PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Thursday. Yesterday we had a line of showers and downpours enter the county in time for the afternoon and evening. The highest of the totals remained to our south, but that is why the National Weather Service had placed the Eastern half of the county into a flood watch. This was also due to the fact that we have been seeing some localized heavy rainfall events the past couple of weeks making it hard for the ground to take it in. Highs once again made it into the mid to upper 60s with some locations coming close to the 70 degree mark. The mild temperatures will continue today as we dry things out, but it will be paired with some partly to mostly cloudy skies as the low pressure system that impacted us yesterday moves off to our North and East.

PRESQUE ISLE, ME ・ 18 HOURS AGO