Alabama struggles to staff special education services, leaving students with limited options
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Brooke Hilyer had few options left for her son Logan’s education. Last spring before Logan graduated elementary school, Hilyer was told by Elmore County Schools that her local middle school, Holtville, did not have a special education class available for children with multiple disabilities.
opelikaobserver.com
Mayors Urge Alabamians To Vote Yes
AUBURN — Alabama’s mayors are asking for citizens to vote “yes” on Aniah’s Law. Aniah Blanchard was kidnapped from Auburn, Alabama, in 2019. She was 19 years old and attending Southern Union State Community College when she was murdered by her kidnapper. “The fall in...
Stolen guns, HBCU money, new Buc-ee’s: Down in Alabama
The number of firearms being stolen during vehicle break-ins in Birmingham is on the rise. Half-million-dollar checks are going to five Alabama HBCUs to preserve historic buildings. The cultural phenomenon known to highway travelers as Buc-ee’s is now less than a month from opening a North Alabama location. The...
WPMI
Unemployment rate in Alabama at a record low
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Alabama’s unemployment rate is currently at a record low standing at 2.6 percent. That number represents close to 60,000 people out of work in Alabama. People receiving unemployment need to get certified every week and they have to actively be searching for jobs. However,...
Alabama State Parks dropping rule requiring written permission for firearms
The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources is dropping its rule requiring written permission to carry a firearm into state parks, with the change taking effect on January 1. The ADCNR announced the change in a statement and cited the Legislature’s repeal of Alabama’s requirement for a permit to...
Alabama among states with the highest flu activity in the country, according to Walgreens
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Alabama has some of the highest flu activity in the country, according to a report from Walgreens announced Monday. Walgreens launched its 2022-23 Walgreens Flu Index to help communities track flu activity in their areas. The Walgreens Flu Index shows that the overall flu activity is 10 times higher nationwide […]
3 Great Seafood Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Alabama that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Pediatric hospitals in Alabama struggle with wave of viral illness: ‘Setting records every day’
An early surge of viral illnesses, mostly flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), has pushed Children’s of Alabama in Birmingham to full capacity and caused long waits for patients in the emergency department. “We’re seeing families wait 8, 9 or 10 hours,” said Dr. Alicia Webb, a doctor in...
wbrc.com
Some schools dealing with uptick in flu cases
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Right now, Alabama is a hotbed for flu. Some schools around the state are going remote to keep kids and teachers from getting sick. Birmingham metro schools are doing what they can to keep flu cases under control. So far, school is still in session and none have had to go remote yet.
6 places to start your gumbo quest in Lower Alabama
It’s rarely a bad time for a cup of gumbo, but somehow a hint of fall weather makes it perfect. If you’re ready to address that craving, here are six fine places to get started in the Mobile area. Obviously there are scores of places in coastal Alabama...
wvtm13.com
Everything you need to know about Alabama's 2022 general election
Midterm elections are on Nov. 8. In Alabama, several major races will be decided, including the race for governor and U.S. Senate. Additionally, there are hundreds of big community-impact races on the ballot, including the race for Jefferson County sheriff. Ten constitutional amendments will also be on the ballot for voters to consider statewide.
WSFA
Probate judge makes donation to all 14 Alabama HBCUs
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Bullock County Probate Judge James Tatum didn’t attend one of Alabama’s 14 Historically Black Colleges and Universities, but he’s showing his appreciation for them anyway. Alabama recently named October as HBCU Month, making it the first state in the nation to dedicate a...
wtvy.com
Alabama revenue surplus could lead to rebate for taxpayers
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The state of Alabama could be sending you a check in the mail next year because of a surplus in revenue that our state got this year, but the Alabama Policy Institute says there could be a better option. The API says our state government collected...
Alabama will get nearly $300 million in opioid settlements. How will we spend it?
The state and cities of Alabama will split nearly $300 million in legal funds from companies that produced and distributed addictive opioid painkillers, and now they face big decisions about how to spend it. Some legal observers are closely watching how the process plays out in states across the country...
rocketcitynow.com
Alabama's proposed constitution and Amendment 10
This amendment would reorganize the version of 1901, which has been amended nearly 1,000 times. It removes repealed section and organizes local amendments by count.
WSFA
Alabama hospital officials weigh in on ‘tripledemic’ concerns
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Health experts across the country are warning of a possible “tripledemic,” a combination of the flu, COVID-19 and RSV. They are all respiratory viruses. The concern is very much real in Alabama. “I think it’s certainly a possibility,” said Dr. Don Williamson with the...
altoday.com
Big 10 Mayors urge Alabama voters to vote Yes for Aniah’s Law – Amendment One
Aniah’s Law – Amendment One – will be on the November 8 general election ballot. If ratified by Alabama voters, it would allow judges to deny bail to dangerous criminals likely to re-offend. The Alabama Big 10 Mayors held a press conference in Auburn on Monday to express their support for the Aniah’s Law constitutional amendment.
altoday.com
Rick Chandler: Taxes and fairness in Alabama
At first blush, one might assume that Alabama shows a bit of compassion in its implementation of state income tax rates because it throws out numbers like 2%, 4%, and 5% as part of an income-level tax calculation. But in taking a closer look, it more accurately resembles a “flat tax” than anything else. A flat tax ultimately impacts lower and middle-income earners more than high-income earners when accounting for after-tax income available for living expenses. Alabama legislators are primarily lawyers and have probably never taken a hard look at what is actually being burdened onto the average taxpayers in this state. That’s where a more analytical analysis of the problem is necessary and is presented below.
WSFA
List of county-specific constitutional amendments on November ballot
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama voters will have choices on a number of county-specific amendments to the state constitution on Nov. 8. Here is a list of amendments for several central Alabama counties. Click here for the full list of statewide and county amendments. Autauga County. This would establish an...
Does your child have the flu? Cases are increasing in Alabama, prompting remote learning
Alabama is reporting high levels of influenza, including lots of doctor’s visits for children and young people, officials said Monday. At least two school districts have had to briefly change operations due to sickness and absences. Alexander City Schools will shift to remote learning Tuesday and Wednesday due to...
