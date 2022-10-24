ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leitchfield, KY

k105.com

Vadie Lee Cook, 78

Vadie Lee Cook, age 78, of Leitchfield, KY, passed away Tuesday, (October 25, 2022) at Owensboro Health Twin Lakes. She was born on November 5, 1943 in Butler County, KY, the daughter of the late Arbie and Lectie Davis Dockery. She lived for and loved her family, loved decorating her...
LEITCHFIELD, KY
k105.com

Gloria “Kay” Thornberry, 71

Gloria “Kay” Thornberry, age 71, of Falls of Rough, KY, passed away Tuesday, (October 25, 2022) at her home in Falls of Rough, KY. She was born on January 16, 1951 in Louisville, KY, the daughter of the late Ivory and Edith Eskridge Ford. She was a Seamstress...
FALLS OF ROUGH, KY
k105.com

Deloris Emogene Oller, 91

Deloris Emogene Oller, age 91, of Glendale, KY, passed away Tuesday, (October 25, 2022) at her home. She was born on April 1, 1931 in Grayson County, KY, the daughter of the late Clinton and Nellie Lindsey Bratcher. She was retired and in her later years worked as a caregiver...
GLENDALE, KY
k105.com

Norma Jean Cardwell Embry, 79

Norma Jean Cardwell Embry, age 79, of Caneyville, Ky. passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022 at Norton’s Audubon Hospital in Louisville, KY. She was born in Dunbar, KY on Jan. 7, 1943 to the late Kenneth Edgar and Exie Marie McKinney Cardwell. She was a member of Big...
CANEYVILLE, KY
14news.com

14 News bids farewell to Shaelie Clark

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After six years on the team, Wednesday marks the last day for 14 News Sunrise Anchor Shaelie Clark. Five of those have been on the Sunrise anchor desk. She got her start here as our Owensboro bureau reporter. Shaelie has shared some of our community’s happiest...
OWENSBORO, KY
k105.com

Michael Lewis Hook, 68

Michael Lewis Hook, age 68, of Clarkson, passed away, Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at his residence. He was born October 21, 1954, in Louisville, to the late Lewis Hook and Elizabeth Conroy. He retired from the U.S. Army and then from the Grayson County Detention Center. He loved fishing, riding motorcycles and working in his garage.
CLARKSON, KY
k105.com

Caneyville man wanted in Ohio Co. arrested by Grayson Co. deputy

A Caneyville man wanted in Ohio County has been arrested by the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office. Grayson County Deputy Nick Pruitt arrested 29-year-old David S. Walling on Friday night on a failure to appear warrant from Ohio County. According to Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins, Walling was in a...
OHIO COUNTY, KY
spectrumnews1.com

UPS will spend over $330 million in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UPS even bigger plans for Kentucky. Gov. Andy Beshear announced UPS will build two large-scale facilities in the state. Both projects represent an investment of over $330 million. According to UPS, both projects together will also create 435 new jobs. “We often talk about companies trusting...
LOUISVILLE, KY
14news.com

Johnny Depp visits Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Movie star Johnny Depp made a visit to his hometown of Owensboro. He was spotted in a neighborhood over the weekend. Depp stopped to take a few pictures with some people, but asked to keep it quiet until he left. It’s well known that Depp is...
OWENSBORO, KY
WBKO

KSP looking for missing Taylor Co. man

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police asks for help in an ongoing investigation to find a missing person. Officials say 26-year-old Pedro Diego from Campbellsville, was last seen at a friend’s house in Taylor County around 1 a.m. Saturday October 22. If you have any information on the...
TAYLOR COUNTY, KY
k105.com

Bardstown, Jeffersontown police seize ton of pot, arrest 5

Bardstown police and the Jeffersontown Police Department seized a ton of marijuana and arrested five men following a traffic stop. According to WAVE3.com, the Jeffersontown Police Department executed a traffic stop soon after five men left a residence in the 1600 block of Ellwood Avenue in the Highland’s neighborhood. Police, according to the Louisville television station, discovered a large amount of cash.
BARDSTOWN, KY
quicksie983.com

Country Legends Coming to Elizabethtown

Two country music legends are playing in Elizabethtown next week. Darryl Worley and Andy Griggs are performing at the Historic State Theater Thursday November 3rd at 7pm. Tickets are priced for preferred, reserved and balcony and range from 18.50 to 37.50. For more information visit thestate270.org. Podcast: Download (Duration: 0:23...
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
k105.com

Caneyville man perishes in Shrewsbury Road crash

A Caneyville man has died in a rollover crash on Shrewsbury Road (Hwy 187). Sunday night at approximately 8:30, Grayson County Deputies Nick Pruitt and Wally Ritter, the Leitchfield Fire Department and EMS responded to the crash in the 3300 block of Shrewsbury Road. According to police, a Nissan Altima,...
CANEYVILLE, KY
wnky.com

Dunkin’ Donuts grand opening planned in Glasgow next month

GLASGOW, Ky. – A Dunkin’ Donuts location in Glasgow is expecting their grand opening around mid-November. The coffee company will be located at 213 S L Rogers Wells Blvd. in Glasgow. In addition, the upcoming Dunkin’ Donuts location says they will have a grand prize giveaway, as well...
GLASGOW, KY

