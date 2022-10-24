Read full article on original website
penbaypilot.com
Pedestrian dies after being struck by pickup in Rockland
ROCKLAND — A neighbor who responded to the intersection of Suffolk and Ocean streets, Oct. 27, didn’t witness the pickup truck striking the pedestrian; she came in response to the distraught screams of the driver. She didn’t know the woman who was now laying on the road. But she knelt down beside her and stayed with her, saying reassuring words regarding the fact that people were there to help her, that the ambulance would be there soon, that the police were on their way. Her words may have fallen on deaf ears, as the woman appeared unresponsive, and, in the eyes of the talking woman, likely already gone.
penbaypilot.com
Oct. 26 update: Midcoast adds nine new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
penbaypilot.com
Bernard Young, notice
LINCOLNVILLE — Bernard Young, 87 of Lincolnville, passed away on Saturday, October 22, 2022. He is survived by a loving family, including his wife, Rachel. A Celebration of Life will begin at 2 p.m., on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Lamont’s Riverside Farm, 1430 Moody Mountain Road in Searsmont.
penbaypilot.com
Adam Messier joins PBMC Walk-in Care
ROCKLAND — Pen Bay Medical Center welcomes Adam Messier, PA-C, to the team at Walk-in Care. Messier received his bachelor’s degree in medical biology/pre-physician assistant studies and his Master of Science in physician assistant studies from the University of New England. Before completing his physician assistant clinical rotations, he worked as a phlebotomist at NorDx Laboratories in Scarborough.
penbaypilot.com
Join me in voting for Adam Lachman for Rockland City Council
Please join me in voting for Adam Lachman for Rockland City Council this November 8. I was born in Rockland, grew up in the Midcoast, raised my family here, and work in the local community as a nurse. I trust Adam's values and dedication to our city, and feel confident...
penbaypilot.com
Vicki Doudera’s experience, concern for District 41 residents, interpersonal skills are strong combination of assets
My wife and I will be voting for Vicki Doudera on November 8 to represent District 41 (Camden and Rockport) in Augusta and this is why:. We’ve spent our professional lives working to protect public health and the environment. We are aware of the challenges facing public servants when they work to balance the range of interests in these areas. Running for her third two-year term, we believe Vicki is up to this task. During her first two terms, she has been a leader both locally and at the State level in advancing meaningful environmental initiatives that also support sustainable economic development.
penbaypilot.com
Adam Lachman is more than qualified for his aspiring position on Rockland City Council
When I was asked to write this letter of recommendation for Adam Lachman, it was a very easy decision to say yes. Adam is heavily involved in our community, and is dedicated to coming up with new, innovative ideas for small businesses and those in the hospitality industry, like ourselves.
penbaypilot.com
Rockland library counts down to World Kindness Day
ROCKLAND — The Rockland Public Library invites the community to join in promoting kindness with a countdown to World Kindness Day (November 13.) Come to the library for different activities each day. RPL suggests the following library-related activities:. Monday: Add something you're grateful for to the gratitude wall, located...
penbaypilot.com
Linda Jewell, obituary
BELFAST — Linda Jewell, 82, passed away October 8, 2022 in Belfast. Linda was born in a small New Hampshire town in 1940. She obtained her nursing degree from New England Deaconess Hospital, in Boston, and was valedictorian of her class. During this time she had met John. They married, lived in the Boston area for a few years and eventually settled in Belfast, Maine.
penbaypilot.com
Podcast: Navigating Life's Risks and Rewards
In Episode 7 of the Navigating Life's Risks and Rewards Podcast, Noah Kleiner of Equinox Guiding Services of Camden talks with host Patrick Chamberlin about taking a passion for climbing and turning it into a full-time business serving climbers of all ages and abilities. Kleiner wants to make climbing accessible...
penbaypilot.com
Midcoast high school girls display a ‘sublime piece of sailing’ in Castine championships
Twenty eight high school sailors from around the state converged on Castine Saturday Oct. 22, to compete for the Girls State Sailing Championship. Maine Maritime Academy hosted the annual event, and a fresh October breeze made for an exhilarating regatta. Cape Elizabeth sailors Tess Straw and Nora Shroder turned in...
penbaypilot.com
Maine Press Association recognizes journalism, photography, news business at annual awards ceremony
PenBayPilot writers and photographers Sarah Thompson, Chris Wolf, Diane O’Brien and Lynda Clancy earned first, second and third place awards at the annual Maine Press Association Better Newspaper Contest at the MPA’s fall conference held Saturday, Oct. 22 at Atlantic Oceanside Hotel & Event Center in Bar Harbor.
penbaypilot.com
Fish farms, and the dire plight of our extraordinary natural heritage
On October 17, seafoodsource.com reported that Norway-based aquaculture company AquaCon canceled a $300 million land-based industrial fish farm to be built in Federalsburg, Maryland. The move followed a September 19 public meeting at which the company faced public opposition for its plans to discharge 2.3 million gallons of "treated water" into habitat of officially endangered Atlantic sturgeon.
penbaypilot.com
Bay View Collection Announces New Partnerships with Local Charities for their Annual “Great Rates for a Great Cause” Giving Campaigns
CAMDEN, ME, October 26, 2022 – Press Release – The Bay View Collection is excited to announce three new partnerships with local charitable organizations for an opportunity to give back and show thanks as part of the company’s annual “Great Rates for a Great Cause” giving campaigns available at each of their three Camden boutique hotels. This year, the Bay View Collection has selected “Finding Our Voices” (partnered with Grand Harbor Inn), “NAMI Maine” (partnered with 16 Bay View) and “PAWS” (partnered with Lord Camden Inn).
penbaypilot.com
Why I am voting no on changes to Rockport Town Charter
I will be voting NO on both proposed amendments to the Rockport Town Charter (Articles 9 and 10 on the ballot). Article 9 proposes to completely replace the section of the Charter regarding the appointment of a Town Manager. This proposal essentially removes the requirement for the Select Board to establish a search committee composed of citizens to work with the board during the process by changing the wording from “shall” to “may”.
penbaypilot.com
RGC Cry Baby golf tournament results
ROCKLAND — The Rockland Golf Club gathered Sunday, Oct. 23 for its annual Cry Bay tournament. Below are the results from the gathering as submitted to our sports department. 1. Jordan Carter, CT Ngyuen, Bruce Bonzy, Jamie Watts 66. 2. Rob Splaine, Kevin Labree, Bob Ohrt, Jim Nyce 68.
