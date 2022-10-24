Read full article on original website
Hempfield Area HS to Raise Money for Pediatric Cancer ResearchAlex's Lemonade StandWestmoreland County, PA
Walmart Location Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh’s Only Walmart ClosesBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania Elections: 2022Dayana SabatinPennsylvania State
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Pennsylvania this monthKristen WaltersCranberry Township, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com
The Loyal Sons | Ep. 37 – Losers in Louisville
Welcome back to The Loyal Sons Show (@TheLoyalSons): a safe, sun-shiny place for your Pitt athletics fix. Brought to you by Pittsburgh Sports Now. 0:00-19:48 – Louisville Recap. Unfortunately, we had to talk about it at some point. What went wrong in Louisville and why was it so damn bad? Also, a few notes from our trip outside of the game.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt Basketball All 14: Blake Hinson
Leading up to Pitt basketball’s first game of the season on Nov. 7, Pittsburgh Sports Now will release profiles of each player on the active roster, including the walk-ons. We continue our All-14 series with the leading scorer from last week’s exhibition game, Blake Hinson. BLAKE HINSON. Hometown:...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt Baseball Earns Commitment From Class of 2024 C Andrew Tess
Pitt earned a commitment from catcher Andrew Tess on Monday, adding to their steadily, growing class of 2024. Tess plays baseball for Calvary Christian High School in Clearwater, Fla, which is in the Tampa Bay metro area. He last played travel ball for Top Tier Roos American 2024, a team that already has five other players committed to ACC schools.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt Basketball All 14: Nelly Cummings
Leading up to Pitt basketball’s first game of the season on Nov. 7, Pittsburgh Sports Now will release profiles of each player on the active roster, including the walk-ons. We continue our All-14 series with the hometown guard. NELLY CUMMINGS. Hometown: Midland, Pennsylvania. Height, Weight: 6’0, 185 LBS.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Springdale duo kicks it into gear with football team, band
Springdale trailed Northgate, 37-13, in the fourth quarter after the Dynamos notched their second touchdown. The lead was more or less insurmountable, but Springdale was poised to make history. Sophomore kicker Clare Schneider took the field underneath the Friday night lights to attempt the extra point. Schneider anxiously ran on...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County don’t miss high school football matchups for 2022 Week 9
Norwin (1-8, 0-4) at Hempfield (5-4, 1-3) 7 p.m. Friday, Spartan Stadium, Hempfield Township. Neither team is heading to the WPIAL postseason, so this matchup is for pride. Norwin suffered its sixth straight loss, falling 42-10 to Gateway. Nick Urey, one of four quarterbacks the Knights have used, threw a touchdown to Luke Denny, who also has seen time behind center. Joey Castle, an Akron commit, kicked a 39-yard field goal. … Injury-riddled Hempfield has lost four in a row after its headline-grabbing 5-0 start. The Spartans were eliminated from the playoff race with a 34-21 loss to Plum. Eli Binakonsky ran for two touchdowns and Gino Caesar ran for 169 yards on 35 carries. Kieran Lippman, who has spelled injured starter Jake Phillips, threw for 147 yards in the loss.
Pittsburgh's soaring homicide rate leaves officials baffled
Pittsburgh police said Thursday its officers have investigated 59 homicides to date in 2022 — the highest rate in at least seven years and a 25% spike year over year. There have been nearly 700 homicides in Pittsburgh since 2010, county records show. Homicides in Pittsburgh hit 60 in 2015 and 70 in 2014; figures were higher in the early 1990s, a Pittsburgh police spokesperson said, but the department could not cite specific figures.
Football fans lining up for coveted Central Valley vs. Aliquippa tickets
The hottest ticket in Beaver County isn’t for a British pop star or an 80’s rock band back on tour. The top ticket is for a high school football game between rivals Aliquippa and Central Valley, two undefeated state champions who’ll play for a conference title Friday night. When Aliquippa announced that tickets would go on sale at 5 p.m. Monday, fans started lining up around 3.
nextpittsburgh.com
Homewood Cemetery tours visit the final resting places of Pittsburgh’s elite
Autumn, as the trees go dormant and the nights grow cold, is a time when we look to those whom we have lost. While other businesses have “dead records,” the irony of Homewood Cemetery is that the records of those who are long gone are still current, Jennie Benford, the Point Breeze cemetery’s historian points out.
