Read full article on original website
Related
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texans' COVID-19 vaccine records might eventually be destroyed because of state law
FORT WORTH — The COVID-19 vaccination records of at least 9.6 million Texans will be destroyed five years after the statewide public health disaster ends, unless state officials manage to contact all vaccine recipients and ask whether they want the records preserved. “The groups of people that are going...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas DPS chief McCraw says his agency “did not fail” at Uvalde school shooting
Weeks after Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw said he would resign if his troopers had “any culpability” in the botched police response to the Uvalde school shooting, he told families calling for his resignation Thursday that the agency has not failed as an institution. “If...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Four things to watch as voting begins for Texas midterm elections
DALLAS — It’s been an eventful two years. The U.S. Capitol riots, Russia’s war against Ukraine, supply chain problems, inflation and high gas prices, the end of national abortion rights, the 2021 winter storm, the Uvalde mass shooting, the redrawing of legislative boundaries, and much more, all during a pandemic.
Bryan College Station Eagle
SARC to hold advocate training in November due to volunteer need
The Sexual Assault Resource Center will hold online winter advocate training beginning Nov. 14 in hopes of increasing the organization’s number of volunteers due to demand. SARC officials say they are facing volunteer shortages with an increase of sexual assaults in the area. The number of calls to SARC’s 24/7 crisis hotline and survivor accompaniments have increased due to the rise of sexual assaults, SARC officials say. Their hotline receives over 1,200 calls per year, and that number is rising.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Tuesday lottery
4-17-28-31-37-39 Estimated jackpot: $8.75 million. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Note: These numbers are not official. Verify with the Texas Lottery Commission at texaslottery.com.
Comments / 0