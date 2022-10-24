ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
tennismajors.com

Borna, again! Coric earns third consecutive victory over Tsitsipas in Vienna

Croat Borna Coric advanced to the last eight of the Vienna Open by edging out Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, the second seed, 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (4) at the Wiener Stadthalle on Thursday evening. Coric, ranked No 27, will face Pole Hubert Hurkacz, the No 5 seed, next. The world No 27...
tennismajors.com

Straight sets for Sinner against Garin in Vienna, moves into second round

Italian Jannik Sinner, the No 6 seed, defeated Chilean Cristian Garin 6-3, 6-2 to reach the second round of the Vienna Open at the Wiener Stadthalle on Wednesday. Sinner, ranked No 12, will face Argentinian Francisco Cerundolo next. Vienna ATP 500, other first-round results:. Daniil Medvedev vs. Nikoloz Basilashvili. Dennis...
tennismajors.com

Ruusuvuori defeats 2020 finalist Sonego at Vienna

Finn Emil Ruusuvuori defeated Italian Lorenzo Sonego 6-2, 6-3 to reach the second round of the Vienna Open at the Wiener Stadthalle on Tuesday. Ruusuvuori, ranked No 43, will play the winner of the match between Pole Hubert Hurkacz, the No 5 seed, and American Frances Tiafoe next. Sonego enjoyed...
tennismajors.com

Vienna Open: Hurkacz reaches second round

Pole Hubert Hurkacz, the No 5 seed, reached the second round of the Vienna Open by winning against American Frances Tiafoe 7-6 (9), 3-6, 6-3 at the Wiener Stadthalle on Tuesday evening. Hurkacz, ranked No 11, will face Finn Emil Ruusuvuori next. Vienna ATP 500, other first-round results (Wiener Stadthalle,...
tennismajors.com

Alert: Medvedev stops Thiem to advance to quarter-finals in Vienna

Russian Daniil Medvedev, the top seed, won against Austrian Dominic Thiem 6-3, 6-3 to advance to the quarter-finals of the Vienna Open at the Wiener Stadthalle on Thursday. Medvedev, ranked No 4, will play Italian Jannik Sinner, the No 6 seed, next. In the previous round of the Vienna, the...
tennismajors.com

Giron defeats Norrie to move into quarter-finals at Vienna

American Marcos Giron won against No 7 seed Cameron Norrie 6-3, 6-4 to advance to the quarter-finals of the Vienna Open at the Wiener Stadthalle on Thursday afternoon. Giron, ranked No 58, will face the winner of the match between Russian Andrey Rublev, the No 3 seed, and Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov next.
tennismajors.com

Evans crushes Khachanov, advances to Vienna quarter-finals

Daniel Evans advanced to the last eight of the Vienna Open by winning against Russian Karen Khachanov 6-2, 6-2 at the Wiener Stadthalle on Wednesday. Evans, ranked No 26, will play the winner of the match between Canadian Denis Shapovalov and American Taylor Fritz, the No 4 seed, next. Daniel...
tennismajors.com

Bautista Agut powers past Andy Murray, into quarter-finals at Basel

Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut, the No 6 seed, defeated Andy Murray 6-3, 6-2 to reach the last 8 of the Swiss Indoors at the Halle Saint-Jacques in Basel on Thursday. The Spaniard leveled his all-time head-to-head with Murray at three wins apiece as he won for the third consecutive time against the Scot – Bautista Agut improves to 38-17 on the season.
tennismajors.com

Vienna Open: Dimitrov through to second round

Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov reached the second round of the Vienna Open by winning against Brazilian qualifier Thiago Monteiro 6-3, 6-4 at the Wiener Stadthalle on Tuesday. Dimitrov, ranked No 32, will face Russian Andrey Rublev, the No 3 seed, next. Vienna ATP 500, other first-round results (Wiener Stadthalle, EUR 2.349.180,...
tennismajors.com

