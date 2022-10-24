ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts is Ranked as the Top State to Raise a Family

Sometimes going somewhere for a fresh start is required when you're thinking of starting a family. Perhaps you're someone who just wants a better overall quality of life for your family. Whether it is either of those or some other reason, you can have all of that by raising your family in Massachusetts. Especially since the Bay State has been listed as the top state to raise a family in!
Check Out the Top Ten Healthiest Counties in Massachusetts

Berkshire County, Massachusetts has plenty of options when it comes to getting outside and exercising, plus a bevy of gyms and studios for those who want to stay indoors. Couple those options with farm-to-table restaurants and health-conscious eateries up and down the county, there is really no excuse not to live a healthy and active lifestyle living in The Berkshires. But just how healthy is Berkshire County?
Chill Massachusetts! You’re One of the Safest States in America!

In the times we live in, America can be scary in some places. We see frequent acts of gun violence in the news like mass shootings. Sometimes we see hate crimes, terrorist acts, or even natural disasters that can affect anyone's way of life. That's all when we're not threated by a worldwide pandemic. However, in America, some states are definitely much more safer relatively than others. As it turns out, Massachusetts is one of those safer states.
Is it Legal in Massachusetts to Throw TV Monitors in the Dumpster?

I remember back about 15 years ago the station here in Great Barrington was going through some major renovations. My manager and I were tossing out outdated equipment and office supplies. In addition, new carpeting was going to be installed in the station. It was a change for the better and an exciting time. We even had some old televisions and computer monitors that needed to be moved out of the station as they no longer were in working condition.
What Do Wooden Planks Around Some Trees in Massachusetts Mean?

Sometimes it feels like Massachusetts roads and streets are constantly under construction. Before one project finishes, another one is already beginning; sometimes this can be inconvenient. If there is one thing Massachusetts residents love to complain about more than traffic, it's potholes. But unfortunately, construction must occur to fix potholes...
Here Are The Best And Scariest Halloween Attractions In Massachusetts (Videos)

Everyone as we get closer to Halloween loves a good scare, this is the season for it. We have compiled a list of the best and scariest places to visit this Halloween. Demented FX in Holyoke. They keep getting better every year. These guys pull out all the stops so you have a scary good time! delve into the atmosphere, an interactive haunted attraction where they have over 20,000 square feet of giant monsters, they spare no expense on their sets and props, and they also have great audio and video as part of the performance. This for I would Say adults, not for small kids.
Here’s The Oldest Bar in Massachusetts

Nothing beats knowing some amazing history about the state with live in. We have many historic landmarks that we pass by every day and ones that we didn't even know about! Previously we covered "The Top 10 Oldest Restaurants In Massachusetts" which you can take a look at by clicking on the link.
2 Bedroom Acts That are Illegal in Massachusetts

Massachusetts is famous for having all kinds of laws and many weird laws to boot. I mean really, why would it be illegal in Massachusetts to wear a goatee out in public? Apparently, it is unless you obtain and pay for a license. Yeah, that's not happening. Luckily this law as with many of Massachusetts' weird and wild laws isn't enforced.
