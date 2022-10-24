Daniel Evans reached the second round of the Vienna Open by winning against German lucky loser Oscar Otte 6-4, 7-6 (3) at the Wiener Stadthalle on Tuesday. Every win at this point of the season is significant for Evans – he has notched a personal-best 28 wins on tour in 2022, including four at the majors and eight at the Masters 1000 level.

2 DAYS AGO