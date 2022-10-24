Read full article on original website
Stan with a plan – Wawrinka scores stunner over Ruud in Basel
He may be 37, but there is still plenty of life left in Stan Wawrinka’s game. The Swiss put his talents on display on Tuesday in Basel, taking down second-seeded Casper Ruud 6-4, 6-4 for his biggest win by ranking since he upset world No 1 Novak Djokovic over three years ago, at the 2019 US Open.
Auger-Aliassime beats wild card to book spot in Basel second round
Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, the No 3 seed, moved into the second round of the Swiss Indoors by edging out Swiss wildcard Marc-Andrea Huesler 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-4 at the Halle Saint-Jacques in Basel on Wednesday. Auger-Aliassime, ranked No 9, will play Serb Miomir Kecmanovic next. Basel ATP 500, other first-round...
Ramos-Vinolas upsets eighth seed Musetti in Basel, advances to second round
Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas moved into the second round of the Swiss Indoors by edging out Italian Lorenzo Musetti, the No 8 seed, 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 at the Halle Saint-Jacques in Basel on Wednesday. Ramos-Vinolas, ranked No 40, will play Kazakh Alexander Bublik next. Basel ATP 500, other first-round results:. Felix...
Abierto Tampico: Osorio through to second round
Colombian Camila Osorio, the No 7 seed, beat Japanese Nao Hibino 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 to reach the second round of the Abierto Tampico at Centro Libanes Mexicano de Tampico on Tuesday night. Osorio, ranked No 86, will play Eva Vedder next. Tampico WTA 125, other first-round results (Centro Libanes Mexicano...
Straight sets for Sinner against Garin in Vienna, moves into second round
Italian Jannik Sinner, the No 6 seed, defeated Chilean Cristian Garin 6-3, 6-2 to reach the second round of the Vienna Open at the Wiener Stadthalle on Wednesday. Sinner, ranked No 12, will face Argentinian Francisco Cerundolo next. Vienna ATP 500, other first-round results:. Daniil Medvedev vs. Nikoloz Basilashvili. Dennis...
Vienna Open: Hurkacz reaches second round
Pole Hubert Hurkacz, the No 5 seed, reached the second round of the Vienna Open by winning against American Frances Tiafoe 7-6 (9), 3-6, 6-3 at the Wiener Stadthalle on Tuesday evening. Hurkacz, ranked No 11, will face Finn Emil Ruusuvuori next. Vienna ATP 500, other first-round results (Wiener Stadthalle,...
Swiss Indoors: Wawrinka reaches second round
Swiss Stan Wawrinka reached the second round of the Swiss Indoors by winning against Norwegian Casper Ruud, the second seed, 6-4, 6-4 at the Halle Saint-Jacques in Basle on Tuesday evening. Wawrinka, ranked No 194, will face American Brandon Nakashima next. Basle ATP 500, other first-round results (Halle Saint-Jacques, EUR...
Humbert beats Brooksby in Basel, advances to second round
French qualifier Ugo Humbert reached the second round of the Swiss Indoors by defeating American Jenson Brooksby 6-1, 6-4 at the Halle Saint-Jacques in Basle on Wednesday. Humbert, ranked No 103, will play the winner of the match between Australian Alex De Minaur, the No 7 seed, and Dane Holger Rune next.
Vienna Open: Dimitrov through to second round
Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov reached the second round of the Vienna Open by winning against Brazilian qualifier Thiago Monteiro 6-3, 6-4 at the Wiener Stadthalle on Tuesday. Dimitrov, ranked No 32, will face Russian Andrey Rublev, the No 3 seed, next. Vienna ATP 500, other first-round results (Wiener Stadthalle, EUR 2.349.180,...
Carreno Busta powers past Baez into second round at Basel
Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta, the No 5 seed, reached the second round of the Swiss Indoors by beating Argentinian Sebastian Baez 6-2, 6-1 at the Halle Saint-Jacques in Basel on Tuesday. The Spaniard was untroubled throughout, saving both break points he faced and dropping just eight points on serve in...
Bublik bounces Ramos-Vinolas in Basel, moves into last eight
Kazakh Alexander Bublik reached the quarter-finals of the Swiss Indoors by winning against Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-3, 6-3 at the Halle Saint-Jacques in Basel on Thursday afternoon. Bublik, ranked No 38, will play the winner of the match between Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, the No 3 seed, and Serb Miomir Kecmanovic...
Evans outs Otte to set second-round clash with Khachanov at Vienna
Daniel Evans reached the second round of the Vienna Open by winning against German lucky loser Oscar Otte 6-4, 7-6 (3) at the Wiener Stadthalle on Tuesday. Every win at this point of the season is significant for Evans – he has notched a personal-best 28 wins on tour in 2022, including four at the majors and eight at the Masters 1000 level.
New dad Medvedev advances to Vienna second round to face Thiem, bashes Basilashvili
Russian Daniil Medvedev, the top seed, won against Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-2, 6-2 to reach the second round of the Vienna Open at the Wiener Stadthalle on Wednesday. Metronomic Medvedev ⚖️@DaniilMedwed books a blockbuster R2 versus Thiem courtesy of a 6-2 6-2 triumph @ErsteBankOpen | #ErsteBankOpen pic.twitter.com/1fB6mFb0oa. —...
“For the sure the best match I played” – Auger-Aliassime hammers Kecmanovic in Basel
Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, the No 3 seed, moved into the quarter-finals of the Swiss Indoors by winning against Serb Miomir Kecmanovic with a ruthless 6-1, 6-0 shellacking at the Halle Saint-Jacques in Basel on Thursday evening. Auger-Aliassime barely dropped points – let alone games – as he improved his career-best...
Bautista Agut powers past Andy Murray, into quarter-finals at Basel
Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut, the No 6 seed, defeated Andy Murray 6-3, 6-2 to reach the last 8 of the Swiss Indoors at the Halle Saint-Jacques in Basel on Thursday. The Spaniard leveled his all-time head-to-head with Murray at three wins apiece as he won for the third consecutive time against the Scot – Bautista Agut improves to 38-17 on the season.
Tsitsipas has to battle to beat Novak, books spot in Vienna second round
Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, the second seed, advanced to the second round of the Vienna Open by winning against Austrian wildcard Dennis Novak 7-6 (2), 6-2 at the Wiener Stadthalle on Wednesday. Tsitsipas, ranked No 5, will play Croat Borna Coric next. Tsitsi-pass 🏃♂️. World No.5 @steftsitsipas proves...
Thiem dream! Austrian saves two match points for emotional win over Tommy Paul in Vienna
After rallying from a set down against Tommy Paul on Tuesday in Vienna, it appeared that Dominic Thiem had run out of steam – and opportunities – against the American. Facing two match points in the third-set tiebreak, the 2019 Erste Bank Open champion never quit. Thiem steeled...
Gasquet, Simon get Paris Masters main draw WCs while Gaston, Thiem get qualifying WCs
Former top 10 players Richard Gasquet and Gilles Simon were among four Frenchmen to be awarded wild cards into the main draw of next week’s Rolex-Paris Masters, the final ATP Masters 1000 Series event of the season. Gasquet, currently ranked No 74 in the world, will be competing in...
Giron defeats Norrie to move into quarter-finals at Vienna
American Marcos Giron won against No 7 seed Cameron Norrie 6-3, 6-4 to advance to the quarter-finals of the Vienna Open at the Wiener Stadthalle on Thursday afternoon. Giron, ranked No 58, will face the winner of the match between Russian Andrey Rublev, the No 3 seed, and Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov next.
Rune eases past Humbert to round out Basel quarter-finals
Dane Holger Rune advanced to the last eight of the Swiss Indoors by winning against French qualifier Ugo Humbert 6-4, 6-2 at the Halle Saint-Jacques in Basel on Thursday evening. Rune, ranked No 25, will play French qualifier Arthur Rinderknech next. Basel Quarter-Finals:. 🇪🇸 Alcaraz vs Carreno Busta 🇪🇸...
