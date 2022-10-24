Hayward (CA) Tennyson wide receiver Taeshaun Lyons‍ checks in at 6-foot-2.5, 165-pounds and has turned heads over the years as a multi-sport athlete. He competes on the track (100m, 200m, long jump and triple jump) and on the basketball court, and his abilities and potential at wide receiver have made him a wanted man across the country.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO