ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
102.7 KORD

Where Can You Get a Quality New Tattoo in the Tri-Cities?

The first tattoo is always the hardest. Picking the design, choosing the location for the tattoo, and most importantly, picking an artist. Like all trades, not all tattoo artists are created equal. Since a tattoo is permanent, it's important to be firm in your decision-making and not cut any corners. I'm a big fan of tattoos, with nearly 20 of them myself. I'll be the first to tell you to not go the cheap route. If you have to save up your money, do it. It's better than getting a cover-up.
TRI-CITIES, WA
102.7 KORD

Free (21 & Over) Haunted House & MORE

As the big weekend approaches most folks are scrambling to decide what party or attraction they will attend. With Halloween on a Monday, it's like parents get their own, separate celebration. Go out on Friday night with the adults and then take the kids out trick-or-treating on Monday!. Well, if...
BENTON CITY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Collision closes Keene Rd between Belmont and Van Giesen

WEST RICHLAND, Wash. - The West Richland Police Department is closing Keene Road between Belmont Boulevard and Van Giesen Street for the time being due to a collision. Take alternate routes if possible. This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and...
WEST RICHLAND, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Search underway for missing woman in Walla Walla County

WALLA WALLA – A search has begun for a missing woman whose vehicle was found abandoned Wednesday on Yox Road in a remote portion of Walla Walla County. The Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office said Courtney L. Shelton, 55, has no ties to the area. She was last seen Tuesday with a German Shepherd dog.
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WA
102.7 KORD

Heat Lamp Suspected in Richland House Fire Tuesday Morning

According to Richland Fire officials, a heat lamp is the suspected culprit in a Tuesday morning housefire. Fire displaces family, due to smoke and water damage. Richland fire units responded to the home around 9 AM, and upon arrival found smoke billowing out of the back. The home was in the 400 block of Adams street, just west of George Washington Way, about a quarter mile northwest of Winco Foods by Columbia Point Drive.
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

House burns on Adams street in Richland

RICHLAND, Wash.- Fire crews responded to a house fire at 408 Adams Street in Richland on Tuesday morning, October, 25. According to the Richland Fire Department the fire started on the outside of the house and spread. The design of the house made it difficult to fight so firefighters cut into the roof with chainsaws.
RICHLAND, WA
102.7 KORD

102.7 KORD

Pasco WA
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

102.7 KORD plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy