Lansing, MI

Daily Energy Insider

Consumers Energy relocating mid-Michigan service center from capital to Windsor Township

After 60 years of operations in Lansing, Mich., Consumers Energy announced this week that it plans to relocate its mid-Michigan service center from the state capital to Windsor Township, which it hopes will make for ... Read More » The post Consumers Energy relocating mid-Michigan service center from capital to Windsor Township appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
LANSING, MI
WNEM

A new purpose for old Buick City site is closer to reality

Flint, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley calls it “a game changer.”. Neeley is talking about money aimed at bringing new activity to the dormant Buick City site. Earlier this week, the City of Flint announced the use of $3.25 million in ARPA funds toward redevelopment of the brownfield.
FLINT, MI
WILX-TV

Consumers Energy crews find body in Lansing Township

LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A man’s body was found Wednesday afternoon in the drive-thru of a former PNC Bank in Lansing Township. According to authorities, Consumers Energy crews called police at about 2:40 p.m. after they found a person on the ground near the intersection of Saginaw Street and Waverly Road.
LANSING, MI
abc12.com

9 Mid-Michigan school districts get millions for electric or propane buses

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Students in nine Mid-Michigan school districts will be riding on new buses powered by something other than gasoline or diesel fuel soon. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency awarded over $900 million for school districts across the country to purchase buses powered by electric batteries or compress propane gas.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Lumber falls from truck in Kent County, killing driver

GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - A 51-year-old truck driver was killed Wednesday morning after a load of lumber fell from his trailer. The incident happened in Grandville, just southwest of Grand Rapids. According to the Grandville Police Department, the trailer was being unloaded at Standale Lumber on Franklin Street at about 11 a.m. when lumber fell and struck the driver.
GRANDVILLE, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan Helmets to Hardhats to recruit veterans into construction trades

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The State of Michigan awarded Helmets to Hardhats (H2H) to recruit veterans into construction trades apprenticeships. H2H Executive Director, Martin Helms, will hold a meeting regarding the grant on Friday, Nov. 4 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The event will take place in the Lansing...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

State Christmas Tree ceremony to cause street closures in St. Johns, Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The installation of Michigan’s official State Christmas Tree will cause street closures Friday and Saturday. The 63-foot spruce tree was selected by state officials and was donated by mother-daughter business partners Mary Ann and Caitlin Beck. It’s the first tree from Clinton County to be the State Christmas Tree.
LANSING, MI
1240 WJIM

10 Michigan Small Cities are Some of the Worst in America

"City life" isn't for everyone. Some people like the quiet and quaintness of small towns, and rural living. At least, that's what WalletHub discovered. According to WalletHub, 46% of Americans would rather live in the suburbs. For urban areas, only 19% of Americans would prefer living there. While on the other hand, a whopping 35% of Americans would prefer to live in rural communities.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Traffic alert: Kipp Road ramp to northbound US-127 to close

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - The city of Mason is expected to see an increase in truck traffic due to a ramp closure. The ramp to northbound US-127 from Kipp road will be closed Monday by the Michigan Department of Transportation. Work is expected to be completed Nov. 18. Authorities said...
MASON, MI
WILX-TV

‘ArtPrize 2.0′ - Michigan art contest ends, restructures, rebrands

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - After 13 years, ArtPrize’s operations will be changing dramatically. The organization behind the international art competition announced Thursday it is winding down operations and a new partnership between the City of Grand Rapids, Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. and Kendall College of Art and Design of Ferris State University will take the reins.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WILX-TV

Jackson Public Schools receiving $8M for electric buses

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson Public Schools district will receive $8,295,000 to buy 21 new electric buses. It’s part of a larger award being given out to schools across the country in an effort to transition to zero-emission vehicles and reduce air pollution near schools. Reminder: Michigan drivers...
JACKSON, MI
WNEM

New development for Flint Township

Chief Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your Tuesday evening forecast. A virus is hitting children across the country and filling up pediatric hospital beds. Now, the concerning trend is making its way to mid-Michigan.

