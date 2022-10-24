Read full article on original website
Massachusetts is Ranked as the Top State to Raise a Family
Sometimes going somewhere for a fresh start is required when you're thinking of starting a family. Perhaps you're someone who just wants a better overall quality of life for your family. Whether it is either of those or some other reason, you can have all of that by raising your family in Massachusetts. Especially since the Bay State has been listed as the top state to raise a family in!
Massachusetts’ Newest Beer is Being Launched By…a University?
You read the title of this right. The University of Massachusetts is partnering with a brewing company to assist in launching the first co-branded beer from the University. The local brewery, Amherst Brewing, has made a unique partnership with the University of Massachusetts to launch the new lager. The new...
Check Out the Top Ten Healthiest Counties in Massachusetts
Berkshire County, Massachusetts has plenty of options when it comes to getting outside and exercising, plus a bevy of gyms and studios for those who want to stay indoors. Couple those options with farm-to-table restaurants and health-conscious eateries up and down the county, there is really no excuse not to live a healthy and active lifestyle living in The Berkshires. But just how healthy is Berkshire County?
Chill Massachusetts! You’re One of the Safest States in America!
In the times we live in, America can be scary in some places. We see frequent acts of gun violence in the news like mass shootings. Sometimes we see hate crimes, terrorist acts, or even natural disasters that can affect anyone's way of life. That's all when we're not threated by a worldwide pandemic. However, in America, some states are definitely much more safer relatively than others. As it turns out, Massachusetts is one of those safer states.
You Won’t Believe Where Massachusetts Ranked In “Most Fun State” Study
Here's a question for residents of Berkshire County. Well, I guess residents of Massachusetts, really. If somebody asked you if you thought Massachusetts was a "fun" place to live, what would your response be?. I only ask because, once again, the good folks at WalletHub conducted one of their famous...
States With The Most And Least Small Businesses–How Did Massachusetts Do?
Here's something that may come as a surprise to Berkshire County residents. Then again, this may not come as a surprise at all for some. If someone asked you in what states would you find the most and least small family-owned businesses, where do you think the Bay State would rank?
Study Involving Babies Ranks Massachusetts #1–And Not In A Good Way
Listen, it's no secret. Everybody is dealing with it. Times are tough. Life is hard. The cost of living just seems to keep going up. And if you're the parent of a child(or children), the situation is probably even worse. Well, I just came across a study that, unfortunately, probably...
Is it Legal in Massachusetts to Throw TV Monitors in the Dumpster?
I remember back about 15 years ago the station here in Great Barrington was going through some major renovations. My manager and I were tossing out outdated equipment and office supplies. In addition, new carpeting was going to be installed in the station. It was a change for the better and an exciting time. We even had some old televisions and computer monitors that needed to be moved out of the station as they no longer were in working condition.
Certain Activity with Taxi Drivers is Prohibited in Massachusetts
I've been getting a kick out of reading some of Massachusetts' most bizarre laws, Every time I think I have discovered all of the eyebrow-raising laws that exist in Massachusetts I manage to discover more. For example, a few laws that I recently came across include the following:. In Boston,...
What Do Wooden Planks Around Some Trees in Massachusetts Mean?
Sometimes it feels like Massachusetts roads and streets are constantly under construction. Before one project finishes, another one is already beginning; sometimes this can be inconvenient. If there is one thing Massachusetts residents love to complain about more than traffic, it's potholes. But unfortunately, construction must occur to fix potholes...
Berkshire County, Here Are The Most Popular Baby Names In Massachusetts
Here's a question for parents-to-be in Berkshire County: Have you picked out the name yet for your soon-to-arrive beautiful bundle of joy? Well, if you're looking for a little help because either you haven't hit on that "perfect" name just yet or you've arrived at too many names and you're looking to shorten that list, then please continue reading.
Study Lists The 10 Best Colleges In Massachusetts. Any From The Berkshires Make The Cut?(Photos)
Let's face it, folks. It's never been all that inexpensive to attend the hallowed halls of academia but nowadays with the high cost of living it seems more expensive than ever. The average cost at a four-year college, factoring in tuition plus room and board, is approximately $23,000 to $52,000 per year.
Here Are The Best And Scariest Halloween Attractions In Massachusetts (Videos)
Everyone as we get closer to Halloween loves a good scare, this is the season for it. We have compiled a list of the best and scariest places to visit this Halloween. Demented FX in Holyoke. They keep getting better every year. These guys pull out all the stops so you have a scary good time! delve into the atmosphere, an interactive haunted attraction where they have over 20,000 square feet of giant monsters, they spare no expense on their sets and props, and they also have great audio and video as part of the performance. This for I would Say adults, not for small kids.
Massachusetts Has 3 of the Finest Hotels Throughout All of New England
The New England region is a destination in itself with plenty of spots to visit out of pure luxury. Along with that, there are plenty of amazing hotels throughout the region. It just so happens that Massachusetts has three of them that would be amazing spots to stay at. If...
Nice Job, Massachusetts! We Top The List Of Most Energy-Efficient States
These days almost everyone is doing their part to save energy and hopefully by doing so, save money. Well, guess what, Berkshire County? So many of us here in the Bay State are doing so well at saving energy that Massachusetts is ranked #1 in a new study!. The awesome...
Massachusetts Law Requires This on Your Vehicle, Or You Get Pulled Over
Every day, we have the privilege to hop in our vehicles to commute to work and back. Or if you're one of those people that travel a lot like me, those are awesome privileges too. Driving is part of our everyday lives no matter how you look at it. When...
Massachusetts Residents Should be Aware of Holiday Decoration Scam
It's that time of year when folks are going "big" with their holiday decoration displays. Here in the Berkshires, I have seen some pretty impressive Halloween displays and it won't be long now before we see Massachusetts residents getting knee-deep in decorating their yards and homes for the winter holidays.
Here’s The Oldest Bar in Massachusetts
Nothing beats knowing some amazing history about the state with live in. We have many historic landmarks that we pass by every day and ones that we didn't even know about! Previously we covered "The Top 10 Oldest Restaurants In Massachusetts" which you can take a look at by clicking on the link.
20+ Safest Cities In Mass. Any From The Berkshires Make The List?
Here's a question for you, Berkshire County: Do you consider where you live "safe"? Do you feel reasonably safe on your block? Your street? Your neighborhood? If you don't, rest assured, you're not alone. Recently SafeWise, an online resource that provides tools and info to help people make their life...
2 Bedroom Acts That are Illegal in Massachusetts
Massachusetts is famous for having all kinds of laws and many weird laws to boot. I mean really, why would it be illegal in Massachusetts to wear a goatee out in public? Apparently, it is unless you obtain and pay for a license. Yeah, that's not happening. Luckily this law as with many of Massachusetts' weird and wild laws isn't enforced.
