WALA-TV FOX10
Rejecting bid by Mobile County prosecutors, judge reaffirms ruling granting bail to convicted murderer
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A judge on Thursday denied a request by prosecutors to revoke the bond of a man convicted last week of murder. It was a last-ditch bid by the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office to reverse a ruling by Judge Edward McDermott, a retired jurist who presided over David Cordero-Hernandez’s trial because the permanent judge was suspended.
Mobile man pleads guilty to 4-month-old’s murder
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man who was accused of murdering a 4-month-old pleaded guilty to the child’s death, according to court documents. Markeise Caldwell was arrested in May 2018 for killing Kendrick Cole, a 4-month-old, and was charged with capital murder. Caldwell was the boyfriend of Cole’s mother. At the time of the arrest, […]
Citronelle Police looking for man accused of shooting at ex-girlfriend
CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) — Citronelle Police are looking for a suspect with two felony warrants who they say shot at his ex-girlfriend on Oct. 18, according to a news release. Joshua Skipper is wanted on warrants for shooting into an occupied dwelling and certain persons forbidden to carry a pistol, both felony charges. Police said […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Former Fugitive Files suspect arrested again
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Larry Curry, a former FOX10 News Fugitive Files suspect, is back in jail. Curry was profiled back in the summer, which led to his arrest on a robbery charge. Curry was arrested Wednesday by the Mobile Police Department SWAT and U.S. Marshals on numerous charges, including...
Chickasaw murder suspect family arrested, suspect still on the loose: Mobile Co. Sheriff
CHICKASAW, Ala. (WKRG) — The family of a suspect in the murder of a Chickasaw man was arrested Wednesday night, according to officials with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office. Joseph Timmons allegedly shot and killed Triston Bohannon, 25, on Friday, Oct. 21. According to a Facebook post made by the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, Timmons’ […]
Mississippi man faces federal charges after threatening mail carrier with gun
A Mississippi man has been arrested after he reportedly threatened a US postal carrier with a gun. WXXV News 25 in Gulport reports that Rusty S. Holloway of Gulfport has been charged with forcibly assaulting, resisting, opposing, impeding, intimidating or interfering with a postal employee. On Oct. 20, 2022, Holloway...
Eight-time convicted Escambia Co. felon sentenced to 30 years in prison, has to pay $600,000 in fines
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man arrested in 2021 for trafficking more than 100 grams of fentanyl was sentenced on Tuesday to 30 years in Florida’s Department of Corrections, as well as pay $600,000 in fines. According to Circuit Judge Linda Nobles, Damion Tobias Bryant will serve 25 years of his 30 year […]
niceville.com
Former Pensacola doctor arrested for alleged probation violation
PENSACOLA, Fla. — A former Pensacola doctor has been arrested by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for an alleged probation violation, the agency said in an announcement. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) said it arrested Brian Mitchell Lee, 52, of Pensacola, this week for violation of...
Pensacola murder suspect danced, laughed when talking about killing, witnesses say
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola woman is behind bars for a murder that happened in August, according to Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies. Raven Morgan, 20, was charged with First Degree Premeditated Murder. On Aug. 7, 2022, deputies responded to an unspecified location in reference to a death investigation. They said they found a […]
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD: Man shoots victim during argument
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 59-year-old Theodore man faces a first-degree assault charge in connection with a shooting that wounded another man Tuesday, according to the Mobile Police Department. Officers responded to the 5000 block of Hunter Street around 2:42 p.m. Tuesday and discovered that the subject, identified as George...
WEAR
Trial date set for 1 of 5 men charged in murder of Ladarius Clardy
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A trial date was set Tuesday for one of the men charged in the death of Ladarius Clardy. Kobie Jenkins, 21, was in court for a docket day Tuesday morning. Jenkins is charged with first degree pre-meditated murder and conspiracy to commit murder. An Escambia County judge...
Father accused of shooting, killing son pleads not guilty, granted bond: Court documents
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The father who is accused of shooting and killing his son over the weekend was granted bond Monday afternoon, according to a release from the Mobile County Public Jail. John William Barnickel, 66, pleaded not guilty to the murder charge. Barnickel is charged with the murder of his 37-year-old son, Joshua […]
Pensacola dentist found guilty of battery, sentencing begins Nov. 1: ECSO
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A jury found a Pensacola dentist guilty of battery Wednesday afternoon, according to the State Attorney’s Office. Since May 27, Dr. Charles Stamitoles has been arrested four times. Several employees and clients complained of “inappropriate conduct.” Stamitoles was convicting of slapping an employee on her back side and hugging her from […]
Man tries to burglarize home, gets shot, arrested: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested a man who they said broke into another man’s house, stole items and then was shot at when the victim “tried to detain the subject,” according to a release from the MPD. Johnny Bullard, 42, was transported to the hospital for treatment then moved to Metro Jail. Officers […]
WALA-TV FOX10
UPDATE: Off-duty Chickasaw officer released from hospital following incident at I-65 Walmart
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - UPDATE: The officer injured in an incident Wednesday afternoon has been released from the hospital. The two suspects, 22-year-old Jakylia Lloyd and 48-year-old Jarvis Johnson have been released from metro jail after posting a $3,750 bond. Both will appear in court next month. Both are charged with resisting arrest and 2nd degree assault.
Girlfriend of Chickasaw murder victim seeks answers, as MCSO searches for suspect
UPDATE (10:30 p.m.): Grace Nichols never thought she’d lose the love of her life, Tristan Bohanan… who was so unexpectedly, and so violently taken. “He was a very amazing person,” said Nichols. “Anybody who knew him was very lucky to know him… and he cared for everybody.” Bohannon leaves behind his three-year-old son and his four-week-old […]
WWL-TV
Family, friends seek answers as 15-year-old killed by Gulfport police laid to rest
GULFPORT, Miss — As family and friends walked into the Lyman Community Center in Gulfport Wednesday, Jayla Agee knew it wasn’t going to be easy. “When I walk in there to see his body, it’s going to hit me hard and I’m not going to be the same,” said Agee as she was preparing to go inside.
Convicted murderer in Mobile released on bond: Court documents
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A convicted killer is now out on bond after a judge allowed for his bond to be set. He was released from jail on Saturday, Oct. 21, according to a release from the circuit court of Mobile County, Ala. A hearing is set for Thursday, Oct. 27 at 12:30 p.m. CT. […]
utv44.com
Loxley rapist on the loose, women take safety precautions
LOXLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — Loxley Police say a man beat and raped a 49-year-old woman who was home alone on County Road 68 Thursday morning. Investigators say the suspect had been watching the house and lured her to the door by yelling "police." With a dangerous predator on the loose, women say they're preparing themselves in case they're targeted next. Tonia, a friend of the victim, told us she installed surveillance cameras at her home and bought a gun.
Loxley Police are looking for a man who is accused of assaultImage via Loxley Police Department Facebook. The small communities of Loxley and Rosinton are on high alert today. This morning, Loxley Police Department released information on a frightening encounter that happened in the area off County Road 68. Police were dispatched to the home of the 49 year old victim around 4:40 am on October 20, 2022.
Comments / 4