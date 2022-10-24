ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

NBC Philadelphia

Massive Mural of Bryce Harper Pops Up in South Philly

Massive mural of Bryce Harper pops up in South Philly originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Bryce Harper has transformed from baseball superstar to Philadelphia legend over the past few years. Just days before the World Series against the Houston Astros begins, a massive new mural of Harper appeared in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

World Series 2022: Phillies-Astros, By The Numbers

The matchup for the 2022 World Series is set, as the Houston Astros will host the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 1 on Friday (8:03 p.m. ET on FOX). The Astros swept the New York Yankees in the ALCS, while the Phillies beat the San Diego Padres in five games in the NLCS.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Phillies fans are Houston-bound to support team in World Series

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Phillies fans are headed out of town and bound for Houston. Fans say they are excited but admit going to the World Series game in Houston won't be easy but they're ready for the challenge.In a game where home-field advantage makes a big difference, fans leaving Philadelphia International Airport Thursday say there taking a piece of home to the team. "I think they'll be a decent number of us and it'll be fine and we'll stand out," Phillies fan Rich Probinsky said. Probinsky put on his Phillies hat to take the 9 a.m. flight to Houston. He's going...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Connecticut

Kyrie Irving Yells at Ben Simmons to Shoot the Ball Vs. Bucks

Did Kyrie Irving yell at Ben Simmons to shoot the ball vs. Bucks? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Brooklyn Nets fans aren't the only ones clamoring for Ben Simmons to be more aggressive on offense. During Brooklyn's loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, Kyrie Irving yelled at Simmons...
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC Connecticut

Which NBA Stadium Has the Most Expensive Drinks?

Which NBA stadium has the most expensive drinks? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Attending an NBA game in 2022 can definitely cost you quite a bit of money, especially if you bring friends and family along. It's not just the cost of a ticket that can be pricey but...
NBC Connecticut

Will Smith Visits Struggling Lakers, Seeks to Restore Faith

Will Smith visited the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday to discuss dealing with adversity amid the team's slow start to their NBA season. Some of the themes Smith dove into with the star-studded team included the importance of togetherness and the appreciation of gratitude, all topics that are covered in the actor's upcoming film Emancipation.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Phillies’ Jean Segura goes viral for unusual move ahead of World Series

Jean Segura is taking a page out of Jimmy Butler’s book of being stupidly locked in. Video went viral this week of the Philadelphia Phillies infielder Segura arriving in Houston along with his teammates for the start of this year’s World Series against the Astros. Segura was already wearing his Phillies uniform, apparently having traveled fully dressed in it. Check it out.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Connecticut

Eagles Pull Off Blockbuster Trade for Robert Quinn

Eagles pull off blockbuster trade to bolster pass rush originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Eagles are 6-0 but they’re not resting. They’re loading up for a Super Bowl run. A few days before next Tuesday’s trade deadline, the Eagles have pulled off a blockbuster trade with...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Connecticut

These Are the 10 NFL Stadiums With Domes, Retractable Roofs

These are the 10 NFL stadiums with domes, retractable roofs originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Weather can be a major factor in football, but some NFL stadiums are able to take Mother Nature out of the picture. There are domed stadiums across the league. From conventional domes to retractable...
ARIZONA STATE

