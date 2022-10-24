Read full article on original website
MMAmania.com
‘Pissed off’ Jimmy Smith blasts T.J. Dillashaw for UFC 280 ‘con job’ — ‘You lied your way into that fight’
UFC 280’s Bantamweight title fight co-main event didn’t go entirely as many within the mixed martial arts (MMA) community expected. While the champion, Aljamain Sterling, retaining with a victory over T.J. Dillashaw wasn’t a huge surprise, the challenger’s apparent shoulder dislocation was. As soon as Sterling hit his first takedown less than one minute into the fight, Dillashaw was visibly in pain, wincing with each adjustment on the ground.
Boxing Scene
De La Hoya Suggests That Canelo Will Need To Make Drastic Changes To Beat Bivol
Canelo Alvarez has done his best to distance himself from his recent shortcomings. After pilfering every world at 168-pounds, the Mexican star brazenly made the move seven pounds north. Having competed at the 175-pound weight limit in years past, Alvarez was confident in his ability to face larger men. In his first foray into the light heavyweight division since 2019, the pound-for-pound stalwart took on current WBA titlist, Dmitry Bivol.
MMAmania.com
Jose Aldo reveals UFC offered him one final ‘easier opponent’ for Brazil return at UFC 283
The legacy of Jose Aldo will never be forgotten in mixed martial arts (MMA). Aldo, 36, put a bow on his storied career shortly after his last appearance at UFC 278 in Aug. 2022. Dropping a lackluster unanimous decision to Merab Dvalishvili, Aldo knew that was it for him as a competitor.
worldboxingnews.net
Deontay Wilder ‘dropped’ first by opponent weighing 398 pounds
World Boxing News uncovers more from the early career of Deontay Wilder after a questionable slip against Dustin Nichols. The former WBC heavyweight champion sees further footage emerge of a possible knockdown even earlier in his career. Hot on the heels of allegations Wilder went down against Harry Sconiers and...
BoxingNews24.com
Jaron Ennis on Errol Spence: “That IBF belt is going to come home soon”
By Chris Williams: Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis says Errol Spence Jr’s IBF welterweight bel is “going to come home soon.” With Boots Ennis coming for Spence’s IBF belt, he will have to fight him or give up the belt. To be sure, it will look...
Anderson Silva releases statement regarding reports he’d been knocked out in sparring
Anderson Silva wants his fans to know he wasn’t knocked out in sparring as a recent interview with MMA Weekly implied. Silva is set to face Jake Paul in a boxing match at the Desert Diamond Arena in Arizona on October 29th. The betting community already has Paul a slight -180 favorite to Silva’s +150 dog, mainly due to ‘The Spider’ being 47 years old. Getting knocked out twice in training wouldn’t improve Anderson’s chances.
BoxingNews24.com
Ramirez given a “good shot” of beating Bivol by Bob Arum
By Robert Segal: Bob Arum is giving his former fighter Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez a “good shot” of defeating Dmitry Bivol on November 5th. Bivol (20-0, 11 KOs) defends his WBA light heavyweight title against mandatory Ramirez on DAZN at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, in UAE. Ramirez...
worldboxingnews.net
Terence Crawford dumbfounds with decision as career nosedives
The news that Terence Crawford will fight on a platform that hosted Scarface vs One-Eyed Wolf earlier this year represents a career nosedive for the boxing star. In a stunning turn of events, “Bud” signed on to face dangerous David Avanesya on December 10 after moving on from talks with Errol Spence Jr.
Boxing Scene
Benavidez Fires Back At Canelo: "Who F------ Cares If I Fought One World Champion, Come Beat Me"
Although Canelo Alvarez has forged a career that will safely place him in the Hall of Fame when he ultimately hangs up his gloves, a shroud of mystery constantly surrounded him. While he never officially suffered defeat at the hands of Gennadiy Golovkin, his two prior results against him, a...
worldboxingnews.net
Knocked down or knocked out, Jake Paul has picked another dud
Jake Paul picked another dud to share a ring with after it emerged that his 47-year-old opponent got planted more than once in sparring. The YouTuber is going up against UFC legend Anderson Silva this weekend in what now seems to be strategic boxing move number six. Paul aims to...
sporf.com
Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk enter talks for huge fight in Saudi Arabia
Reports have emerged claiming that Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk are planning a massive heavyweight showdown in Saudi Arabia. The news comes after Fury’s co-promoter, Bob Arum, confirmed that talks with Usyk’s camp would commence this week. If they can work out an agreement, a unification of the...
Boxing Insider
Bob Arum On Spence-Crawford Fallout: “It Became Difficult For Al Haymon To Make That Fight”
Legendary promoter Bob Arum spoke with FightHype and let it be known where he stands on the Errol Spence-Terence Crawford fallout that has disappointed much – if not all – of boxing fandom. It had been hoped that the two welterweight kingpins, both undefeated, would throw down before 2023. Suffice to say, the fight ain’t happening – at least not anytime soon. “I just think it became difficult,” Arum said of the negotiations, “because PBC (Premiere Boxing Champions) did a great job promoting Errol Spence, and Terence Crawford was in effect left without a promoter, and so it became difficult for (PBC honcho) Al Haymon to make that fight.”
Boxing Scene
Jaron Ennis Wonders Why Team Crawford Didn't Offer Him The Fight
Having worked his way up from the ground floor, Jaron “Boots” Ennis believed that his time to show and prove had essentially arrived. But even after racking up a spotless record through 29 career fights and a top three ranking in all four sanctioning bodies, the Philadelphia slugger was willing to forgo a world title opportunity while the division’s top two names duke it out.
ESPN
Tyson Fury to sing 'Sweet Caroline' in debut single for mental health charity
WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is swapping his boxing gloves for a microphone with the release of his debut single, a remake of Neil Diamond's "Sweet Caroline," for charity. The 34-year-old British boxer, who has previously sung for crowds at matches as well as dueted with Robbie Williams, will put...
BoxingNews24.com
Tyson Fury should have fought Joe Joyce, not Chisora, says Eddie Hearn
By Barry Holbrook: Tyson Fury made the wrong choice in choosing to fight Derek Chisora in a trilogy match instead of Joe Joyce, says Eddie Hearn. As Hearn points out, the first two Fury vs. Chisora fights were “fairly one-sided,” which makes it “unusual” that there would be the third match between them.
Boxing Scene
Bivol on Canelo Rematch: ‘It’s Not Interesting For Me Like It Was Before'
Dmitry Bivol admits the prospect of a second fight with Canelo Alvarez is not alluring as the first one. Bivol, the 31-year-old Russian, WBA light heavyweight titlist, upset the Mexican superstar earlier this spring with a convincing unanimous decision in their 12-round, 175-pound title fight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. It was only Alvarez’s second career loss; the first one occurred nearly eight years ago, at the hands of Floyd Mayweather Jr.
worldboxingnews.net
Boxing News: Golovkin has four options, Bam Rodriguez, WBO
World Boxing News has learned Gennadiy Golovkin has two ordered opponents if the IBF and WBA middleweight champion decides to fight further into his forties. “GGG” lost last September for the second time in his career against Canelo Alvarez. He looked sluggish and old as he labored around the ring at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Watch amazing throwback footage as world title contender Joe Joyce gets KO’d in just 34 SECONDS in amateur boxing fight
FOOTAGE of Joe Joyce being knocked out in less than a minute has resurfaced. The Putney pounder is on the brink of a world title shot following his spectacular 11th-round stoppage of former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker last month. Joyce has yet to taste defeat since turning pro five...
worldboxingnews.net
Many Fury vs Chisora tickets unsold despite 32 reminders in 6 days
Fury vs Chisora tickets for December 3rd remain in solid supply despite a constant social media push by the WBC heavyweight champion’s promoter. Tyson Fury facing Derek Chisora was a controversial fight when first announced. However, it seems UK fans are talking with their wallets as the event hasn’t sold out since going on sale last Friday.
Boxing Scene
Hearn Chimes In On Spence-Crawford: "To The General World, It’s Not As Big As You Think It Is"
Like many, Eddie Hearn was stupefied when the news of Terence Crawford’s choice of opponent was officially revealed. After months of what appeared to be promising negotiations, Hearn was convinced that Crawford, the WBO welterweight trinket holder, would soon swap fists with unified champion, Errol Spence Jr. Yet, as both sides began fulminating bac.
