ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, OH

Cambridge boys basketball hosting Welcome to Bracketville youth tournament

By Kevin Sutton, The Daily Jeffersonian
The Daily Jeffersonian
The Daily Jeffersonian
 3 days ago

Cambridge High head boys basketball coach Kyle Pertuset is a self-proclaimed basketball junkie as he has explained several times since taking over the Bobcats' program last season.

"Basketball is my passion, sports are my passion," Pertuset explained. "Cambridge basketball is my top priority after God and my family. I can see how badly this community wants basketball success and that drives me. There are always going to be peaks and valleys during the early stages of building a program.

"But you don't want to sulk or get down during those tough times," he continued. "Because it's a process that makes it all worth it in the end. When I see the people in this community and the relationships I've developed with many of them and how much the blue and white mean to them, it just drives you to want to do more."

Pertuset's latest hoops project is putting on the first ever Welcome to Bracketville youth basketball tournament Feb. 11-19 for boys in grades three through six, with games held at Cambridge High School and Cambridge Middle School.

Format for the event will be single elimination, with a three game guarantee with up to eight teams in each age division. Entry fee is $175 per team, with all tournament team awards which will include an All Tournament Team consisting of five players.

The event will be sponsored and hosted by the Cambridge boys basketball program and will serve as a fundraiser for the program.

"The goal is to raise money to replenish our account after purchasing new uniforms, practice jerseys, travel gear, equipment and bags," Pertuset said. "It has always been my goal to outfit my players in the best attire and fundraising such as this will help us continue to do so. I think Deion Sanders said it best 'Look good, feel good, play good.'

'We are hoping to make this an annual event for the youth of the area," Pertuset added. "We are very proud of the facilities and basketball pedigree we have at Cambridge and want to put on a first-class experience. Or entire program will be involved, from the players, coaches and parents on down. However we will have OHSAA certified officials handling every game."

The idea of the tournament came after seeing the success of the youth basketball program.

"This is year two of our youth league, and after the success and numbers we have had with that, I felt like it was time to give this a go," Pertuset stated. "John Valentine also provided me with some great insight and information and really laid the foundation for youth basketball tournaments in the area. If we can be half as successful as he was running it, it'll be a big win for our program."

The Cambridge Athletics YouTube account will be home to the live stream of the tournament games, with updates and information on social media through the event to showcase the youth who are competing via @CambridgeBoysBb and @FordAthleticAAU on Twitter and Kyle Pertuset on Facebook.

"We want to provide the youth with the exposure they deserve as young athletes, in an ever-changing world where Social Media is king, we feel exposure for athletes cannot be done enough," Pertuset explained. "Parents and players will also be able to inquire about further social media showcases for their student athletes that go beyond what will be executed throughout the event."

Securing business sponsors for the tournament is in the early stages.

"Ryan Ford over at Ford Tire & Service is an excellent resource and is always generously willing to support the Cambridge youth." Pertuset said. "We are also working on a few other businesses, we are in the early phases of this part.  Any businesses wanting to be involved feel free to reach out to me."

Interested teams should contact coach Pertuset at 740-935-3372 or McCort at 740-310-7285.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Jeffersonian: Cambridge boys basketball hosting Welcome to Bracketville youth tournament

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Portsmouth Times

OHSAA football state championships schedule, tickets announced

COLUMBUS — Tickets for the Ohio High School Athletic Association football state championship games December 1, 2 and 3 in Canton are now on sale, and the OHSAA has also announced the schedule for finals weekend. All seven state championship games will be played at Tom Benson Hall of...
CANTON, OH
WTRF- 7News

Bellaire’s Ray Ray Pettigrew An Inspiration To Many

BELLAIRE,OHIO (WTRF) – Ohio high school football teams wrapped up their regular seasons last week, a number of them in rivalry games like Bellaire – Ferry. The rivalry dates back to 1907 and Friday’s meeting was the 119th all-time. The Big Reds 39-8 win in this years match up gives them 58 wins all-time in […]
BELLAIRE, OH
salemathletics.org

Salem @ Canton South Playoff Football Info

On Friday October 28th, the Salem Quaker Football team will travel to former EBC rival Canton South for the 1st round OHSAA football playoffs. Game information is below. Go Quakers!. LOCATION: Canton South High School – Brechbuhler Stadium. TICKET INFORMATION: Tickets are online only, no cash at the gate....
SALEM, OH
WHIZ

Playoff Game Means Early Dismissal for West M

West Muskingum’s football team is heading to the OHSAA post season tournament. This Friday they’ll travel to Fairland High School for a 7pm kick-off. Due to the length of the trip and in order to give fans plenty of time to arrive West Muskingum Schools will have a two-hour early dismissal for all students on Friday, October 28.
ZANESVILLE, OH
whbc.com

A Closer Look: Three Days of High School Football

What a final weekend of the regular season we had on WHBC radio! Each of the 3 rivalry weekend games brought something special that we were able to share with you through our broadcasts. Thursday night we had a very young and undermanned St. Thomas Knight team playing on the...
STARK COUNTY, OH
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Cambridge (Ohio)

Cambridge is located in Ohio State, United States. The city is the county seat of Guernsey County. It is the hub for tourists and fun seekers who want a limitless, fulfilled, and exciting experience,. According to the records, Cambridge has a population of more than 10,635. It is known for...
CAMBRIDGE, OH
whbc.com

