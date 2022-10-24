ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prichard, AL

WALA-TV FOX10

Rejecting bid by Mobile County prosecutors, judge reaffirms ruling granting bail to convicted murderer

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A judge on Thursday denied a request by prosecutors to revoke the bond of a man convicted last week of murder. It was a last-ditch bid by the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office to reverse a ruling by Judge Edward McDermott, a retired jurist who presided over David Cordero-Hernandez’s trial because the permanent judge was suspended.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile man pleads guilty to 4-month-old’s murder

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man who was accused of murdering a 4-month-old pleaded guilty to the child’s death, according to court documents. Markeise Caldwell was arrested in May 2018 for killing Kendrick Cole, a 4-month-old, and was charged with capital murder. Caldwell was the boyfriend of Cole’s mother. At the time of the arrest, […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Former Fugitive Files suspect arrested again

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Larry Curry, a former FOX10 News Fugitive Files suspect, is back in jail. Curry was profiled back in the summer, which led to his arrest on a robbery charge. Curry was arrested Wednesday by the Mobile Police Department SWAT and U.S. Marshals on numerous charges, including...
MOBILE, AL
niceville.com

Former Pensacola doctor arrested for alleged probation violation

PENSACOLA, Fla. — A former Pensacola doctor has been arrested by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for an alleged probation violation, the agency said in an announcement. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) said it arrested Brian Mitchell Lee, 52, of Pensacola, this week for violation of...
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD: Man shoots victim during argument

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 59-year-old Theodore man faces a first-degree assault charge in connection with a shooting that wounded another man Tuesday, according to the Mobile Police Department. Officers responded to the 5000 block of Hunter Street around 2:42 p.m. Tuesday and discovered that the subject, identified as George...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola dentist found guilty of battery, sentencing begins Nov. 1: ECSO

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A jury found a Pensacola dentist guilty of battery Wednesday afternoon, according to the State Attorney’s Office. Since May 27, Dr. Charles Stamitoles has been arrested four times. Several employees and clients complained of “inappropriate conduct.” Stamitoles was convicting of slapping an employee on her back side and hugging her from […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Man tries to burglarize home, gets shot, arrested: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested a man who they said broke into another man’s house, stole items and then was shot at when the victim “tried to detain the subject,” according to a release from the MPD. Johnny Bullard, 42, was transported to the hospital for treatment then moved to Metro Jail. Officers […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

UPDATE: Off-duty Chickasaw officer released from hospital following incident at I-65 Walmart

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - UPDATE: The officer injured in an incident Wednesday afternoon has been released from the hospital. The two suspects, 22-year-old Jakylia Lloyd and 48-year-old Jarvis Johnson have been released from metro jail after posting a $3,750 bond. Both will appear in court next month. Both are charged with resisting arrest and 2nd degree assault.
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Loxley rapist on the loose, women take safety precautions

LOXLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — Loxley Police say a man beat and raped a 49-year-old woman who was home alone on County Road 68 Thursday morning. Investigators say the suspect had been watching the house and lured her to the door by yelling "police." With a dangerous predator on the loose, women say they're preparing themselves in case they're targeted next. Tonia, a friend of the victim, told us she installed surveillance cameras at her home and bought a gun.
LOXLEY, AL
Ana Kimber

Man Claiming to be Police Assaults Loxley Woman

Loxley Police are looking for a man who is accused of assaultImage via Loxley Police Department Facebook. The small communities of Loxley and Rosinton are on high alert today. This morning, Loxley Police Department released information on a frightening encounter that happened in the area off County Road 68. Police were dispatched to the home of the 49 year old victim around 4:40 am on October 20, 2022.
LOXLEY, AL

