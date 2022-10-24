ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming News

Chargers' J.C. Jackson done for season; Mike Williams out 'weeks'

By Field Level Media
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fv7Gs_0il9C43500

Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson ruptured the patellar tendon in his right knee and is out for the remainder of the season, coach Brandon Staley told reporters Monday.

Staley also confirmed that wide receiver Mike Williams suffered a high ankle sprain in Sunday's 37-23 loss to the Seattle Seahawks and will miss "weeks, not days."

Jackson was carted off the field in the second quarter Sunday after a play in which Seattle's Marquise Goodwin caught a 23-yard touchdown pass with 1:40 left in the first half. Jackson had coverage but suddenly fell near the goal line and grabbed at his right knee. An air cast was placed on the leg before Jackson was taken off the field.

The 26-year-old has endured a rough season. He underwent ankle surgery in late August and missed the first two games. He hasn't recorded an interception in five games with the Chargers.

Jackson recorded an NFL-best 25 interceptions through the previous four seasons he spent with the New England Patriots. He recorded a career-best nine picks in 2020 and followed that up with eight last season, when he was a Pro Bowl selection for the first time.

Jackson signed a five-year, $82.5 million deal with the Chargers in the offseason.

Williams was carted to the locker room in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game.

Williams had seven catches for 86 yards and a touchdown before departing. Williams has 37 catches for 495 yards on the season, the latter tying him for No. 10 in the NFL. He's also hauled in three touchdowns.

Williams has helped pick up the slack for Keenan Allen, who had been out since Week 1 with a hamstring injury. Allen returned against the Seahawks.

The Chargers (4-3) have a bye in Week 8.

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News

On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
thecomeback.com

Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady

The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
Wyoming News

Giants, Seahawks square off in battle of biggest surprises

Headlines in New York and Seattle this week have included words like "validation" and "silencing doubters." The Giants (6-1) and Seahawks (4-3), two of the most surprising teams in the first half of the NFL season, will look to remain on that path when they meet Sunday afternoon in Seattle. The game marks the league's only Week 8 matchup between teams that both have winning records. New York is a...
SEATTLE, WA
Wyoming News

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott sits out practice again

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott missed his second straight practice on Thursday with a knee injury. Elliott's absence raises questions about his availability for the Cowboys (5-2) in Sunday's game against the visiting Chicago Bears (3-4). The Dallas Morning News reported Elliott's injury could lead to him missing multiple games and identified the injury as a torn medial collateral ligament and thigh bruise. ESPN reports that he sustained a...
DALLAS, TX
Wyoming News

Report: Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase (hip) to miss 4-6 weeks

Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is expected to miss four to six weeks with a hip injury, ESPN reported Thursday. Chase, 22, met with a hip specialist Wednesday amid getting other opinions, per the report. It's possible he'll be placed on injured reserve. Chase first injured the hip in Week 6 against New Orleans and then aggravated it this past week, a 35-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons,...
CINCINNATI, OH
Wyoming News

Patriots QB Mac Jones named starter vs. Jets

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones will be under center to start Sunday's game against the New York Jets, coach Bill Belichick announced Thursday. "Mac took a full workload (Wednesday). I expect him to be fully available here for the game and ready to go," Belichick said Thursday. When a reporter asked Belichick to confirm that Jones would be the starter, the coach responded with the following: ...
NEW YORK STATE
Wyoming News

Commanders' Chase Young to return to practice next week

Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young will return to practice next week, roughly 11 1/2 months after tearing is right ACL and MCL in a game last season. Young has been on the reserve/physically unable to perform list since Aug. 23 as he continued his recovery from reconstructive knee surgery. Commanders coach Ron Rivera said the 21-day practice window will be opened on Young next week. Young can be added...
WASHINGTON, DC
Wyoming News

Syndication: The Enquirer

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) breaks away for a touchdown reception in the second quarter of the NFL Week 7 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Atlanta Falcons at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. The Bengals led 28-17 at halftime. Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene-The Enquirer Atlanta Falcons At Cincinnati Bengals Nfl Week 7
CINCINNATI, OH
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
4K+
Followers
25K+
Post
683K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy