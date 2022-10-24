The Sexual Assault Resource Center will hold online winter advocate training beginning Nov. 14 in hopes of increasing the organization’s number of volunteers due to demand. SARC officials say they are facing volunteer shortages with an increase of sexual assaults in the area. The number of calls to SARC’s 24/7 crisis hotline and survivor accompaniments have increased due to the rise of sexual assaults, SARC officials say. Their hotline receives over 1,200 calls per year, and that number is rising.

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO