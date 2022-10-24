ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC News

Comments / 1

Related
POLITICO

American test scores prompt 'a moment of truth' for schools

American student test scores plunged by historic levels during the coronavirus pandemic, prompting soul-searching among education figures to chart a future path for the country’s schools. New results from the National Assessment of Educational Progress, better known as the “Nation’s Report Card,” revealed steep declines in math and reading...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Parents FUME and say 'not all students are equipped to become doctors' after NYU fired organic chemistry professor because his classes were 'too hard' and had to 'lower standards' to keep kids from failing

Parents are responding in anger to the firing of NYU professor Maitland Jones Jr., following complaints from students that they received poor grades in his organic chemistry course. 'Because the stakes are so high and not all students are equipped to become doctors sometimes you have to make 'cuts,'' said...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Herald News

More Evidence COVID Vaccination Can Cause Temporary Change in Menstrual Cycle

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Women may experience a small, but temporary, delay in their menstrual cycle after receiving a COVID shot, a new study finds. The delay was, on average, less than one day and, for most women, it resolved after the first cycle post-vaccination, according to this research funded by the U.S. National Institutes of Health. The results mirrored the findings of an earlier U.S. study.
NBC News

Rising RSV cases put U.S. pediatric hospitals on edge

Pediatric hospitals across the country are bracing for a rough winter as RSV cases surge. NBC News’ Gabe Gutierrez reports from an Arizona children's hospital with the latest details on respiratory illnesses affecting kids with lower immunity due to Covid isolation.Oct. 27, 2022.
ARIZONA STATE
NBC News

NBC News

525K+
Followers
58K+
Post
332M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy