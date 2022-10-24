Read full article on original website
Cowboys 'Apology' from Coach Kellen Moore to WR Michael Gallup
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup failed to record a catch against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, just the third such game in his career.
Cowboys Could Cut Jason Peters, Predicts NFL Insider
“I think we’ve seen the end of Jason Peters. I really, really do.” - Cowboys insider Bryan Broaddus.
thecomeback.com
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
Bears vs. Cowboys will be color vs. color for jerseys
The orange uniforms are back in action on Sunday for the Bears-Cowboys game. In turn, the Cowboys will sport their navy uniforms to make the game a color vs. color jersey game. The Bears unveiled their orange uniforms with orange helmets during their Week 6 contest against the Washington Commanders.
Michael Irvin: Odell Beckham Jr. "would love to play for the Dallas Cowboys"
The Playmaker may have the solution for the Cowboys’ wide receiver woes: Odell Beckham Jr. Irvin said Beckham “would love to play” for the Cowboys.
What Mac Jones Told Jaquan Brisker After Kicking Bears Safety
Mac Jones apparently acknowledged his wrongdoings after Monday night’s game against the Bears. Jones caught heat from the NFL community in the Week 7 finale despite only playing three offensive series against Chicago at Gillette Stadium. Over the span of 16 plays in primetime, Jones appeared to kick Jaquan Brisker while sliding not once, but twice. One of those kicks was to the Bears safety’s crotch, which left Brisker grimacing on the turf for a moment.
Breaking: Cowboys Are Trading For Veteran Defensive Tackle This Tuesday
The Dallas Cowboys are 5-2 and coming off of one of their best defensive performances this season in Week 7. Despite leading the NFL in sacks this season (29), Dallas is reportedly adding another notable name to their defensive front today. In a trade announced this morning by Ian Rapoport, ...
What Mac Jones thought of Patriots' bizarre QB plan vs. Bears
If Bill Belichick wanted to make the New England Patriots' quarterback situation as confusing as possible, he succeeded Monday night. Mac Jones started against the Chicago Bears at Gillette Stadium, returning from a three-game absence due to a high-ankle sprain. But after he threw an interception on New England's third drive, the Patriots replaced him with rookie Bailey Zappe, who led back-to-back touchdown drives to spark the offense.
Tennessee Titans Are Signing Veteran Wide Receiver Off Chiefs' Practice Squad
Chris Conley's tour of the AFC continues. According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Tennessee Titans are signing Conley off the Kansas City Chiefs' practice squad on Tuesday. That means Conley, a former third-round draft pick by the Chiefs in 2015, will play for a third different AFC ...
Why the Chicago Bears trading Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles for a 4th-round draft pick ‘made too much sense’
General manager Ryan Poles made another major move in the Chicago Bears rebuild Wednesday, trading defensive end Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Bears will receive a fourth-round draft pick in return, while the 6-0 Eagles acquire a veteran pass rusher with 102 sacks during a 12-year NFL career. That includes a Bears-record 18½ sacks last season. From a business standpoint the ...
Stephen A. Smith Admits His Fandom for Bears' Justin Fields
Stephen A. Smith admits his fandom for Justin Fields originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Stephen A. Smith is known for his hot takes and opinions. On Wednesday, he gave his brief overview of the Chicago Bears. "I like Justin Fields. He's got a lot to learn. He's only in...
ESPN
The legend of Cowboys' Emmitt Smith's NFL rushing record and why it might never be broken
FRISCO, Texas -- Emmitt Smith swears he wasn't going through a midlife crisis last month. "I've been wanting to get a tattoo for many years," the 53-year-old said. "It's just been weird in my head, 'Go ahead, do it. Go ahead." And so, on a September trip to Las Vegas,...
Bears GM Poles explains why he changed mind about trading Quinn
LAKE FOREST, Ill. – When Ryan Poles took the Bears general manager position, trading Robert Quinn wasn’t on his to-do list. At least, not initially. That changed Wednesday when Poles sent the veteran edge rusher to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a 2023 fourth-round pick. It was...
Why trading Quinn was 'extremely hard' for Ryan Poles
Robert Quinn is exactly the type of player the Bears wanted on their roster when Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus began reshaping the team. He plays with a high motor on every snap, he’s a reliable veteran who could show young players the ropes, and he’s a really good guy. A really, really good guy. So Poles was earnest when he said it was “extremely hard” to make the decision to trade him to the Eagles in exchange for a fourth-round pick in next year’s draft.
Report: Bears trade Robert Quinn to the Eagles
The Chicago Bears are trading veteran defensive end Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles for a fourth-round pick, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. According to Mike Garafolo, the Bears will pick up "most of the remaining salary" for Quinn. Quinn, 32, signed with the Bears in 2020 to a...
After trading Quinn to Eagles, Bears should follow Philly's path
On Wednesday, Bears general manager Ryan Poles traded veteran edge rusher Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a 2023 fourth-round draft pick. Poles said that having a good relationship with Eagles general manager Howie Roseman helped him get the deal done. After trading Quinn to Roseman and the Eagles, Poles' goal should be for the Bears to become the team on the other end of such a deal.
McCarthy on Quinn: ‘When I Heard Where He Went, I Said Uh-Oh'
McCarthy on Quinn: 'When I heard where he went, I said uh-oh' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Mike McCarthy didn't shy away from admitting the discouraging feelings he received when he learned the news of the Bears trading edge rusher Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles. “I had mixed...
Which NFL quarterbacks have been benched in 2022?
There’s no question about it: The NFL is a quarterbacks league in 2022. While that indisputable truth presses on the minds of all football coaches and GMs throughout the season, there’s still a hesitation to pull the plug on one signal caller and send him to the bench in favor of another.
atozsports.com
Jerry Jones hints at what kind of move Cowboys want to make
The Dallas Cowboys made a trade on Tuesday. Dallas acquired run-stuffing defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins from the Las Vegas Raiders. The Cowboys parted ways with a late draft selection in the deal. While that kind of trade won’t make the headlines, it was a necessary move. Dallas has a weakness...
Quinn's massive impact on Bears will be felt long after trade
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- The NFL is a business, but sometimes that harsh reality of that hits a little differently. Such is the case of Robert Quinn, who departed Chicago Wednesday after the Bears traded him to the Philadelphia Eagles for a 2023 fourth-round pick. "If more people were like...
