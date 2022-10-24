Pflugerville police arrest Florida man found with 15 pounds of fentanyl, 26 guns

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Officers with the Pflugerville Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit found pilled and powdered fentanyl and 26 guns — including 19 assault-style rifles — at Victor Jimenez’ home on Oct. 21.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for Jimenez’s home and car and detained him as he drove away from his home that morning, according to an arrest affidavit.

The document also stated officers approached the home and found the suspect’s wife, mother-in-law and two small children there. Officers found the following items during the search:

2,818 grams of cocaine (~six pounds)

4,274 grams of fentanyl pills (~nine pounds)

2,740 grams of white powder fentanyl (~six pounds)

19 assault-style rifles, including a 50-caliber sniper rifle

One tactical shotgun

Five semi-automatic handguns

Officers said Jimenez had a Florida driver’s license, and he admitted he knew the drugs were at his home. The affidavit said he was waiting for someone else to come pick up the drugs and firearms, stating his home is used as a “stash house.”

How are the drugs getting here?

“In general, most people are involved in it just because they’re driven by money,” said Sgt. Justin Miller with the Cedar Park Police Department regarding the demographic of fentanyl dealers. The department has worked closely with the Drug Enforcement Administration on tracking the flow of fentanyl into Central Texas.

“It’s a high-profit margin, and I think that’s what attracts folks to the sale,” he said, adding most of the fentanyl found locally is coming from Mexico, making its way to Arizona, then landing in Texas.

Investigators said dealers are buying in bulk for cheap across the border and selling the drugs for up to 15 times what they paid.

“They’re buying thousands of pills, 10,000, 20,000, 30,000 at a time, and coming back and selling them,” he said.

According to the Justice Department, a large portion of the Arizona-Mexico border is open and sparsely populated, and there’s a challenge when it comes to monitoring the area continuously.

Miller said dealers are typically driven by money, rather than addition, and target anyone who will pay up.

“We’ve seen all ages from teenagers into adults in their 40s and 50s,” he said.

We examined a group of arrest affidavits dating back to July to get a better idea of the types of cases that involve fentanyl in our area. We discovered the following:

Arresting officers worked for street crimes units, narcotics units, child abuse units and undercover surveillance

Investigators made arrests via search warrants, traffic stops and a welfare check from a hospital

Most cases involved knowledge of previous drug arrests

The amounts of fentanyl found in the affidavits we compared ranged from less than a gram to the 15 pounds found in last week’s arrest.

The Travis County District Attorney’s Office said it prosecutes every case involving fentanyl possession, which it doesn’t necessarily do for other illegal drugs, according to a spokesperson.

Miller said he most commonly sees fentanyl in counterfeit Xanax and ecstasy pills, but a growing number of people are now starting to seek powdered fentanyl on the streets as well.

Another fold making the fight against this deadly drug so difficult, he said, is the prevalence of online sales.

“Social media is a big avenue in which the distribution is coming through these days,” he said.

