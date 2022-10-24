ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSLS

WSLS hosts Trick or Treat event at Layman Family Farms

BLUE RIDGE, Va. – The WSLS 10 Trick or Treat at Layman Family Farms was scaring up a ton of fun on Thursday night. The 10 News family was out and about with the dino gang parading around the farm, hanging out with the community, and handing out around 130,000 pieces of candy from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
BLUE RIDGE, VA
WSLS

How long is Halloween candy good for?

BLACKSBURG, Va. – After Halloween night is over, you might be wondering how long you should keep the candy before you toss it out. Alexis Hamilton, an assistant professor at the Virginia Tech Department of Food Science and Technology shared some safety advice for all of the treats you collected on Halloween night.
BLACKSBURG, VA
WSLS

How to stay safe while trick or treating

ROANOKE, Va. – Halloween is right around the corner, and medical experts are urging parents to keep their kids safe. According to Carilion, most injuries on Halloween night are caused by being hit by a car. Carilion suggests wearing reflective costumes, so kids can be seen by drivers, and...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Olde Town Covington prepares for annual Hometown Halloween

COVINGTON, Va. – This Friday, Oct. 28, Covington’s Main Street will be taken over by trick-or-treaters. The overflow of ghouls and goblins will be a part of the annual Hometown Halloween event hosted by the City of Covington Parks and Recreation Department with Olde Town Covington. Local businesses...
COVINGTON, VA
WSLS

Top three spooky spots in Southwest, Central Virginia, according to you

We asked, you answered. Here are the top three ghoulishly fun haunted houses and trails in Southwest and Central Virginia, according to you. Terror Manor, located in Roanoke, is an intense fright-fest, according to their website. Organizers require all children under the age of 16 to have a parent onsite, and it’s not recommended for people younger than 13.
ROANOKE, VA
Cheryl E Preston

Fairy Stone Park in Basset: You can find the cross shaped stones outside of the park area

In 1974 when I was 16 the church I attended went to Fairy Stone State Park in Bassett, Virginia for the summer picnic. My cousins and I filled our pockets with the cross-shaped stones and I purchased a necklace from the gift store with the fairies mark on it. The shapes of the crosses vary, from the St. Andrews X which is most common to the rectangular Roman, and the square Maltese cross which is the most sought-after. The legend of fairy stones is as follows verbatim in its entirety. It is public domain but the author is unknown.
BASSETT, VA
WSLS

More than 700 Virginia children are waiting to be adopted: 30 Days of Hope

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – There are more than 700 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day in November during the hours of 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are of all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2022 marks the sixth year 10 News is doing this series.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Interior design renderings released for Westlake Corner community center

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – The Smith Mountain Lake Center, Inc. released interior design renderings for its proposed multi-purpose center at Westlake Corner. The non-profit is partnering with Hughes Associates to turn the current Grand Home Furnishings building into a community gathering space for arts, entertainment, and events. The center...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WFXR

God’s Pit Crew feeds over a thousand families in Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) – God’s Pit Crew arrived at Martinsville Speedway on Tuesday afternoon, with enough food to feed 1,008 families. “We appreciate it more than we can say,” said one recipient, Zelma Flood. The food drive began at 3 p.m., and by 4:30 p.m., they were down to 400 boxes. “That’s our heart, to […]
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Fun Times Party Warehouse closes after 16 years of business in Salem

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - After 16 years in Salem, Fun Times Party Warehouse has closed its doors. The store’s owner made a deal with a buyer who purchased all the remaining inventory. Craig Slonczewski had planned to keep the warehouse open through the end of the month, but closed it for good with the sale.
SALEM, VA
WSLS

Flu outbreaks impact schools across Southwest Virginia

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Schools in the Commonwealth are seeing an increase in flu cases. Approximately 25% of the student body at Lord Botetourt High School is out sick with the flu. “Definitely seen an uptick here at the school,” said School Nurse Abby Rock. Rock said symptoms...
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Here’s how to prepare an eggroll in a bowl

(WDBJ) - You’ve had eggrolls – but what about an eggroll in a bowl? Kate visits Roya from Gourmet Pantry in Blacksburg to make this dish that is easy to make. Simply sauté onion, add some chicken breast and chop it up. Add shredded carrots, salt & pepper, ginger, garlic, cabbage, (feel free to use green and red,) soy sauce or tamari, add some chicken broth and you’re done.
BLACKSBURG, VA
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Roanoke, VA

Roanoke is an independent city in Roanoke County, Virginia. Its population as of the 2020 census was 100,011. According to the United States Census Bureau, Roanoke comprises 42.5 square miles of land and 0.3 square miles of water. It is located in the Roanoke River in the southern part of...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Hidden Valley sweeps River Ridge District titles

ROANOKE, Va. – In what proved to be one of the most fierce and competitive volleyball games this season between Blacksburg and Hidden Valley, the Titans were able to secure a 3-1 victory Wednesday night (25-22, 22-25, 25-17, 25-20). The win earned Hidden Valley the River Ridge District regular season and tournament titles.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Giles County restaurant to be featured on America’s Best Restaurant

EGGLESTON, Va. – A restaurant in Giles County is getting some significant recognition. Crews from America’s Best Restaurant recently filmed at The Palisades in Eggleston. The Palisades offers elegant but casual dining inside a former general store. Shaena Muldoon, the restaurant owner, said her team served their best...
GILES COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Virginia Tech Professor weighs in on Grayson County earthquake

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR)– After a 2.6 magnitude quake hit just before 5:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, professor of geophysics at the Geo-Sciences Department at Virginia Tech, Martin Chapman says he wasn’t surprised this earthquake happened. “About six miles north from Sparta, North Carolina, a magnitude 5.1 earthquake occurred back...
GRAYSON COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy