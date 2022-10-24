The Independent Turns 10; R.I.P., Leslie Jordan–Coachella Valley Independent’s Indy Digest: Oct. 24, 2022

Greater Palm Springs Pride is one of the Coachella Valley’s biggest events—but the celebration’s reach goes far beyond the boundaries of the 760. I worked at the Independent’s Pride booth last year and in 2019, and I met people from all around the world who came to Palm Springs for the excitement and jubilation that reverberates throughout the entire city. Greater Palm Springs Pride is back in 2022, with the main events taking place Friday, Nov. 4, through Sunday, Nov. 6.

PALM SPRINGS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO