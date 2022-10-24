ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Stan with a plan – Wawrinka scores stunner over Ruud in Basel

He may be 37, but there is still plenty of life left in Stan Wawrinka’s game. The Swiss put his talents on display on Tuesday in Basel, taking down second-seeded Casper Ruud 6-4, 6-4 for his biggest win by ranking since he upset world No 1 Novak Djokovic over three years ago, at the 2019 US Open.
tennismajors.com

Auger-Aliassime beats wild card to book spot in Basel second round

Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, the No 3 seed, moved into the second round of the Swiss Indoors by edging out Swiss wildcard Marc-Andrea Huesler 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-4 at the Halle Saint-Jacques in Basel on Wednesday. Auger-Aliassime, ranked No 9, will play Serb Miomir Kecmanovic next. Basel ATP 500, other first-round...
tennismajors.com

Ramos-Vinolas upsets eighth seed Musetti in Basel, advances to second round

Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas moved into the second round of the Swiss Indoors by edging out Italian Lorenzo Musetti, the No 8 seed, 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 at the Halle Saint-Jacques in Basel on Wednesday. Ramos-Vinolas, ranked No 40, will play Kazakh Alexander Bublik next. Basel ATP 500, other first-round results:. Felix...
tennismajors.com

Abierto Tampico: Osorio through to second round

Colombian Camila Osorio, the No 7 seed, beat Japanese Nao Hibino 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 to reach the second round of the Abierto Tampico at Centro Libanes Mexicano de Tampico on Tuesday night. Osorio, ranked No 86, will play Eva Vedder next. Tampico WTA 125, other first-round results (Centro Libanes Mexicano...
tennismajors.com

Straight sets for Sinner against Garin in Vienna, moves into second round

Italian Jannik Sinner, the No 6 seed, defeated Chilean Cristian Garin 6-3, 6-2 to reach the second round of the Vienna Open at the Wiener Stadthalle on Wednesday. Sinner, ranked No 12, will face Argentinian Francisco Cerundolo next. Vienna ATP 500, other first-round results:. Daniil Medvedev vs. Nikoloz Basilashvili. Dennis...
tennismajors.com

Vienna Open: Hurkacz reaches second round

Pole Hubert Hurkacz, the No 5 seed, reached the second round of the Vienna Open by winning against American Frances Tiafoe 7-6 (9), 3-6, 6-3 at the Wiener Stadthalle on Tuesday evening. Hurkacz, ranked No 11, will face Finn Emil Ruusuvuori next. Vienna ATP 500, other first-round results (Wiener Stadthalle,...
tennismajors.com

Swiss Indoors: Wawrinka reaches second round

Swiss Stan Wawrinka reached the second round of the Swiss Indoors by winning against Norwegian Casper Ruud, the second seed, 6-4, 6-4 at the Halle Saint-Jacques in Basle on Tuesday evening. Wawrinka, ranked No 194, will face American Brandon Nakashima next. Basle ATP 500, other first-round results (Halle Saint-Jacques, EUR...
tennismajors.com

Humbert beats Brooksby in Basel, advances to second round

French qualifier Ugo Humbert reached the second round of the Swiss Indoors by defeating American Jenson Brooksby 6-1, 6-4 at the Halle Saint-Jacques in Basle on Wednesday. Humbert, ranked No 103, will play the winner of the match between Australian Alex De Minaur, the No 7 seed, and Dane Holger Rune next.
tennismajors.com

Vienna Open: Dimitrov through to second round

Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov reached the second round of the Vienna Open by winning against Brazilian qualifier Thiago Monteiro 6-3, 6-4 at the Wiener Stadthalle on Tuesday. Dimitrov, ranked No 32, will face Russian Andrey Rublev, the No 3 seed, next. Vienna ATP 500, other first-round results (Wiener Stadthalle, EUR 2.349.180,...
tennismajors.com

Carreno Busta powers past Baez into second round at Basel

Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta, the No 5 seed, reached the second round of the Swiss Indoors by beating Argentinian Sebastian Baez 6-2, 6-1 at the Halle Saint-Jacques in Basel on Tuesday. The Spaniard was untroubled throughout, saving both break points he faced and dropping just eight points on serve in...
tennismajors.com

Bublik bounces Ramos-Vinolas in Basel, moves into last eight

Kazakh Alexander Bublik reached the quarter-finals of the Swiss Indoors by winning against Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-3, 6-3 at the Halle Saint-Jacques in Basel on Thursday afternoon. Bublik, ranked No 38, will play the winner of the match between Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, the No 3 seed, and Serb Miomir Kecmanovic...
tennismajors.com

Evans outs Otte to set second-round clash with Khachanov at Vienna

Daniel Evans reached the second round of the Vienna Open by winning against German lucky loser Oscar Otte 6-4, 7-6 (3) at the Wiener Stadthalle on Tuesday. Every win at this point of the season is significant for Evans – he has notched a personal-best 28 wins on tour in 2022, including four at the majors and eight at the Masters 1000 level.
tennismajors.com

New dad Medvedev advances to Vienna second round to face Thiem, bashes Basilashvili

Russian Daniil Medvedev, the top seed, won against Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-2, 6-2 to reach the second round of the Vienna Open at the Wiener Stadthalle on Wednesday. Metronomic Medvedev ⚖️@DaniilMedwed books a blockbuster R2 versus Thiem courtesy of a 6-2 6-2 triumph @ErsteBankOpen | #ErsteBankOpen pic.twitter.com/1fB6mFb0oa. —...
tennismajors.com

“For the sure the best match I played” – Auger-Aliassime hammers Kecmanovic in Basel

Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, the No 3 seed, moved into the quarter-finals of the Swiss Indoors by winning against Serb Miomir Kecmanovic with a ruthless 6-1, 6-0 shellacking at the Halle Saint-Jacques in Basel on Thursday evening. Auger-Aliassime barely dropped points – let alone games – as he improved his career-best...
tennismajors.com

Bautista Agut powers past Andy Murray, into quarter-finals at Basel

Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut, the No 6 seed, defeated Andy Murray 6-3, 6-2 to reach the last 8 of the Swiss Indoors at the Halle Saint-Jacques in Basel on Thursday. The Spaniard leveled his all-time head-to-head with Murray at three wins apiece as he won for the third consecutive time against the Scot – Bautista Agut improves to 38-17 on the season.
tennismajors.com

Tsitsipas has to battle to beat Novak, books spot in Vienna second round

Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, the second seed, advanced to the second round of the Vienna Open by winning against Austrian wildcard Dennis Novak 7-6 (2), 6-2 at the Wiener Stadthalle on Wednesday. Tsitsipas, ranked No 5, will play Croat Borna Coric next. Tsitsi-pass 🏃‍♂️. World No.5 @steftsitsipas proves...
tennismajors.com

Giron defeats Norrie to move into quarter-finals at Vienna

American Marcos Giron won against No 7 seed Cameron Norrie 6-3, 6-4 to advance to the quarter-finals of the Vienna Open at the Wiener Stadthalle on Thursday afternoon. Giron, ranked No 58, will face the winner of the match between Russian Andrey Rublev, the No 3 seed, and Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov next.
tennismajors.com

Rune eases past Humbert to round out Basel quarter-finals

Dane Holger Rune advanced to the last eight of the Swiss Indoors by winning against French qualifier Ugo Humbert 6-4, 6-2 at the Halle Saint-Jacques in Basel on Thursday evening. Rune, ranked No 25, will play French qualifier Arthur Rinderknech next. Basel Quarter-Finals:. 🇪🇸 Alcaraz vs Carreno Busta 🇪🇸...

