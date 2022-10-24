Read full article on original website
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes earn 2-1 win over Spartans, position well for Big Ten TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes welcome Spartans on senior nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes have their unbeaten streak snapped, fall 1-0 to No. 6 SpartansThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Mid-Michigan True Crimes Unearthed at Upcoming Mason History MeetingMason 48854Mason, MI
Vandals spray paint pro-abortion, anti-Catholic rhetoric on Michigan churchLive Action NewsLansing, MI
Consumers Energy relocating mid-Michigan service center from capital to Windsor Township
After 60 years of operations in Lansing, Mich., Consumers Energy announced this week that it plans to relocate its mid-Michigan service center from the state capital to Windsor Township, which it hopes will make for ... Read More » The post Consumers Energy relocating mid-Michigan service center from capital to Windsor Township appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
WNEM
A new purpose for old Buick City site is closer to reality
Flint, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley calls it “a game changer.”. Neeley is talking about money aimed at bringing new activity to the dormant Buick City site. Earlier this week, the City of Flint announced the use of $3.25 million in ARPA funds toward redevelopment of the brownfield.
WILX-TV
Consumers Energy crews find body in Lansing Township
LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A man’s body was found Wednesday afternoon in the drive-thru of a former PNC Bank in Lansing Township. According to authorities, Consumers Energy crews called police at about 2:40 p.m. after they found a person on the ground near the intersection of Saginaw Street and Waverly Road.
WILX-TV
Move Over for Me, AAA launches campaign to protect drivers on Michigan roads
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Under current state law, drivers only need to slow down and get out of the way for emergency responders. AAA Auto Group Club and other advocates are working to change that with the launch of their Move Over for Me Campaign. Whether you’re changing a tire...
Michigan farm creates massive rivalry-themed maze
Choice Farms in Webberville made a maize-in-blue and Spartan-themed maze and, well, it's huge.
abc12.com
9 Mid-Michigan school districts get millions for electric or propane buses
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Students in nine Mid-Michigan school districts will be riding on new buses powered by something other than gasoline or diesel fuel soon. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency awarded over $900 million for school districts across the country to purchase buses powered by electric batteries or compress propane gas.
Body found at Michigan bank drive-thru, police say
Employees with Consumers Energy were working around 2:40 p.m. and called 911 after they saw a body on the ground that was not moving.
Two Michigan Cities Named to Prettiest Towns to Visit in Winter List
You have to admit, winter in Michigan definitely has its beautiful moments. Whether it's just the picturesque look of a fresh snowfall or the many events that capitalize on the season, Michigan does winter upright. According to Country Living, Michigan has not one, but two cities landing on the list...
WILX-TV
Lumber falls from truck in Kent County, killing driver
GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - A 51-year-old truck driver was killed Wednesday morning after a load of lumber fell from his trailer. The incident happened in Grandville, just southwest of Grand Rapids. According to the Grandville Police Department, the trailer was being unloaded at Standale Lumber on Franklin Street at about 11 a.m. when lumber fell and struck the driver.
WILX-TV
Michigan Helmets to Hardhats to recruit veterans into construction trades
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The State of Michigan awarded Helmets to Hardhats (H2H) to recruit veterans into construction trades apprenticeships. H2H Executive Director, Martin Helms, will hold a meeting regarding the grant on Friday, Nov. 4 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The event will take place in the Lansing...
WILX-TV
State Christmas Tree ceremony to cause street closures in St. Johns, Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The installation of Michigan’s official State Christmas Tree will cause street closures Friday and Saturday. The 63-foot spruce tree was selected by state officials and was donated by mother-daughter business partners Mary Ann and Caitlin Beck. It’s the first tree from Clinton County to be the State Christmas Tree.
10 Michigan Small Cities are Some of the Worst in America
"City life" isn't for everyone. Some people like the quiet and quaintness of small towns, and rural living. At least, that's what WalletHub discovered. According to WalletHub, 46% of Americans would rather live in the suburbs. For urban areas, only 19% of Americans would prefer living there. While on the other hand, a whopping 35% of Americans would prefer to live in rural communities.
WILX-TV
Traffic alert: Kipp Road ramp to northbound US-127 to close
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - The city of Mason is expected to see an increase in truck traffic due to a ramp closure. The ramp to northbound US-127 from Kipp road will be closed Monday by the Michigan Department of Transportation. Work is expected to be completed Nov. 18. Authorities said...
WILX-TV
‘ArtPrize 2.0′ - Michigan art contest ends, restructures, rebrands
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - After 13 years, ArtPrize’s operations will be changing dramatically. The organization behind the international art competition announced Thursday it is winding down operations and a new partnership between the City of Grand Rapids, Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. and Kendall College of Art and Design of Ferris State University will take the reins.
WILX-TV
‘There have been fatalities’ - Train bridge in Grand Ledge sees rise in trespassing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Oak Park in Grand Ledge is a popular spot for high school senior pictures, nature walks and potentially deadly trespassing. An active train bridge, a trestle, has seen its share of trespassing despite warning signs. “You’ll see some standing on the bridge, sitting on the bridge,”...
Eaton County complex energy upgrades are nearly complete
Eaton County officials say they are almost done with a $5 million project that is slated to bring the county's energy efficiency into the 21st century.
WILX-TV
Jackson Public Schools receiving $8M for electric buses
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson Public Schools district will receive $8,295,000 to buy 21 new electric buses. It’s part of a larger award being given out to schools across the country in an effort to transition to zero-emission vehicles and reduce air pollution near schools. Reminder: Michigan drivers...
Historic mansion in Saginaw’s Cathedral District listed for $299,900
SAGINAW, MI — A historic mansion for sale in Saginaw’s Cathedral District just hit the market for $299,900. The 2,120-square-foot home located at 732 S. Warren Ave. on the city’s East Side is MLive’s House of the Week. Homes across the state are showcased every Wednesday.
WILX-TV
Now Desk: Warmer weekend, Powerball jackpot grows, and honeybees produce electricity?
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichorackii joins the Now Desk and previews a warmer weekend on the way. We talk about the growing Powerball jackpot, an airline launching a lottery, and can honeybees produce thunderstorm-level electricity? Plus what to expect on 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.
WNEM
New development for Flint Township
Chief Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your Tuesday evening forecast. A virus is hitting children across the country and filling up pediatric hospital beds. Now, the concerning trend is making its way to mid-Michigan.
