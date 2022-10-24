ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The first tattoo is always the hardest. Picking the design, choosing the location for the tattoo, and most importantly, picking an artist. Like all trades, not all tattoo artists are created equal. Since a tattoo is permanent, it's important to be firm in your decision-making and not cut any corners. I'm a big fan of tattoos, with nearly 20 of them myself. I'll be the first to tell you to not go the cheap route. If you have to save up your money, do it. It's better than getting a cover-up.
TRI-CITIES, WA
Contentious policy passed by Richland School Board restricts some racial, cultural curriculum

RICHLAND, Wash. — By a 4-to-1 vote, the Richland School Board approved a contentious policy that instills certain restrictions on the way race, sexuality and culture are allowed to be discussed in the schools’ curriculum. During a school board meeting on the evening of Tuesday, Oct. 25, four of the five Richland School Board members agreed to Policy 2360, which...
RICHLAND, WA
MISSING PERSON: Courtney Shelton

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing person, 55-year-old Courtney L. Shelton, after her car was found abandoned on October 26. Sheriff Mark Crider reports her car was abandoned on Yox Road, a remote road...
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WA
Collision closes Keene Rd between Belmont and Van Giesen

WEST RICHLAND, Wash. - The West Richland Police Department is closing Keene Road between Belmont Boulevard and Van Giesen Street for the time being due to a collision. Take alternate routes if possible. This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and...
WEST RICHLAND, WA
KFD keeps commercial fire outside of building on Canal Drive

KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Kennewick Fire Department (KFD) was dispatched to a commercial structure fire at 7303 West Canal Drive around 11:30 Sunday night. According to KFD Chief Chad Michael, quick water application prevented the exterior fire from getting inside the building that houses multiple businesses. The cause of the fire...
KENNEWICK, WA
Tuesday Night Gunfire near Highlands Middle School Kennewick

Kennewick Police continue to investigate shots being fired Tuesday night. This image shows the general area where the shots were reported fired. KPD says damage was found, and evidence near Highlands Middle School. Around 8:15 PM Kennewick Officers report they heard shots fired in the 4100 block of West 4th....
KENNEWICK, WA