Minerva High Mourns After Tragic Death of Junior Student

MINERVA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Tragedy at the Cross Country district meet in Cambridge over the weekend, where Minerva junior Owen Grubb died in an accident. Cambridge police say the Minerva CC team was in a wooded area participating in a tradition where they throw a log in a creek.
MINERVA, OH
Your Radio Place

Funeral Services held for Minerva cross country runner killed in accident in Cambridge

MINERVA, Ohio – Funeral services were held Thursday morning for 16-year-old Matthew Grubb. He was the Minerva cross country runner that died in a tragic accident during a cross country meet in Cambridge last Saturday. Grubb died at Akron Children’s Hospital were he was flown after being treated at Southeastern Ohio Regional Medical Center. The service was held at the Minerva First Christian Church and burial followed at a nearby cemetery.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
WTRF- 7News

WTRF mourns loss of longtime employee

BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) – 7News has some sad news to share with the Ohio Valley. Our WTRF family lost a very special person. Robert Paul Ney of Bellaire passed away this weekend . Bob worked at WTRF for 36-years before he retired. A family member shared with 7News that when Bob was asked if he […]
BELLAIRE, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Sandwiches in the Canton Area

If you're in the Canton area, you should visit these local delis. If you're looking for a tasty sandwich, you should check out this local joint. You can grab a classic turkey, ham, salami, or pepperoni sandwich with your choice of bread and cheese, plus lettuce, tomato, onions, peppers, and/or condiments. Customers also enjoy their chicken salad croissant and chicken bacon ranch wrap. If you're vegetarian, you can't go wrong with their veggie wrap, which has lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, spinach, banana peppers, olives, cheese, and house dressing. On Wednesdays, they serve creamed chicken sandwiches, which customers highly recommend, and on Thursdays, they offer tasty meatball subs.
CANTON, OH
People

Ohio High School Runner Killed by Falling Tree in 'Tragic Accident' at Track Meet

Owen Grubb, a junior at Minerva High School, was attending the OHSAA Eastern District cross-country track meet on Saturday Owen Grubb, a track and field athlete at Minerva High School in Ohio, died over the weekend when a tree fell on top of him. According to FOX affiliate WJW, a group of runners went into a wooded area and attempted to knock over a dead tree following the OHSAA Eastern District cross-country track meet on Saturday. The tree landed on Grubb, who tried to run away before impact, the...
MINERVA, OH
WTRF- 7News

Wintersville gearing up for Winter Weekend

WINTERSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) A Winter Weekend is coming to Wintersville. Wintersville Mayor Mike Petrella along with members of the Cedar One Realty Charity Committee have teamed up with several local businesses to provide an ice skating rink for the Winter Weekend. You can bring your own skates or they will be provided. Cedar One Realty […]
WINTERSVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Community Celebrates Opening of Pearl House with Ribbon Cutting

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The community came together this morning for a ribbon cutting ceremony for Pearl House, a brand new apartment complex, but this special project had an important message. The 34 unit residence is located in downtown Zanesville and is specifically for those recovering from drug and substance...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

First Baptist Church Will Hold Food and Clothing Giveaway

SOUTH ZANESVILLE, Ohio – As budgets become tighter, Muskingum County is fortunate to have organizations that care enough to provide support to those who may find themselves in need. South Zanesville’s First Baptist Church Pastor David Nuhfer discussed a couple of events the church will be hosting later this...
SOUTH ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Muskingum County Awarded $750,000 for CHIP Grant Disbursement

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Here in Muskingum County, housing has become an issue that is increasingly being noticed as well as addressed. Muskingum County Community Development Director Kyle Dunn met with the County Commissioners to discuss an upcoming housing grant program that low income homeowners will be eligible to apply for.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

South Zanesville Village Park Becomes More Pet Friendly

SOUTH ZANESVILLE, Ohio – South Zanesville surveyed its residents a while back to learn what they thought would make the Village Park more beneficial and now the two most popular ideas have become realities. South Zanesville Mayor Barbara Lloyd and Council Member Paul Lowe talked about how the park...
SOUTH ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Muskingum Co. Most Wanted

Two names have been added to Muskingum County’s list of most wanted suspects. They are Elizabeth Ann Barnett of Nashport and Bradley Shane Shepherd of Zanesville. Barnett is 5’4 and weighs around 110lbs. She has blond hair and blue eyes. She has tattoos on her abdomen, left ankle, left wrist, right leg and right wrist.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
Farm and Dairy

Tractors, equipment, collectibles, and misc.

50+/- ACRES – WOODED – 2 TRACTS – CLAY TWP. – FRANKLIN LOCAL SCHOOLS. 3 BR, 2 STORY HOME – 24’ x 72’ POLE BARN – GREAT HUNTING & RECREATION. OPPORTUNITY KNOCKS with this offering of real estate located in Clay Township. These 50+/- acres will be offered in 2 tracts and as a whole, whichever way brings the most money is the way it will be sold. The tract breakdown is as follows: TRACT #1 offers 6.71+/- acres with a 1,792 sqft 2 Story – 3Bed/2Bath home with kitchen and restrooms on both stories. Home features propane heat and also private well & septic. This tract is also equipped with a 24’X72’ pole building with water, electric, & propane. Home is in need of interior cosmetic repairs. This property would be perfect for someone looking for room to play or a place to work & store your toys! The possibilities are endless with this one! TRACT #2 offers 42+/- wooded acres with tons of Whitetail & Wild Turkey sign! OPPORTUNITY KNOCKS!!!
ROSEVILLE, OH
The Daily Jeffersonian

The Daily Jeffersonian

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
314K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Cambridge, OH from The Daily Jeffersonian.

 http://daily-jeff.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy