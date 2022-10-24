ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thecomeback.com

Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady

The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
NBC Sports Chicago

Bears vs. Cowboys will be color vs. color for jerseys

The orange uniforms are back in action on Sunday for the Bears-Cowboys game. In turn, the Cowboys will sport their navy uniforms to make the game a color vs. color jersey game. The Bears unveiled their orange uniforms with orange helmets during their Week 6 contest against the Washington Commanders.
NESN

What Mac Jones Told Jaquan Brisker After Kicking Bears Safety

Mac Jones apparently acknowledged his wrongdoings after Monday night’s game against the Bears. Jones caught heat from the NFL community in the Week 7 finale despite only playing three offensive series against Chicago at Gillette Stadium. Over the span of 16 plays in primetime, Jones appeared to kick Jaquan Brisker while sliding not once, but twice. One of those kicks was to the Bears safety’s crotch, which left Brisker grimacing on the turf for a moment.
NBC Sports Chicago

What Mac Jones thought of Patriots' bizarre QB plan vs. Bears

If Bill Belichick wanted to make the New England Patriots' quarterback situation as confusing as possible, he succeeded Monday night. Mac Jones started against the Chicago Bears at Gillette Stadium, returning from a three-game absence due to a high-ankle sprain. But after he threw an interception on New England's third drive, the Patriots replaced him with rookie Bailey Zappe, who led back-to-back touchdown drives to spark the offense.
Chicago Tribune

Why the Chicago Bears trading Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles for a 4th-round draft pick ‘made too much sense’

General manager Ryan Poles made another major move in the Chicago Bears rebuild Wednesday, trading defensive end Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Bears will receive a fourth-round draft pick in return, while the 6-0 Eagles acquire a veteran pass rusher with 102 sacks during a 12-year NFL career. That includes a Bears-record 18½ sacks last season. From a business standpoint the ...
NBC Sports Chicago

Why trading Quinn was 'extremely hard' for Ryan Poles

Robert Quinn is exactly the type of player the Bears wanted on their roster when Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus began reshaping the team. He plays with a high motor on every snap, he’s a reliable veteran who could show young players the ropes, and he’s a really good guy. A really, really good guy. So Poles was earnest when he said it was “extremely hard” to make the decision to trade him to the Eagles in exchange for a fourth-round pick in next year’s draft.
NBC Sports Chicago

Report: Bears trade Robert Quinn to the Eagles

The Chicago Bears are trading veteran defensive end Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles for a fourth-round pick, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. According to Mike Garafolo, the Bears will pick up "most of the remaining salary" for Quinn. Quinn, 32, signed with the Bears in 2020 to a...
NBC Sports Chicago

After trading Quinn to Eagles, Bears should follow Philly's path

On Wednesday, Bears general manager Ryan Poles traded veteran edge rusher Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a 2023 fourth-round draft pick. Poles said that having a good relationship with Eagles general manager Howie Roseman helped him get the deal done. After trading Quinn to Roseman and the Eagles, Poles' goal should be for the Bears to become the team on the other end of such a deal.
atozsports.com

Jerry Jones hints at what kind of move Cowboys want to make

The Dallas Cowboys made a trade on Tuesday. Dallas acquired run-stuffing defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins from the Las Vegas Raiders. The Cowboys parted ways with a late draft selection in the deal. While that kind of trade won’t make the headlines, it was a necessary move. Dallas has a weakness...
NBC Sports Chicago

Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

