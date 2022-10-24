Read full article on original website
Vadie Lee Cook, 78
Vadie Lee Cook, age 78, of Leitchfield, KY, passed away Tuesday, (October 25, 2022) at Owensboro Health Twin Lakes. She was born on November 5, 1943 in Butler County, KY, the daughter of the late Arbie and Lectie Davis Dockery. She lived for and loved her family, loved decorating her...
Gloria “Kay” Thornberry, 71
Gloria “Kay” Thornberry, age 71, of Falls of Rough, KY, passed away Tuesday, (October 25, 2022) at her home in Falls of Rough, KY. She was born on January 16, 1951 in Louisville, KY, the daughter of the late Ivory and Edith Eskridge Ford. She was a Seamstress...
Deloris Emogene Oller, 91
Deloris Emogene Oller, age 91, of Glendale, KY, passed away Tuesday, (October 25, 2022) at her home. She was born on April 1, 1931 in Grayson County, KY, the daughter of the late Clinton and Nellie Lindsey Bratcher. She was retired and in her later years worked as a caregiver...
Norma Jean Cardwell Embry, 79
Norma Jean Cardwell Embry, age 79, of Caneyville, Ky. passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022 at Norton’s Audubon Hospital in Louisville, KY. She was born in Dunbar, KY on Jan. 7, 1943 to the late Kenneth Edgar and Exie Marie McKinney Cardwell. She was a member of Big...
Hysterical T-Shirt Celebrates Johnny Depp’s Surprise 2022 Visit to Owensboro, KY
Over the weekend, Johnny Depp fans, particularly here in the Commonwealth, went crazy. The movie star, who was born in Owensboro, Kentucky, was actually spotted back in town. For years, there have been rumored sightings of the Edward Scissorhands and Pirates of the Caribbean star, but there's never been actual documentation. But, this time, there was.
14 News bids farewell to Shaelie Clark
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After six years on the team, Wednesday marks the last day for 14 News Sunrise Anchor Shaelie Clark. Five of those have been on the Sunrise anchor desk. She got her start here as our Owensboro bureau reporter. Shaelie has shared some of our community’s happiest...
Kentucky woman traveled 60 miles on horseback in 1809 to get the first ovariotomy in history
The removal of her 22.5-pound tumor pioneered the birth of abdominal surgery and she endured it with no anesthesia. Wellcome Collection/Francis Countway Library, CC 4.0. At first, the woman thought that she was pregnant. But when the baby didn’t come after the gestation period, the doctor did the surgery.
Breckinridge Co., Hardinsburg, Irvington receive combined $2 million for infrastructure improvements
Breckinridge County and two cities in the county received a combined $2 million on Tuesday for improved water access and paving of nearly nine miles of roadways. Ceremonial checks were presented to county and city leaders by Gov. Andy Beshear. The city of Hardinsburg received $1,379,590 to extend waterlines to...
Michael Lewis Hook, 68
Michael Lewis Hook, age 68, of Clarkson, passed away, Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at his residence. He was born October 21, 1954, in Louisville, to the late Lewis Hook and Elizabeth Conroy. He retired from the U.S. Army and then from the Grayson County Detention Center. He loved fishing, riding motorcycles and working in his garage.
Caneyville man wanted in Ohio Co. arrested by Grayson Co. deputy
A Caneyville man wanted in Ohio County has been arrested by the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office. Grayson County Deputy Nick Pruitt arrested 29-year-old David S. Walling on Friday night on a failure to appear warrant from Ohio County. According to Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins, Walling was in a...
UPS will spend over $330 million in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UPS even bigger plans for Kentucky. Gov. Andy Beshear announced UPS will build two large-scale facilities in the state. Both projects represent an investment of over $330 million. According to UPS, both projects together will also create 435 new jobs. “We often talk about companies trusting...
Greenville cafe set to reopen months after downtown fire
A Greenville cafe that was in a downtown building damaged by a fire is reopening at a new site soon.
Johnny Depp visits Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Movie star Johnny Depp made a visit to his hometown of Owensboro. He was spotted in a neighborhood over the weekend. Depp stopped to take a few pictures with some people, but asked to keep it quiet until he left. It’s well known that Depp is...
KSP looking for missing Taylor Co. man
CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police asks for help in an ongoing investigation to find a missing person. Officials say 26-year-old Pedro Diego from Campbellsville, was last seen at a friend’s house in Taylor County around 1 a.m. Saturday October 22. If you have any information on the...
Bardstown, Jeffersontown police seize ton of pot, arrest 5
Bardstown police and the Jeffersontown Police Department seized a ton of marijuana and arrested five men following a traffic stop. According to WAVE3.com, the Jeffersontown Police Department executed a traffic stop soon after five men left a residence in the 1600 block of Ellwood Avenue in the Highland’s neighborhood. Police, according to the Louisville television station, discovered a large amount of cash.
Beautiful Fundraiser Held for Muhlenberg County, Kentucky Man Battling Cancer
David Kelley is a graduate of Daviess County, class of 1989, who now lives in Muhlenberg County. He was recently diagnosed with cancer, and there was a benefit held to help offset medical expenses. Here's a look back at a fun day of fundraising. David has been described as a...
Second deadly tick-borne cattle disease detected in KY, this time in Barren Co.
Another case of a potentially deadly cattle disease has been detected in Kentucky, according to Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn. The disease, Theileria orientalis Ikedia, a tick-borne protozoon carried by the Asian Longhorned Tick (ALT), has been diagnosed in a 12-year-old cow in Barren County. The first case diagnosed...
Country Legends Coming to Elizabethtown
Two country music legends are playing in Elizabethtown next week. Darryl Worley and Andy Griggs are performing at the Historic State Theater Thursday November 3rd at 7pm. Tickets are priced for preferred, reserved and balcony and range from 18.50 to 37.50. For more information visit thestate270.org. Podcast: Download (Duration: 0:23...
Caneyville man perishes in Shrewsbury Road crash
A Caneyville man has died in a rollover crash on Shrewsbury Road (Hwy 187). Sunday night at approximately 8:30, Grayson County Deputies Nick Pruitt and Wally Ritter, the Leitchfield Fire Department and EMS responded to the crash in the 3300 block of Shrewsbury Road. According to police, a Nissan Altima,...
Dunkin’ Donuts grand opening planned in Glasgow next month
GLASGOW, Ky. – A Dunkin’ Donuts location in Glasgow is expecting their grand opening around mid-November. The coffee company will be located at 213 S L Rogers Wells Blvd. in Glasgow. In addition, the upcoming Dunkin’ Donuts location says they will have a grand prize giveaway, as well...
