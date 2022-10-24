Read full article on original website
NBC12
Stoney provides some insight into resignation of city’s police chief
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney says now-former Police Chief Gerald Smith had a planned meeting at city hall with the chief administrative officer on Tuesday afternoon. After that, all the mayor would say is that Smith’s resignation resulted from that meeting between those two. Stoney says he...
NBC12
Program aims to help businesses, homeowners improve water quality in Va.
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts has more than $4 million available in funds through its Virginia Conservation Assistance Program (VCAP) to help improve water quality in the commonwealth. This money is available to homeowners and businesses and can be used to install...
NBC12
A clean slate: Community hopes interim police chief will bring transparency, healing
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The city of Richmond is now preparing for a new era of policing under Interim Chief Rick Edwards. Everyone, from leaders to civilians, is eager for a fresh start after a tumultuous cycle of the pandemic, civil unrest, and gun violence plaguing the city. While Interim...
NBC12
Hanover County to lower 2022 personal property taxes
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Board of Supervisors has lowered personal property taxes by 20% for 2022. Only for this tax year, passenger vehicles, SUVs and trucks weighing less than 10,000 pounds will be assessed at 80% of their taxable value rather than 100%. Commissioner of the Revenue...
NBC12
Printer takes responsibility for incorrect voter postcards sent to thousands of Virginians
A Richmond-area printing company acknowledged it was partly responsible for errors that caused roughly 60,000 Virginians to get incorrect voter notices ahead of the Nov. 8 midterms. Choice Printing Services, a vendor the Virginia Department of Elections and several other state agencies have used for years, was given the job...
NBC12
Decision 2022: Spotlight on Virginia’s 5th congressional district
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With redistricting, the 5th congressional district shifted south a bit. The new district covers Powhatan, Goochland and parts of Hanover County in the NBC12 viewing area. Incumbent Republican Bob Good, who is in his first term, says securing the border, reforming the education system and cutting...
NBC12
Richmond transforms into Halloween town for the weekend
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond will be transforming into a Halloween town for a terrifyingly fun weekend of ghoulish games and tempting treats. There are multiple Halloween events happening in the city and we are on your side to make sure you are in attendance. No matter how you’re celebrating...
NBC12
Fifth district debate to take place at Hampden-Sydney College
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The campaign trail heats up in the 5th District congressional race as the two candidates face off in a debate forum. Josh Throneburg, the Democratic nominee for Congress in the 5th congressional district. will debate Republican Rep. Bob Good. They say the debate is the only face-to-face event to which Rep. Good’s campaign has agreed.
NBC12
VA 5th District candidates face off in first and only debate
HAMPDEN SYDNEY, Va. (WVIR) - The debate on Wednesday night between Republican Incumbent Representative Bob Good and Democrat Josh Throneburg highlighted their different stances on pretty much everything. Despite their differences - the discussion overall remained civil. The 5th district candidates met at Hampden Sydney College where they faced off...
NBC12
New Petersburg Public Schools superintendent sworn-in
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg Public Schools now has a new leader as Dr. Tamara Sterling is officially sworn in as superintendent Tuesday. Dr. Sterling was chosen from a pool of about 27 other superintendents vying for the Petersburg position. She believes her experience has equipped her to push the school division toward success.
NBC12
Hanover launches new program to combat teacher shortage
HANOVER CO., Va. (WWBT) - As school divisions across Virginia are still working to find teachers, Hanover County Public Schools is combating the teacher shortage with a new program that could help other divisions. The Provisional Academy for Teachers in Hanover, also known as PATH, allows teachers to be in...
NBC12
Numerous Central Va. localities to host Drug Take Back Day events
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Medications that linger in home cabinets are highly vulnerable to misuse and abuse if obtained by the wrong person. Rates for prescription drug abuse, accidental poisonings and overdoses in the U.S. are alarmingly high due to these drugs. Americans are also advised that flushing medications down...
NBC12
Richmond police chief resigns after over 2 years amid scrutiny
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith no longer holds that title after he formally resigned Tuesday evening. A press release from city hall, sent just before 6 p.m., announcing the chief had resigned. “I think it’s the right thing. I think it’s the right thing to have happen...
NBC12
Virginia hospitals experiencing pediatric bed shortage
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A spike in respiratory illness has led to a shortage of children’s hospital beds across Virginia. While there has been a sizable increase in respiratory illnesses like the common cold, experts say Rhinovirus and RSV are driving up pediatric hospitalizations. The Children’s Hospital of Richmond...
NBC12
‘I was kind of shocked’: Richmond reacts to police chief stepping down
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith resigned from his role on Tuesday, members of the community want to know why he decided to step back. “I would like to know what happened, why he decided to resign, or if he was asked to resign,” Mary Cornell, who lives in Richmond, said.
NBC12
Former Colonial Heights Police Chief decertified
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - A former Colonial Heights Police Chief can no longer work in law enforcement after being decertified. The Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services decertified Jeff Faries on Oct. 4 after he retired back in April. Faries’ retirement came after an investigation by Virginia State Police...
NBC12
VCU pauses branded beer initiative with Hardywood
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Commonwealth University has paused a branded beer initiative with Hardywood Park Craft Brewery after a request from the Adam Oakes family. “VCU’s branded beer initiative was created with the best intentions: to fund student scholarships,” VCU said in a statement Thursday. “After hearing from members of our university community, including the family of Adam Oakes on Wednesday, we have paused this initiative.”
NBC12
RHHD now offering COVID-19 boosters for children
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Henrico Health Districts are now offering bivalent COVID-19 boosters for children. Children ages five and older are eligible for the Pfizer booster and children aged six and older are eligible for the Moderna booster. RHHD says either booster must be administered at least two...
NBC12
Virginia Union claims victory in River City Collegiate Classic
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Union University has claimed victory after competing in a new golf tournament over the weekend. VUU’s golf team, along with Virginia State University were among the Historically Black Colleges and Universities that competed in the River City Collegiate Classic golf tournament at the Belmont Golf Course and The Country Club of Virginia’s James River Course.
NBC12
Residents prepare for Halloween on Hanover
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As hundreds across Richmond prepare for their trick-or-treating adventures on Halloween, several residents along Hanover Avenue are also stocking up on candy and planning their decorations for Halloween on Hanover. A resident, who didn’t want to go on camera, told NBC12 that between 75 and 80...
