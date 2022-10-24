Bronson Volleyball wraps up Big 8 Conference Championship

READING, MI. — The Bronson Lady Vikings have ascended the throne to the top of the Big 8 conference once again. On Saturday the Bronson Vikings wrapped up another Big 8 Conference Volleyball championship by going unbeaten at the conference tournament held at Reading High School, capping off an unbeaten Big 8 conference schedule that included a 7-0 record in head-to-head matches throughout the season.

Bronson finished 4-0 on the long day as teams competed in what turned out to be a nine hour double elimination tournament.

“It makes for a very long day when you play only four matches,” said Bronson head coach Jean LaClair. “We sat for more hours then we played!”

When they did play the Vikings went unbeaten, although two of their four battles went to a third and deciding set.

Bronson defeated Concord early in the tournament in straight sets by scores of 25-10 and 25-7 followed by a victory over Jonesville in two sets 25-21 and 25-13. In bracket play Bronson needed three sets to defeat a very good Homer team by scores of 18-25, 25-18 and 15-10, setting up a championship meeting with the Reading Lady Rangers. Again the meeting went to three sets, with Bronson taking the three set victory by scores of 25-20, 17-25 and 15-6.

Leading the way for the Bronson offense at tournament was Payton Springstead with a team high 35 kills to go with four blocks. Sophomore Aubree Calloway also had a monster tournament, recoding 28 kills, six blocks, two digs and three aces.

Aleah Brackett also notched double digit kills, recording 13 kills to go with 20 digs, three blocks, and seven assists.

Running the offense with precision was junior setter Brealyn Lasky who recorded 77 assists to go with 19 digs, five aces, two kills and one block.

Kennedy Clemens also had a solid all-around game, recording eight kills, four aces, one assist, seven digs and four blocks.

Senior Haylie Wilson led the Vikings on defense, recording 41 digs to go with two assists and five aces.

Also adding to the Bronson effort was Ciara Blankenship with five digs; Jaiden Hayes with one ace and one dig; and Kaylee Wilber with six kills, three aces and 21 digs.

Bronson will next see action Wednesday when they travel to Coldwater to compete in the Coldwater Mini-Invite before competing in next week’s MHSAA District tournament.

Results for both Union City and Quincy were not reported as of press time. Results and stats will be added if they become available.