The Battle of Hanging Rock Civil War haunting at Greenhill Park in Salem VirginiaCheryl E PrestonSalem, VA
It's time to celebrate Dr. Pepper Day in RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
SKYDOG A Tribute to the Allman Brothers BandCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
SPAYghetti fundraiser supports Roanoke SPCA which does not get any government fundingCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Local artist Macklyn Mosley opens for KeKe Wyatt on November 5Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
WSLS
WSLS hosts Trick or Treat event at Layman Family Farms
BLUE RIDGE, Va. – The WSLS 10 Trick or Treat at Layman Family Farms was scaring up a ton of fun on Thursday night. The 10 News family was out and about with the dino gang parading around the farm, hanging out with the community, and handing out around 130,000 pieces of candy from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
WSLS
How long is Halloween candy good for?
BLACKSBURG, Va. – After Halloween night is over, you might be wondering how long you should keep the candy before you toss it out. Alexis Hamilton, an assistant professor at the Virginia Tech Department of Food Science and Technology shared some safety advice for all of the treats you collected on Halloween night.
WSLS
How to stay safe while trick or treating
ROANOKE, Va. – Halloween is right around the corner, and medical experts are urging parents to keep their kids safe. According to Carilion, most injuries on Halloween night are caused by being hit by a car. Carilion suggests wearing reflective costumes, so kids can be seen by drivers, and...
WSLS
Olde Town Covington prepares for annual Hometown Halloween
COVINGTON, Va. – This Friday, Oct. 28, Covington’s Main Street will be taken over by trick-or-treaters. The overflow of ghouls and goblins will be a part of the annual Hometown Halloween event hosted by the City of Covington Parks and Recreation Department with Olde Town Covington. Local businesses...
WSLS
Tasty Tuesday: Media Luna introduces variety of Latin-American flavors through popular food truck
ROANOKE, Va. – Fans of Latin-American food often enjoy the empanada, shaped like a half moon or media luna. Media Luna just so happens to be the name of a food truck that’s gaining a lot of attention-- shooting for the stars in this Tasty Tuesday. Betty Baker...
WSLS
Cold front to bring few early morning showers, subtle late-week cool-down
ROANOKE, Va. – We’re tracking a cold front that’s brought everything from heavy snow to the Rockies to wildfires in the Plains to severe storms in parts of the Deep South and Tennessee River Valley. It’s a much weaker system Wednesday, lifting to our north. In...
WSLS
Top three spooky spots in Southwest, Central Virginia, according to you
We asked, you answered. Here are the top three ghoulishly fun haunted houses and trails in Southwest and Central Virginia, according to you. Terror Manor, located in Roanoke, is an intense fright-fest, according to their website. Organizers require all children under the age of 16 to have a parent onsite, and it’s not recommended for people younger than 13.
Fairy Stone Park in Basset: You can find the cross shaped stones outside of the park area
In 1974 when I was 16 the church I attended went to Fairy Stone State Park in Bassett, Virginia for the summer picnic. My cousins and I filled our pockets with the cross-shaped stones and I purchased a necklace from the gift store with the fairies mark on it. The shapes of the crosses vary, from the St. Andrews X which is most common to the rectangular Roman, and the square Maltese cross which is the most sought-after. The legend of fairy stones is as follows verbatim in its entirety. It is public domain but the author is unknown.
WDBJ7.com
Foster Fuels asking for public help donating gently used winter coats to kids in Virginia
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -Foster Fuels is asking for the public’s help in donating gently used winter coats is as part of the company’s annual “Spread the Warmth” coat drive. The goal of the drive is to provide kids in areas like Bedford and Lynchburg a chance to enjoy warm coats throughout the winter.
WSLS
More than 700 Virginia children are waiting to be adopted: 30 Days of Hope
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – There are more than 700 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day in November during the hours of 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are of all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2022 marks the sixth year 10 News is doing this series.
WSLS
Interior design renderings released for Westlake Corner community center
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – The Smith Mountain Lake Center, Inc. released interior design renderings for its proposed multi-purpose center at Westlake Corner. The non-profit is partnering with Hughes Associates to turn the current Grand Home Furnishings building into a community gathering space for arts, entertainment, and events. The center...
God’s Pit Crew feeds over a thousand families in Martinsville
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) – God’s Pit Crew arrived at Martinsville Speedway on Tuesday afternoon, with enough food to feed 1,008 families. “We appreciate it more than we can say,” said one recipient, Zelma Flood. The food drive began at 3 p.m., and by 4:30 p.m., they were down to 400 boxes. “That’s our heart, to […]
WDBJ7.com
Fun Times Party Warehouse closes after 16 years of business in Salem
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - After 16 years in Salem, Fun Times Party Warehouse has closed its doors. The store’s owner made a deal with a buyer who purchased all the remaining inventory. Craig Slonczewski had planned to keep the warehouse open through the end of the month, but closed it for good with the sale.
WSLS
Flu outbreaks impact schools across Southwest Virginia
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Schools in the Commonwealth are seeing an increase in flu cases. Approximately 25% of the student body at Lord Botetourt High School is out sick with the flu. “Definitely seen an uptick here at the school,” said School Nurse Abby Rock. Rock said symptoms...
WDBJ7.com
Here’s how to prepare an eggroll in a bowl
(WDBJ) - You’ve had eggrolls – but what about an eggroll in a bowl? Kate visits Roya from Gourmet Pantry in Blacksburg to make this dish that is easy to make. Simply sauté onion, add some chicken breast and chop it up. Add shredded carrots, salt & pepper, ginger, garlic, cabbage, (feel free to use green and red,) soy sauce or tamari, add some chicken broth and you’re done.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Roanoke, VA
Roanoke is an independent city in Roanoke County, Virginia. Its population as of the 2020 census was 100,011. According to the United States Census Bureau, Roanoke comprises 42.5 square miles of land and 0.3 square miles of water. It is located in the Roanoke River in the southern part of...
WSLS
Roanoke Catholic students learning about farming with a mobile dairy farm
ROANOKE, Va. – Bringing lessons from the farm directly to students is the goal of a mobile dairy classroom for schools all across Virginia. It highlights the value of dairy and nutrition, with the help of a friend named Honey. The mobile dairy classroom stopped at Roanoke Catholic School...
WSLS
Hidden Valley sweeps River Ridge District titles
ROANOKE, Va. – In what proved to be one of the most fierce and competitive volleyball games this season between Blacksburg and Hidden Valley, the Titans were able to secure a 3-1 victory Wednesday night (25-22, 22-25, 25-17, 25-20). The win earned Hidden Valley the River Ridge District regular season and tournament titles.
WSLS
Giles County restaurant to be featured on America’s Best Restaurant
EGGLESTON, Va. – A restaurant in Giles County is getting some significant recognition. Crews from America’s Best Restaurant recently filmed at The Palisades in Eggleston. The Palisades offers elegant but casual dining inside a former general store. Shaena Muldoon, the restaurant owner, said her team served their best...
wfxrtv.com
Virginia Tech Professor weighs in on Grayson County earthquake
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR)– After a 2.6 magnitude quake hit just before 5:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, professor of geophysics at the Geo-Sciences Department at Virginia Tech, Martin Chapman says he wasn’t surprised this earthquake happened. “About six miles north from Sparta, North Carolina, a magnitude 5.1 earthquake occurred back...
