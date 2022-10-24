Raptors And Heat Injury Reports

The Toronto Raptors and Miami Heat have announced their injury reports for Monday's game.

On Monday evening, the Miami Heat are once again hosting the Toronto Raptors in Florida.

They played on Saturday night, and the Heat won the game by a score of 112-109 to capture their first win of the season.

For Monday's game, the two teams have announced their injury reports.

The Raptors will be without Scottie Barnes (ankle) and Otto Porter Jr. (hamstring), while Chris Boucher has been upgraded to available.

Meanwhile, the Heat will be without Victor Oladipo (knee) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle).

They will also be without Nikola Jovic and Caleb Martin, who are both suspended for what happened last game.

The Raptors enter the night with a 1-2 record.

They beat the Cleveland Cavaliers in their first game but have lost the last two games against the Brooklyn Nets and Heat.

Last season, they finished as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference before losing to James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the NBA Playoffs (in six games).

As for the Heat, they are 1-2 with losses to the Chicago Bulls and Boston Celtics.

They were the first seed in the Eastern Conference this past season and beat the Atlanta Hawks and 76ers in the first two rounds of the playoffs.

However, they lost to the Celtics in Game 7 of the Conference Finals.

That was their second time in the last four seasons making it to the Conference Finals.

In 2020, they went to the NBA Finals but lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in six games.