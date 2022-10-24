ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK shrugs as Rishi Sunak becomes first brown PM

In winning the race for UK Conservative leader on Monday, Rishi Sunak will become the first prime minister of colour to govern a country that once ruled India, much of Africa and a great deal beyond. But for many UK South Asians, as with the country at large, the arrival of Britain's first prime minister of colour provoked as much debate about his economic credo as about the colour of his skin.
'The Daily Show' faces backlash after segments about Rishi Sunak

“The Daily Show” is being criticized after a segment about Britain’s first Asian and nonwhite prime minister, Rishi Sunak. Monday’s episode included a 6 1/2 minute segment in which senior correspondent Ronny Chieng said Sunak wasn’t Asian because he was Indian. “I know everyone is excited...
Rishi Sunak makes history in the UK — but not positive change

LONDON — Seventy-five years after Louis Mountbatten became the last Brit to rule over India, Rishi Sunak, a descendent of Indian immigrants, has walked into Downing Street as the first South Asian British prime minister. Although it is clearly a historic achievement, we should not be fooled into thinking this is a milestone for the U.K.’s minority communities. Sunak, and the ruling Conservative Party he now heads, have been no champions of minority communities like mine.
