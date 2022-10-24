ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clifton, ME

Two People Arrested in Drug Bust in Clifton, Maine

A man and woman were arrested early Monday morning in Clifton, Maine as part of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation. Deputies with the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office and the Penobscot County Special Response Team executed a search warrant at a home on the Scott's Point Road around 7:00 a.m. Monday.
CLIFTON, ME
Police Officer Retires Then Starts a New Career as a Drug Dealer

A former police officer in Maine who had just retired in January of 2021 was given four years in prison for drug charges. The crazy part about it is he was busted just six days after resigning and serving his final two weeks. He was arrested in the parking lot of a high school where he allegedly gave drugs to a minor.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ME
Deer Isle couple indicted on tax evasion charges

Ronald Oliver, 64, was indicted on four counts of intentional tax evasion and two counts of theft by deception. Sandy Oliver, 59, was indicted on three counts of intentional tax evasion and one count of theft by deception. The alleged violations dated from Feb. 21, 2017, through April 13, 2020,...
DEER ISLE, ME
Bangor police respond to incident outside VA Clinic

BANGOR, Maine — Bangor police responded to an initial report of a "weapon discharge" outside the Bangor VA Clinic located at 35 State Hospital Drive around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 67-year-old male in his vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound, a...
BANGOR, ME
Rockland woman fatally struck by a truck

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A woman was killed this morning after she was hit by a pick-up in Rockland. It happened just after 8:30 at the intersection of Ocean and Suffolk Streets. Police say 70-year-old Lorraine Hall of Rockland was laying in the road next to a crosswalk when emergency...
ROCKLAND, ME
One person arrested following incident at Fairfield Circle K

FAIRFIELD, Maine — One person has been arrested following a report of an incident at a Circle K truck stop in Fairfield on Saturday. In a press release, the Fairfield Police Department's public information officer, Casey Dugas, said the arrest happened after officers with the Fairfield Police Department found a parked car belonging to the individual at the Circle K truck stop on Center Road. Police had also received information that the individual might be inside a tractor-trailer in the back parking lot.
FAIRFIELD, ME
Update: Police have suspect in custody

FAIRFIELD — Early Saturday morning the Winslow Police Department asked local police agencies to be on the lookout for two particular vehicles. Around 6:30 a.m. Fairfield Police received an anonymous tip that both vehicles were located at the Circle K truck stop on Center Road. Police reportedly believed the...
WINSLOW, ME
Pushaw Road in Glenburn is back open

GLENBURN, Maine (WABI) - Good news Wednesday night for all those who travel the Pushaw Road in Glenburn. The Maine Department of Transportation says Pushaw Road between the Orono Road and Lakeview Road is back open!. The road has been closed for a couple of weeks following a weekend storm...
GLENBURN, ME
Missing 14-year-old Morrill girl located

ORLAND, Maine (WABI) - Update: Ariana Montgomery has been located safely, according to the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office. Police are asking for help locating a Morrill teen. Ariana Montgomery’s family says the 14-year-old was last seen on Oct. 14. They say she left home with an unidentified friend...
MORRILL, ME
Cold case: Century-old unsolved murder stirs memories

BUCKSPORT — On Sept. 11, 1998, the head of Sarah MacDonald Ware was buried near the top of Oak Hill Cemetery. The mother of two’s skull is all that is remains of her corpse that was discovered in alder bushes five days after her disappearance in this river town over a century ago. Her bashed head is said to have detached from the decayed body while it was being removed from the dense thicket.
BUCKSPORT, ME
Two arrested following drug bust

BRADFORD — The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people following the search of a Bradford residence Tuesday morning. Sheriff’s deputies conducted the search on Middle Road in Bradford around 7 a.m. following a several-year investigation into drug trafficking activities. During the search, deputies located 368 grams...
BRADFORD, ME
Brooklin school re-opens Thursday after ‘unexpected emergency’

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Brooklin School will re-open Thursday after closing Wednesday due to what the administration called an “unexpected emergency.”. According to a letter from Superintendent Dan Ross, there was a man on the school campus acting erratically. Authorities were unable to locate him, and Ross didn’t...
BROOKLIN, ME
County Commissioners award ARPA grants

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Penobscot County Commissioners awarded checks to local organizations for the work they do in the community. The funding from the American Rescue Plan Act will help support the programs and ongoing projects the organizations develop to serve Penobscot County. From healthcare, to education, to addiction...
PENOBSCOT COUNTY, ME
Levant Fire Department awarded grant to replace CPR equipment

LEVANT, Maine (WABI) - Some exciting news for the towns of Levant and Stetson. First responders there are getting new equipment. Levant Fire Department has been awarded a grant to replace all of their CPR equipment. They were able to replace and upgrade their automated external defibrillators or AEDs. They...
LEVANT, ME
Two charged after years-long drug investigation in Bradford

BRADFORD, Maine (WABI) - Two people were arrested Tuesday morning in Bradford after a years-long drug investigation. Bryan Jazowski, 41, and Lisa Jazowski, 40, are facing multiple drug and gun charges. According to the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a residence on Middle Road at 7 a.m.
BRADFORD, ME

