tipranks.com
Moderna’s Omicron booster has superior antibody response v. spikevax prototype
Yahoo!
Moderna CEO: Not everyone will need an annual COVID booster
The COVID-19 booster market is starting to look more like an annual flu season than it did in the first two years of the pandemic. That's according to Moderna (MRNA) CEO Stéphane Bancel, who joined Yahoo Finance's 2022 All Markets Summit to discuss the COVID vaccine outlook. Bancel noted...
MedicalXpress
Moderna COVID vaccine safe, comparably effective in preschoolers
Two doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine were safe in children aged six months to five years and triggered similar immune response and protection against infection as that seen in young adults, according to preliminary results from a phase 2/3 clinical trial published yesterday in the New England Journal of Medicine.
tipranks.com
Moderna announces clinical data on mRNA-1273.214 bivalent booster
Moderna announced new clinical data on its bivalent Omicron-containing booster, mRNA-1273.214. Ninety days after administration as a fourth booster dose in previously vaccinated and boosted participants, a 50 microgram booster dose of mRNA-1273.214 elicited a superior neutralizing antibody response against Omicron BA.1 when compared to a 50 microgram booster dose of mRNA-1273 in all participants regardless of prior infection. Superior performance against Omicron BA.1 was also durable, with higher antibody titers sustained through three months. In addition, mRNA-1273.214 demonstrated significantly higher neutralizing antibody responses against Omicron BA.4/BA.5 compared to mRNA-1273 28 days after administration, as previously reported. Potent responses were also seen against Omicron BA.2.75 28 days after administration, suggesting that the bivalent booster elicits broad cross-neutralization against Omicron variants. Observed side effects of mRNA-1273.214 were similar or less severe than those of either a second or third dose of the original vaccine. Additionally, no new safety concerns were identified in the three-month follow-up. The complete data set will be presented during a breakout session on October 20, 2022 at ID Week. In addition, data will be submitted for peer-reviewed publication and shared with regulators around the world. The Company expects interim safety and immunogenicity results of its Omicron BA.4/BA.5-targeting bivalent vaccine, mRNA-1273.222, to become available later this year. Data will be generated from a clinical study designed in accordance with regulatory guidance for bivalent booster vaccines against COVID-19.
tipranks.com
Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Wins FDA Emergency Authorization for its Booster Vaccine
Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) announced that the FDA has granted an emergency use authorization (EUA) for its COVID-19 vaccine, Adjuvanted (NVX-CoV2373) as a booster shot in people in the age group of 18 years and older. The company stated that the vaccine will be the first protein-based option to be given...
FDA approves emergency use of Novavax COVID-19 vaccine booster
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- The FDA has authorized emergency use of a third dose of Novavax's Adjuvante vaccine as a COVID-19 booster shot for adults. "The U.S. now has access to the Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine, Adjuvanted, the first protein-based option, as a booster," Stanley C. Erck, president and CEO of Novavax, said in a statement. "According to CDC data, almost 50% of adults who received their primary series have yet to receive their first booster dose. Offering another vaccine choice may help increase COVID-19 booster vaccination rates for these adults."
COVID rebound after Pfizer treatment likely due to robust immune response, study finds
Oct 6 (Reuters) - A rebound of COVID-19 symptoms in some patients after taking Pfizer's antiviral Paxlovid may be related to a robust immune response rather than a weak one, U.S. government researchers reported on Thursday.
MedicalXpress
Incidence of myocarditis/pericarditis following mRNA COVID-19 vaccination among children, younger adults in the US
In a population-based surveillance published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, the authors found that myocarditis/pericarditis 0 to 7 days after mRNA vaccination in persons aged 5 to 39 years occurred in approximately 1 in 200,000 doses after the first dose and 1 in 30,000 doses after the second dose of the primary series, and 1 in 50,000 doses after the first booster. The incidence varied markedly by age and sex, however, with a disproportionate number of cases occurring in male persons, notably among adolescents after dose 2 and first boosters.
Posts mislead on Pfizer COVID vaccine’s impact on transmission
CLAIM: Pfizer admitted to the European Parliament that it had not tested the ability of its COVID-19 vaccine to prevent transmission of the virus before it entered the market, proving the company lied about this earlier in the pandemic. AP’S ASSESSMENT: Missing context. Janine Small, president of international markets at...
Idaho8.com
Covid-19 vaccine study links side effects with greater antibody response
People who reported experiencing side effects to the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines such as fever, chills or muscle pain tended to have a greater antibody response following vaccination, according to new research. Having such symptoms after vaccination is associated with greater antibody responses compared with having only pain or...
News-Medical.net
Breakthrough infection risk and immune responses to vaccines associated with human leukocyte antigen alleles
In a recent study published in Nature Medicine, a team of researchers from the United Kingdom (U.K.) used data from clinical trials of the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 to understand the genetic factors that contribute to the individual variations in the antibody responses to the vaccine.
biopharmadive.com
Pfizer, BioNTech say updated COVID booster raised omicron antibody levels in trial
Pfizer and BioNTech on Thursday said their updated COVID-19 booster spurred higher levels of antibodies against the omicron variant among adults enrolled in a clinical trial, six weeks after the reformulated shot was first cleared by the Food and Drug Administration. The findings, which the companies described in a press...
News-Medical.net
Did COVID-19 mitigation measures in the United Kingdom impact the transmission of other infectious diseases?
In a recent study posted to the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers explored the impact of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic-associated non-pharmaceutical prevention measures on the transmission of 22 infectious diseases in England. Background. The efforts to contain the transmission of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) during the...
contagionlive.com
Novavax Recommended as Mix-and-Match Booster Dose After Primary COVID-19 Vaccine Series
The Novavax booster dose administered in a small study induced more robust antibody responses and its safety profile was considered favorable. In the United States, the Pfizer-BioNTech and the Moderna vaccines ruled as the only authorized COVID-19 boosters. Now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have recommended Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine as a mix-and-match booster dose after a primary series of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson.
News-Medical.net
Effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines in preventing hospitalizations among immunocompromised adults
In a recent MMWR published on the United States Center for Disease Control and Prevention (US-CDC) website, researchers investigated the efficacy of monovalent messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccines in immunocompromised adults during the Omicron dominance period starting December 2021. Further, they investigated whether these individuals might...
MedicalXpress
COVID-19 vaccine given at two- or four- week interval results in similar immunity
A clinical trial evaluating two different immunization schedules for a new COVID-19 vaccine shows that both regimens generate a similar immune response, according to results published today in eLife. The finding is important for helping plan national vaccination strategies and ensuring people receive the vaccine when it is likely to...
News-Medical.net
A review of emerging pediatric respiratory viruses
Respiratory viruses continue to cause significant pediatric mortality and morbidity throughout the world. Improvements in molecular detection and sequencing techniques over the last 15 years have led to increased identification of pathogens in common respiratory illnesses during outbreaks. Increased awareness of these viruses, along with other emerging viruses, is not...
contagionlive.com
Evaluating the Safety in Hepatitis B Vaccines
Investigators examined the profiles of the HepB-CPG vaccine and HepB-alum vaccines to study the onset of select immune-mediated diseases, herpes zoster, or anaphylaxis. According to a study conducted last year, the number of Americans and foreign born people living in the United States estimated to have chronic hepatitis B is 2.4 million.1.
COVID-19 testing: PCR tests versus antigen tests versus antibody tests
There are three different ways to test for COVID-19: PCR tests, antigen tests and antibody tests. Here are the differences.
