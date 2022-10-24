ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

AL.com

Alabama struggles to staff special education services, leaving students with limited options

Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Brooke Hilyer had few options left for her son Logan’s education. Last spring before Logan graduated elementary school, Hilyer was told by Elmore County Schools that her local middle school, Holtville, did not have a special education class available for children with multiple disabilities.
ALABAMA STATE
opelikaobserver.com

Mayors Urge Alabamians To Vote Yes

AUBURN — Alabama’s mayors are asking for citizens to vote “yes” on Aniah’s Law. Aniah Blanchard was kidnapped from Auburn, Alabama, in 2019. She was 19 years old and attending Southern Union State Community College when she was murdered by her kidnapper. “The fall in...
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Stolen guns, HBCU money, new Buc-ee’s: Down in Alabama

The number of firearms being stolen during vehicle break-ins in Birmingham is on the rise. Half-million-dollar checks are going to five Alabama HBCUs to preserve historic buildings. The cultural phenomenon known to highway travelers as Buc-ee’s is now less than a month from opening a North Alabama location. The...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WPMI

Unemployment rate in Alabama at a record low

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Alabama’s unemployment rate is currently at a record low standing at 2.6 percent. That number represents close to 60,000 people out of work in Alabama. People receiving unemployment need to get certified every week and they have to actively be searching for jobs. However,...
ALABAMA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Alabama that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Some schools dealing with uptick in flu cases

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Right now, Alabama is a hotbed for flu. Some schools around the state are going remote to keep kids and teachers from getting sick. Birmingham metro schools are doing what they can to keep flu cases under control. So far, school is still in session and none have had to go remote yet.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

6 places to start your gumbo quest in Lower Alabama

It’s rarely a bad time for a cup of gumbo, but somehow a hint of fall weather makes it perfect. If you’re ready to address that craving, here are six fine places to get started in the Mobile area. Obviously there are scores of places in coastal Alabama...
MOBILE, AL
wvtm13.com

Everything you need to know about Alabama's 2022 general election

Midterm elections are on Nov. 8. In Alabama, several major races will be decided, including the race for governor and U.S. Senate. Additionally, there are hundreds of big community-impact races on the ballot, including the race for Jefferson County sheriff. Ten constitutional amendments will also be on the ballot for voters to consider statewide.
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Probate judge makes donation to all 14 Alabama HBCUs

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Bullock County Probate Judge James Tatum didn’t attend one of Alabama’s 14 Historically Black Colleges and Universities, but he’s showing his appreciation for them anyway. Alabama recently named October as HBCU Month, making it the first state in the nation to dedicate a...
ALABAMA STATE
wtvy.com

Alabama revenue surplus could lead to rebate for taxpayers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The state of Alabama could be sending you a check in the mail next year because of a surplus in revenue that our state got this year, but the Alabama Policy Institute says there could be a better option. The API says our state government collected...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WSFA

Alabama hospital officials weigh in on ‘tripledemic’ concerns

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Health experts across the country are warning of a possible “tripledemic,” a combination of the flu, COVID-19 and RSV. They are all respiratory viruses. The concern is very much real in Alabama. “I think it’s certainly a possibility,” said Dr. Don Williamson with the...
ALABAMA STATE
altoday.com

Rick Chandler: Taxes and fairness in Alabama

At first blush, one might assume that Alabama shows a bit of compassion in its implementation of state income tax rates because it throws out numbers like 2%, 4%, and 5% as part of an income-level tax calculation. But in taking a closer look, it more accurately resembles a “flat tax” than anything else. A flat tax ultimately impacts lower and middle-income earners more than high-income earners when accounting for after-tax income available for living expenses. Alabama legislators are primarily lawyers and have probably never taken a hard look at what is actually being burdened onto the average taxpayers in this state. That’s where a more analytical analysis of the problem is necessary and is presented below.
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

List of county-specific constitutional amendments on November ballot

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama voters will have choices on a number of county-specific amendments to the state constitution on Nov. 8. Here is a list of amendments for several central Alabama counties. Click here for the full list of statewide and county amendments. Autauga County. This would establish an...
ALABAMA STATE

