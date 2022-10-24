ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton County, GA

Jurors deadlocked on several charges in sheriff’s federal civil rights trial

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rVKWU_0il9BIMD00

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — After a second day of deliberations, the jury in the federal trial for Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill find themselves deadlocked.

Jurors told the judge that they are deadlocked on five of the seven charges against the suspended sheriff on trial for civil rights violations.

Despite unanimous decisions on two of the charges, the judge ordered the jurors to continue deliberating until they reach a decision on all seven charges.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Federal prosecutors argue that no detainees were showing violent or uncontrollable behavior when they were restrained in a chair for hours.

They say the sheriff based his use of the chair on behavior they displayed before arriving at the jail.

In one case, prosecutors allege that Hill put a man in the chair for four hours because the detainee had previously used profanity against him. Jailers testified that at the time of the restraint, the inmate posed no threat.

Federal law states the restraint chair can only be used if an inmate is in danger of harming themselves or others.

Sheriff Hill took the stand in his own defense for more than three hours last week. He testified that he believed the chair was safe and was not aware of any inmate getting hurt in it.

He added that violent behavior at the time of arrest factors into his decision whether to use the chair.

Defense attorney Drew Findling said Hill never did anything improper with the chair and likely kept others from getting hurt.

The jury will resume deliberations on Tuesday morning.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Fate of Sheriff Victor Hill now in the hands of a jury Hill is accused of violating the civil rights of jail inmates by putting them in a restraint chair for hours.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
buzzfeednews.com

A Cop Was Charged By The Feds For Stomping On A Handcuffed Black Man's Face

On Tuesday, a federal grand jury in Indiana indicted an Indianapolis police sergeant for violating a man's civil rights by using excessive force during an arrest last year. Body camera footage captured Sgt. Eric Huxley stomping on the face of Jermaine Vaughn, who had been handcuffed with his hands behind his back, on Sept. 24, 2021. Huxley's colleagues were wrestling Vaughn to the ground in the city's downtown as they attempted to arrest him for disorderly conduct.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
iheart.com

At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center

At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
iheart.com

Drug Gang Kills 20 People, Including Mayor, At Town Hall Meeting

Twenty people, including the town mayor, were shot and killed by a drug gang during an incident in San Miguel Totolapan, Mexico on Wednesday (October 5), the Associated Press reports. The incident took place during a town hall meeting in the village of San Miguel Totolapan, which resulted in gang...
HeySoCal

Attorney says LAPD captain should get $8M for stress over photo

A Los Angeles Police Department captain whose requests that the entire department be informed that a widely distributed photo of a topless woman that resembled her was in fact not her image is entitled to $8 million for her emotional distress caused by the lack of appropriate follow- up action by the department, her attorney told a jury Thursday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
americanmilitarynews.com

VIDEO: Huge, ‘disgraceful’ fight breaks out in Wal-Mart

No arrests have yet been made following a fight that broke out between as many as two dozen people at a Wal-Mart in Ferguson, Missouri Tuesday night. In viral footage, multiple tangles of people can be seen hammering away at each other near the front of the store on West Florissant Avenue.
FERGUSON, MO
106.3 WORD

Officials: Escaped inmate had hit list

Authorities say, a now captured inmate who escaped an Upstate jail last month, had what they described as a “verbal hit list”. Union County Officials report, that David Paul Strickland had a list of about 40 people he wanted dead.
UNION COUNTY, SC
Popculture

Another Rapper Arrested on Federal Racketeering Charges

Battle rapper Tsu Surf is facing time behind bars after he was arrested at a home in northern New Jersey last week. The rapper, whose real name is Rahjon Cox, is among 10 people who were recently indicted on racketeering charges for their alleged involvement in a New Jersey-based Crips gang known as the Silverbacc Gorillas, or "SBG."
JERSEY CITY, NJ
CBS Detroit

FedEx employee arrested after stealing $96K in merchandise from Eastpointe Footlocker store

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A FedEx driver has been arrested after stealing merchandise that was supposed to be delivered to a Footlocker store in Eastpointe, according to the Eastpointe Police Department.Morris Jones, 40, was arraigned in the 38th District Court on charges of embezzlement and receiving and concealing stolen property.On Oct. 3 at about 4:30 p.m., officers responded to the reported embezzlement and spoke with a Footlocker Regional Loss Prevention agent and a FedEx Security Specialist who discovered that the driver was taking merchandise home with him, instead of delivering it. They identified the driver as Jones.Jones had been stealing the property for some time, and he stole over $96,000 in merchandise.A search warrant was executed at Jones' home in the 23000 block of Courtland and police located merchandise that was logged to be at Footlocker property.The investigation is ongoing.Jones was arrested at the scene and police requested a warrant on a female accomplice. He was given a $25,000 personal bond and he must wear a GPS tether. 
EASTPOINTE, MI
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
198K+
Followers
137K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy