Nye County, NV

Bryan College Station Eagle

Four things to watch as voting begins for Texas midterm elections

DALLAS — It’s been an eventful two years. The U.S. Capitol riots, Russia’s war against Ukraine, supply chain problems, inflation and high gas prices, the end of national abortion rights, the 2021 winter storm, the Uvalde mass shooting, the redrawing of legislative boundaries, and much more, all during a pandemic.
TEXAS STATE
SARC to hold advocate training in November due to volunteer need

The Sexual Assault Resource Center will hold online winter advocate training beginning Nov. 14 in hopes of increasing the organization’s number of volunteers due to demand. SARC officials say they are facing volunteer shortages with an increase of sexual assaults in the area. The number of calls to SARC’s 24/7 crisis hotline and survivor accompaniments have increased due to the rise of sexual assaults, SARC officials say. Their hotline receives over 1,200 calls per year, and that number is rising.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
Tuesday lottery

4-17-28-31-37-39 Estimated jackpot: $8.75 million. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Note: These numbers are not official. Verify with the Texas Lottery Commission at texaslottery.com.
TEXAS STATE