New dad Medvedev advances to Vienna second round to face Thiem, bashes Basilashvili

Russian Daniil Medvedev, the top seed, won against Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-2, 6-2 to reach the second round of the Vienna Open at the Wiener Stadthalle on Wednesday. Metronomic Medvedev ⚖️@DaniilMedwed books a blockbuster R2 versus Thiem courtesy of a 6-2 6-2 triumph @ErsteBankOpen | #ErsteBankOpen pic.twitter.com/1fB6mFb0oa. —...
tennismajors.com

Dimitrov stops Monteiro, Rublev next in Vienna

Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov beat Brazilian qualifier Thiago Monteiro 6-3, 6-4 to reach the second round of the Vienna Open at the Wiener Stadthalle on Tuesday afternoon. Dimitrov, ranked No 32, will face Russian Andrey Rublev, the No 3 seed, next. A 2020 quarter-finalist in Vienna, Dimitrov improved to 4-4 lifetime...
tennismajors.com

Tsitsipas has to battle to beat Novak, books spot in Vienna second round

Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, the second seed, advanced to the second round of the Vienna Open by winning against Austrian wildcard Dennis Novak 7-6 (2), 6-2 at the Wiener Stadthalle on Wednesday. Tsitsipas, ranked No 5, will play Croat Borna Coric next. Tsitsi-pass 🏃‍♂️. World No.5 @steftsitsipas proves...
tennismajors.com

Giron through to Vienna second round, sets up clash with Norrie

American Marcos Giron defeated Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor 6-4, 6-2 to reach the second round of the Vienna Open at the Wiener Stadthalle on Wednesday. Giron, ranked No 58, will play No 7 seed Cameron Norrie next. Vienna ATP 500, other first-round results:. Daniil Medvedev vs. Nikoloz Basilashvili. Dennis Novak vs....
tennismajors.com

Shapovalov upsets Fritz, will face Evans in Vienna last eight

Canadian Denis Shapovalov won against American Taylor Fritz, the No 4 seed, 6-1, 4-6, 6-3 to advance to the quarter-finals of the Vienna Open at the Wiener Stadthalle on Wednesday. Shapovalov, ranked No 19, will face Daniel Evans next. Ahead of his victory, the Canadian beat Austrian wildcard Jurij Rodionov...
tennismajors.com

Rune on a roll, beats de Minaur to reach Basel second round

Dane Holger Rune reached the second round of the Swiss Indoors by winning against Australian Alex De Minaur, the No 7 seed, 6-2, 7-5 at the Halle Saint-Jacques in Basel on Wednesday afternoon. De Minaur was also the man Rune beat on Saturday in the Stockholm semi-final. Rune, ranked No...
tennismajors.com

Swiss Indoors: Bautista Agut moves into second round

Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut, the No 6 seed, reached the second round of the Swiss Indoors by winning against Serb qualifier Laslo Djere 6-4, 6-1 at the Halle Saint-Jacques in Basle on Tuesday evening. Bautista Agut, ranked No 22, will face Andy Murray next. Basle ATP 500, other first-round results...
tennismajors.com

Swiss Indoors: Wawrinka reaches second round

Swiss Stan Wawrinka reached the second round of the Swiss Indoors by winning against Norwegian Casper Ruud, the second seed, 6-4, 6-4 at the Halle Saint-Jacques in Basle on Tuesday evening. Wawrinka, ranked No 194, will face American Brandon Nakashima next. Basle ATP 500, other first-round results (Halle Saint-Jacques, EUR...
tennismajors.com

Humbert beats Brooksby in Basel, advances to second round

French qualifier Ugo Humbert reached the second round of the Swiss Indoors by defeating American Jenson Brooksby 6-1, 6-4 at the Halle Saint-Jacques in Basle on Wednesday. Humbert, ranked No 103, will play the winner of the match between Australian Alex De Minaur, the No 7 seed, and Dane Holger Rune next.

Comments / 0

Community Policy