lebomag.com
Mt. Lebanon Great Alumni, Class of 2022
The Mt. Lebanon School District has recognized five Mt. Lebanon High School graduates with its Great Alumni Award. The award, now in its 17th year, is a project of the high school student council, which chooses the awardees with input from a selection committee composed of students, faculty, administrators and past Great Alumni Award recipients. This year’s honorees are:
Once a critic of PIAA competitive-balance rule, state rep from Beaver County supports overhaul
The PIAA’s plan to remove the transfer criteria from its competitive-balance formula received support Tuesday from a Beaver County legislator who was an outspoken critic of the current rule. State Rep. Rob Matzie (D-Beaver County) wrote a critical letter to the PIAA last December when the Aliquippa football team...
hotelnewsresource.com
AC Hotel by Marriott Louisville Downtown and the AC Hotel by Marriott Pittsburgh Downtown Sold for a Combined Total of $85 Million
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE: APLE) yesterday announced the acquisition of the AC Hotel by Marriott Louisville Downtown for $51 million, or approximately $327,000 per key, and the AC Hotel by Marriott Pittsburgh Downtown for $34 million, or approximately $254,000 per key. “We are pleased to enhance our portfolio with...
Joseph B. Fay awarded monster contract to rebuild Pennsylvania Turnpike bridge in Beaver County
PITTSBURGH — One of the region’s largest construction firms has landed its largest individual project contract ever in the region. Joseph B. Fay, the North Side-based subsidiary of S&B USA, recently was awarded a $270 million contract from the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission to take on its Beaver River Bridge project.
Pitt News
Pittsburgh ghost tour explores the dark history of South Side
From abandoned steel mills and factories to refurbished burial grounds, it’s no doubt that Pittsburgh is home to a countless number of paranormal sightings. Offered year round by US Ghost Adventures, the Pittsburgh Ghost Tours is a walkable tour that costs $30 per person. The company oversees more than 50 ghost tours across different cities in the U.S. The tour takes guests through East Carson Street in the South Side, while retelling some of the most infamous tales of paranormal activity in the area.
Pittsburgh City Council looks to revamp permiting process for athletic facilities
Athletic associations in Pittsburgh may have an easier time getting field time if legislation before City Council is approved. The legislation would revamp the prioritization process for permits at city athletic facilities. “During covid, (athletic associations) helped keep 10,000 kids off the streets in the city of Pittsburgh when recreation...
nextpittsburgh.com
Pittsburgh’s new construction adds hydropower, Strip District housing and a Pitt rec center
Construction is barreling ahead across the city. From hydropower projects to Strip District housing and a wellness center at the University of Pittsburgh, there are a lot of interesting things in the works:. Something in the water. You don’t have to build the Hoover Dam to get power from water....
WATCH LIVE: John Fetterman holds rally in Pittsburgh day after debate
Pennsylvania Senate hopeful John Fetterman (D) is holding a "get out the vote" event in Pittsburgh on Wednesday to rally voters ahead of the midterm elections in November.
Election Guide 2022: One issue looms large in PA voting
Pittsburgh City Paper compiled this voters’ guide to the 2022 General Election, featuring key races and issues on this year's ballot. The post Election Guide 2022: One issue looms large in PA voting appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
WPXI Pittsburgh
PNC consolidating these 3 Pittsburgh branches in January
PITTSBURGH — PNC will start off 2023 by combining three Pittsburgh branches into a single, newly built office. A spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday that its Whitehall, Baldwin Township and Caste Village branches will be consolidated in January. They’ll be combined into a recently constructed office located at 3701 Saw Mill Run Blvd.
WPXI Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh store cited for health hazards
LAWRENCEVILLE, Pa. — A Lawrenceville store was cited by the Allegheny County Health Department for several violations found during an inspection Friday. An inspector found the Family Dollar at 450 56th Street to have items for sale including rice, jalapeno poppers, hot fries and onion rings chewed through with rodent droppings in and around them. Also found were fresh rodent droppings under cereal, rice, oats, spaghetti sauce, jalapeno poppers and in a bag of rice and in boxes storing hot fries.
