3 Pittsburgh branches in January

PITTSBURGH — PNC will start off 2023 by combining three Pittsburgh branches into a single, newly built office. A spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday that its Whitehall, Baldwin Township and Caste Village branches will be consolidated in January. They’ll be combined into a recently constructed office located at 3701 Saw Mill Run Blvd.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh store cited for health hazards

LAWRENCEVILLE, Pa. — A Lawrenceville store was cited by the Allegheny County Health Department for several violations found during an inspection Friday. An inspector found the Family Dollar at 450 56th Street to have items for sale including rice, jalapeno poppers, hot fries and onion rings chewed through with rodent droppings in and around them. Also found were fresh rodent droppings under cereal, rice, oats, spaghetti sauce, jalapeno poppers and in a bag of rice and in boxes storing hot fries.
PITTSBURGH, PA

