Cambridge boys basketball hosting Welcome to Bracketville youth tournament

Cambridge High head boys basketball coach Kyle Pertuset is a self-proclaimed basketball junkie as he has explained several times since taking over the Bobcats' program last season.

"Basketball is my passion, sports are my passion," Pertuset explained. "Cambridge basketball is my top priority after God and my family. I can see how badly this community wants basketball success and that drives me. There are always going to be peaks and valleys during the early stages of building a program.

"But you don't want to sulk or get down during those tough times," he continued. "Because it's a process that makes it all worth it in the end. When I see the people in this community and the relationships I've developed with many of them and how much the blue and white mean to them, it just drives you to want to do more."

Pertuset's latest hoops project is putting on the first ever Welcome to Bracketville youth basketball tournament Feb. 11-19 for boys in grades three through six, with games held at Cambridge High School and Cambridge Middle School.

Format for the event will be single elimination, with a three game guarantee with up to eight teams in each age division. Entry fee is $175 per team, with all tournament team awards which will include an All Tournament Team consisting of five players.

The event will be sponsored and hosted by the Cambridge boys basketball program and will serve as a fundraiser for the program.

"The goal is to raise money to replenish our account after purchasing new uniforms, practice jerseys, travel gear, equipment and bags," Pertuset said. "It has always been my goal to outfit my players in the best attire and fundraising such as this will help us continue to do so. I think Deion Sanders said it best 'Look good, feel good, play good.'

'We are hoping to make this an annual event for the youth of the area," Pertuset added. "We are very proud of the facilities and basketball pedigree we have at Cambridge and want to put on a first-class experience. Or entire program will be involved, from the players, coaches and parents on down. However we will have OHSAA certified officials handling every game."

The idea of the tournament came after seeing the success of the youth basketball program.

"This is year two of our youth league, and after the success and numbers we have had with that, I felt like it was time to give this a go," Pertuset stated. "John Valentine also provided me with some great insight and information and really laid the foundation for youth basketball tournaments in the area. If we can be half as successful as he was running it, it'll be a big win for our program."

The Cambridge Athletics YouTube account will be home to the live stream of the tournament games, with updates and information on social media through the event to showcase the youth who are competing via @CambridgeBoysBb and @FordAthleticAAU on Twitter and Kyle Pertuset on Facebook.

"We want to provide the youth with the exposure they deserve as young athletes, in an ever-changing world where Social Media is king, we feel exposure for athletes cannot be done enough," Pertuset explained. "Parents and players will also be able to inquire about further social media showcases for their student athletes that go beyond what will be executed throughout the event."

Securing business sponsors for the tournament is in the early stages.

"Ryan Ford over at Ford Tire & Service is an excellent resource and is always generously willing to support the Cambridge youth." Pertuset said. "We are also working on a few other businesses, we are in the early phases of this part. Any businesses wanting to be involved feel free to reach out to me."

Interested teams should contact coach Pertuset at 740-935-3372 or McCort at 740-310-7285.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Jeffersonian: Cambridge boys basketball hosting Welcome to Bracketville youth tournament