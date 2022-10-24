Read full article on original website
The first tattoo is always the hardest. Picking the design, choosing the location for the tattoo, and most importantly, picking an artist. Like all trades, not all tattoo artists are created equal. Since a tattoo is permanent, it's important to be firm in your decision-making and not cut any corners. I'm a big fan of tattoos, with nearly 20 of them myself. I'll be the first to tell you to not go the cheap route. If you have to save up your money, do it. It's better than getting a cover-up.
In a local Facebook forum the question was asked, What is the "best movie theater in the Tri? Cleanest? Ect." It must be obvious because there was one overwhelming answer that people from the Tri-Cities kept mentioning. What is the Best and Cleanest Movie Theater in Tri-Cities?. The exact question...
One of the things I truly enjoy in life is a fabulous meal. I know where to get a tasty breakfast in the Tri-Cities, but what about elsewhere in Washington? When my husband and I road trip it's mandatory that we experience a local business. Usually, it's a local diner.
If you’ve never explored the Government Surplus Auction site, then you’re in for a real treat. You’ll find everything from tools, toys, cars, trucks, boats, and even retired Blackhawk helicopters. All could be yours…if you’re the highest bidder. How does the Government Surplus Auction site...
This is the story of how Pasco "ate" another town. Now, I'm not sure if this is being taught in Washington State History classes in Tri-Cities or if it's something that has to be passed down from generations of Tri-Citians to the next. Ainsworth was a small town that would...
It’s a “much more prudent approach,” said the superintendent.
A combination of high-definition imagery and sound on the most high-tech projection system in the Pacific Northwest presents a 36-foot panoramic view of the universe in 3D at Bechtel’s National Planetarium at Columbia Basin College in Pasco. And, it’s open to the public. What’s the Bechtel Planetarium All...
Is The Best Burger In Washington State Located In Toppenish?. I'm a burger carnivore. Hamburgers have always been my favorite food and I'm always up for a road trip and adventure to find the best burger in Washington State. The Giant Papa Burger Might Be The Largest Burger In Washington...
Contentious policy passed by Richland School Board restricts some racial, cultural curriculum
RICHLAND, Wash. — By a 4-to-1 vote, the Richland School Board approved a contentious policy that instills certain restrictions on the way race, sexuality and culture are allowed to be discussed in the schools’ curriculum. During a school board meeting on the evening of Tuesday, Oct. 25, four of the five Richland School Board members agreed to Policy 2360, which...
The Whitman Massacre took place on November 29th, 1847. The killings of Marcus Whitman, his wife, and eleven others is also referred to as the Tragedy at Waiilatpu by the National Park Service. The attack lasted several days, with most of the killings taking place on the first day. What...
nbcrightnow.com
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing person, 55-year-old Courtney L. Shelton, after her car was found abandoned on October 26. Sheriff Mark Crider reports her car was abandoned on Yox Road, a remote road...
nbcrightnow.com
WEST RICHLAND, Wash. - The West Richland Police Department is closing Keene Road between Belmont Boulevard and Van Giesen Street for the time being due to a collision. Take alternate routes if possible. This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and...
Dozens of victims from Benton and Franklin counties will be honored.
PASCO, Wash. — This summer, Angela Pashon, with the City of Pasco stepped into her role as Interim Manager of the Tri-Cities Animal Shelter. Previously, she was in Risk Management under the City Manager. Now, she spends her days around fluffier company. “I’ve only adopted one so far, but now I have three big dogs,” Pashon laughed. As the city...
nbcrightnow.com
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Kennewick Fire Department (KFD) was dispatched to a commercial structure fire at 7303 West Canal Drive around 11:30 Sunday night. According to KFD Chief Chad Michael, quick water application prevented the exterior fire from getting inside the building that houses multiple businesses. The cause of the fire...
The dam’s six turbines are used for hydropower generation.
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Serving his community is all Dean Atkinson Jr. has ever done. Despite being shot in the hand and face in September, the Washington state trooper hopes to return to patrol as soon as possible. “It’ll be more of a ‘when’ I go back to work,...
Kennewick Police continue to investigate shots being fired Tuesday night. This image shows the general area where the shots were reported fired. KPD says damage was found, and evidence near Highlands Middle School. Around 8:15 PM Kennewick Officers report they heard shots fired in the 4100 block of West 4th....
An orthopedic surgeon, a DO and a MD are now practicing in the Tri-Cities.
KENNEWICK, Wash. — While no suspects or victims in a nighttime drive-by shooting have been identified, community members near the 4100-block of W 4th Ave are still reeling from a bevy of gunshots that were heard across the block on Tuesday. According to the Kennewick Police Department, officers in the area heard gunshots and rushed to the block around 8:15...
