Notable Children’s Book Author Visited Madawaska Public Library To Read and Connect With Local Children

A demonologist coming to northern Maine to banish a curse
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (BDN) -- For Chris DeFlorio, dealing with demons isn’t something from a horror movie. It’s terrifyingly real. When an Aroostook County resident contacted him to report suffering from a witchcraft curse, the demonologist did what years of police training and spiritual study ingrained in him: he jumped in to help.
Aroostook Community Matters: Aroostook Agency on Aging Medicare Open Enrollment
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Open enrollment is now underway. In this week’s Aroostook Community Matters, New Source’s 8 Isaac Potter catches up with the Aroostook Agency on Aging to find out more about signing up. Medicare Open Enrollment for Medicare Part D opened this week. The Open Enrollment...
Political Profile David McCrea
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine (WAGM) - Our Political Profile series we are doing with the Aroostook Partership, we are focusing on Maine State House District 3 between Incumbent Democrat David McCrea and challenger Republican Mark Babin. Again, each candidate had 5 minutes to answer the same three questions. The questions were provided ahead of time and the interviews were all done through Zoom. We begin with Democrat David McCrea.
Political Profile Roger Albert
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - We continue our political profile segment tonight. WAGM, with the Aroostook Partnership interviewed each candate in the local house and senate races. They each had 5 minutes to answer the same three questions. The interviews were all done through Zoom. Tonight we look at Maine State House District 2 between Republican Roger Albert and Democrat Bernard “Ben” Paradis. We begin with Republican Roger Albert.
Political Profile Bernard “Ben” Paradis
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine (WAGM) -We continue our political profile segment. WAGM, with the Aroostook Partnership interviewed each candidate in the local house and senate races. They each had 5 minutes to answer the same three questions. The interviews were all done through Zoom. We look at Maine State House District 2 between Republican Roger Albert and Democrat Bernard “Ben” Paradis.
Political Profile Mark Babin
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine (WAGM) - Our Political Profile series we are doing with the Aroostook Partnership, we are focusing on Maine State House District 3 between Incumbent Democrat David McCrea and challenger Republican Mark Babin. Again, each candidate had 5 minutes to answer the same three questions. The questions were provided ahead of time and the interviews were all done through Zoom. Here is Republican Mark Babin.
Lepage, Poloquin and Aroostook Republican Candidates Hold Rally In Mars Hill
MARS HILL, Maine (WAGM) -Former Governor Paul LePage, Former Congressman Bruce Poloquin and local Republican candidates for the Maine Legislature held a rally in Mars Hill Tuesday. According to event organizers this is the first time in recent years that a rally has been held that includes Gubernatorial and Congressional...
Political Profile Austin Theriault
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine (WAGM) - Election day is coming up and there are several local races taking place. WAGM, with the Aroostook Partnership, begin our Political Profiles. Each candidate was given 5 minutes to answer the same 3 questions. These questions were provided ahead of time. The interviews were all done by Zoom. We begin with Maine State House District 1 between Democrat Dana Appleby and Republican Austin Theriault.
Van Buren man caused a near 24-hour standoff with police
VAN BUREN, Maine (WABI) - A Van Buren man is facing a number of charges after a nearly 24-hour standoff with Police in Aroostook County. 35-year-old Corey Vick is facing a slew of charges following this incident. Police say they were called to Castonguay Road in Van Buren Tuesday morning...
Suspect Arrested Following Lengthy Standoff in Van Buren, Maine
One man is in custody following a standoff with police at a home in Van Buren which lasted close to 21 hours. At 9:17 Tuesday morning, Maine State Police say they received a report of a man, who was outside a residence at 154 Castonguay Road in Van Buren, acting erratically. At 9:25 a.m., State Police took a call from a woman reporting that her husband had been assaulted outside the home in an "unprovoked attack."
Northern Maine transmission line gets key vote from state regulators
State regulators gave initial approval Wednesday to new transmission line that would connect a massive renewable energy project in Aroostook County to New England's power grid. The Maine Public Utilities Commission stopped short of finalizing an agreement with the two project developers – LS Power Base and wind power developer...
Rain Showers Return Tomorrow Afternoon with Mild Temperatures Lasting Through Thursday
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Tuesday. This evening’s weather setup shows the weak area of high pressure sitting over the county. While this is keeping us dry and only providing some light mist to parts of the region, it will continue to weaken and move east overnight tonight. Our next system is an area of low pressure currently impacting states south of the great lakes. This will continue to track north and east, and will provide another soaking rain to the region tomorrow afternoon continuing into the overnight hours.
Partly to Mostly Cloudy Skies Expected Today Ahead of A Sunny Stretch
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Thursday. Yesterday we had a line of showers and downpours enter the county in time for the afternoon and evening. The highest of the totals remained to our south, but that is why the National Weather Service had placed the Eastern half of the county into a flood watch. This was also due to the fact that we have been seeing some localized heavy rainfall events the past couple of weeks making it hard for the ground to take it in. Highs once again made it into the mid to upper 60s with some locations coming close to the 70 degree mark. The mild temperatures will continue today as we dry things out, but it will be paired with some partly to mostly cloudy skies as the low pressure system that impacted us yesterday moves off to our North and East.
Widespread Rain Expected Tonight with Mild Temperatures Continuing
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Wednesday. We continued our mild stretch of weather yesterday with temperatures into the mid to upper 60s. We did remain dry however, most of us stayed locked into the cloud cover. That in turn kept our overnight lows into the 50s and 60s. It was hard to lose most of that daytime heating from yesterday overnight. Some of us are once again waking up to some fog. It isn’t as dense as we were seeing at this time yesterday morning. However points North and East are dealing with visibility under a quarter mile. You may want to take a couple extra minutes on your commute because of it.
Maine regulators approve wind power, transmission project
HALLOWELL, Maine (AP) — The Maine Public Utilities Commission on Wednesday approved a pair of energy projects that would generate enough wind power for up to 900,000 homes along with construction of a new transmission corridor to get the electricity to the regional power grid. The PUC was required...
A Cloudy and Mild Day Expected Ahead of Another Chance of Rain Tomorrow
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Tuesday. We had some lingering rain showers into the overnight hours of yesterday, but they did taper off leading to a cloudy start to the morning. Most of us are waking up to temperatures in the low 50s. It’s likely you will only need the light jacket heading out the door this morning.
