Two People Arrested for Aggravated Drug Trafficking in Millinocket, Maine
Two People Arrested for Drug Trafficking in Millinocket, Maine. On Friday, October 21, 2022, the East MIllinocket Police Department arrested a man and a woman for drug trafficking after an investigation over several months. Search Warrant Executed on Penobscot Avenue. Law enforcement officers executed a search warrant on Penobscot Avenue...
Two People Arrested in Drug Bust in Clifton, Maine
A man and woman were arrested early Monday morning in Clifton, Maine as part of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation. Deputies with the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office and the Penobscot County Special Response Team executed a search warrant at a home on the Scott's Point Road around 7:00 a.m. Monday.
wrif.com
Police Officer Retires Then Starts a New Career as a Drug Dealer
A former police officer in Maine who had just retired in January of 2021 was given four years in prison for drug charges. The crazy part about it is he was busted just six days after resigning and serving his final two weeks. He was arrested in the parking lot of a high school where he allegedly gave drugs to a minor.
Ellsworth American
Deer Isle couple indicted on tax evasion charges
Ronald Oliver, 64, was indicted on four counts of intentional tax evasion and two counts of theft by deception. Sandy Oliver, 59, was indicted on three counts of intentional tax evasion and one count of theft by deception. The alleged violations dated from Feb. 21, 2017, through April 13, 2020,...
Bangor police respond to incident outside VA Clinic
BANGOR, Maine — Bangor police responded to an initial report of a "weapon discharge" outside the Bangor VA Clinic located at 35 State Hospital Drive around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 67-year-old male in his vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound, a...
wabi.tv
Rockland woman fatally struck by a truck
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A woman was killed this morning after she was hit by a pick-up in Rockland. It happened just after 8:30 at the intersection of Ocean and Suffolk Streets. Police say 70-year-old Lorraine Hall of Rockland was laying in the road next to a crosswalk when emergency...
‘False Reports’ Prompt Bangor Police To Issue Statement on Suicide
The Bangor Police Department was forced to issue a statement on an incident that took place near the Bangor V.A. Clinic Wednesday morning. They initially received a report of the discharge of a weapon at around 7:30 AM. According to Sgt Jason McAmbley of the Bangor Police Department:. "When officers...
Former police officer sentenced for selling drugs from cruiser, gun charges in Maine
CALAIS, Maine — A former police officer who had worked nearly 20 years in Maine was sentenced to serve four years in prison for drug and gun-related charges last week. Jeffrey Bishop, 55, of Cherryfield was charged in 2021 with four counts of aggravated furnishing of hydrocodone and fentanyl, and one count of unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs.
One person arrested following incident at Fairfield Circle K
FAIRFIELD, Maine — One person has been arrested following a report of an incident at a Circle K truck stop in Fairfield on Saturday. In a press release, the Fairfield Police Department's public information officer, Casey Dugas, said the arrest happened after officers with the Fairfield Police Department found a parked car belonging to the individual at the Circle K truck stop on Center Road. Police had also received information that the individual might be inside a tractor-trailer in the back parking lot.
foxbangor.com
Update: Police have suspect in custody
FAIRFIELD — Early Saturday morning the Winslow Police Department asked local police agencies to be on the lookout for two particular vehicles. Around 6:30 a.m. Fairfield Police received an anonymous tip that both vehicles were located at the Circle K truck stop on Center Road. Police reportedly believed the...
Bangor Will Be Sending Social Workers Instead of Police To Mental Health Calls With New Community Assistance Team
The city of Bangor, Maine recently gave the Bangor Police Department $285,000 in its annual budget to fund the Bangor Community Assistance team. This team will consist of four mental health workers. The idea behind the team is to minimize interactions between those experiencing a mental health crisis and members of law enforcement.
wabi.tv
Pushaw Road in Glenburn is back open
GLENBURN, Maine (WABI) - Good news Wednesday night for all those who travel the Pushaw Road in Glenburn. The Maine Department of Transportation says Pushaw Road between the Orono Road and Lakeview Road is back open!. The road has been closed for a couple of weeks following a weekend storm...
wabi.tv
Missing 14-year-old Morrill girl located
ORLAND, Maine (WABI) - Update: Ariana Montgomery has been located safely, according to the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office. Police are asking for help locating a Morrill teen. Ariana Montgomery’s family says the 14-year-old was last seen on Oct. 14. They say she left home with an unidentified friend...
Ellsworth American
Cold case: Century-old unsolved murder stirs memories
BUCKSPORT — On Sept. 11, 1998, the head of Sarah MacDonald Ware was buried near the top of Oak Hill Cemetery. The mother of two’s skull is all that is remains of her corpse that was discovered in alder bushes five days after her disappearance in this river town over a century ago. Her bashed head is said to have detached from the decayed body while it was being removed from the dense thicket.
foxbangor.com
Two arrested following drug bust
BRADFORD — The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people following the search of a Bradford residence Tuesday morning. Sheriff’s deputies conducted the search on Middle Road in Bradford around 7 a.m. following a several-year investigation into drug trafficking activities. During the search, deputies located 368 grams...
Bangor approves tiny home communities with new city ordinance
BANGOR, Maine — The city of Bangor is allowing a 'tinier' housing option to be built in town. City councilors recently approved a new ordinance allowing tiny home developments to be built in Bangor. "We see this as a piece of a whole slew of options that we want...
wabi.tv
Brooklin school re-opens Thursday after ‘unexpected emergency’
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Brooklin School will re-open Thursday after closing Wednesday due to what the administration called an “unexpected emergency.”. According to a letter from Superintendent Dan Ross, there was a man on the school campus acting erratically. Authorities were unable to locate him, and Ross didn’t...
wabi.tv
County Commissioners award ARPA grants
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Penobscot County Commissioners awarded checks to local organizations for the work they do in the community. The funding from the American Rescue Plan Act will help support the programs and ongoing projects the organizations develop to serve Penobscot County. From healthcare, to education, to addiction...
wabi.tv
Levant Fire Department awarded grant to replace CPR equipment
LEVANT, Maine (WABI) - Some exciting news for the towns of Levant and Stetson. First responders there are getting new equipment. Levant Fire Department has been awarded a grant to replace all of their CPR equipment. They were able to replace and upgrade their automated external defibrillators or AEDs. They...
wabi.tv
Two charged after years-long drug investigation in Bradford
BRADFORD, Maine (WABI) - Two people were arrested Tuesday morning in Bradford after a years-long drug investigation. Bryan Jazowski, 41, and Lisa Jazowski, 40, are facing multiple drug and gun charges. According to the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a residence on Middle Road at 7 a.m.
