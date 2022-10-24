Read full article on original website
Related
tennismajors.com
Borna, again! Coric earns third consecutive victory over Tsitsipas in Vienna
Croat Borna Coric advanced to the last eight of the Vienna Open by edging out Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, the second seed, 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (4) at the Wiener Stadthalle on Thursday evening. Coric, ranked No 27, will face Pole Hubert Hurkacz, the No 5 seed, next. The world No 27...
tennismajors.com
Straight sets for Sinner against Garin in Vienna, moves into second round
Italian Jannik Sinner, the No 6 seed, defeated Chilean Cristian Garin 6-3, 6-2 to reach the second round of the Vienna Open at the Wiener Stadthalle on Wednesday. Sinner, ranked No 12, will face Argentinian Francisco Cerundolo next. Vienna ATP 500, other first-round results:. Daniil Medvedev vs. Nikoloz Basilashvili. Dennis...
tennismajors.com
Ruusuvuori defeats 2020 finalist Sonego at Vienna
Finn Emil Ruusuvuori defeated Italian Lorenzo Sonego 6-2, 6-3 to reach the second round of the Vienna Open at the Wiener Stadthalle on Tuesday. Ruusuvuori, ranked No 43, will play the winner of the match between Pole Hubert Hurkacz, the No 5 seed, and American Frances Tiafoe next. Sonego enjoyed...
tennismajors.com
Vienna Open: Hurkacz reaches second round
Pole Hubert Hurkacz, the No 5 seed, reached the second round of the Vienna Open by winning against American Frances Tiafoe 7-6 (9), 3-6, 6-3 at the Wiener Stadthalle on Tuesday evening. Hurkacz, ranked No 11, will face Finn Emil Ruusuvuori next. Vienna ATP 500, other first-round results (Wiener Stadthalle,...
tennismajors.com
Alert: Medvedev stops Thiem to advance to quarter-finals in Vienna
Russian Daniil Medvedev, the top seed, won against Austrian Dominic Thiem 6-3, 6-3 to advance to the quarter-finals of the Vienna Open at the Wiener Stadthalle on Thursday. Medvedev, ranked No 4, will play Italian Jannik Sinner, the No 6 seed, next. In the previous round of the Vienna, the...
tennismajors.com
Giron defeats Norrie to move into quarter-finals at Vienna
American Marcos Giron won against No 7 seed Cameron Norrie 6-3, 6-4 to advance to the quarter-finals of the Vienna Open at the Wiener Stadthalle on Thursday afternoon. Giron, ranked No 58, will face the winner of the match between Russian Andrey Rublev, the No 3 seed, and Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov next.
tennismajors.com
Evans crushes Khachanov, advances to Vienna quarter-finals
Daniel Evans advanced to the last eight of the Vienna Open by winning against Russian Karen Khachanov 6-2, 6-2 at the Wiener Stadthalle on Wednesday. Evans, ranked No 26, will play the winner of the match between Canadian Denis Shapovalov and American Taylor Fritz, the No 4 seed, next. Daniel...
tennismajors.com
Bautista Agut powers past Andy Murray, into quarter-finals at Basel
Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut, the No 6 seed, defeated Andy Murray 6-3, 6-2 to reach the last 8 of the Swiss Indoors at the Halle Saint-Jacques in Basel on Thursday. The Spaniard leveled his all-time head-to-head with Murray at three wins apiece as he won for the third consecutive time against the Scot – Bautista Agut improves to 38-17 on the season.
tennismajors.com
Vienna Open: Dimitrov through to second round
Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov reached the second round of the Vienna Open by winning against Brazilian qualifier Thiago Monteiro 6-3, 6-4 at the Wiener Stadthalle on Tuesday. Dimitrov, ranked No 32, will face Russian Andrey Rublev, the No 3 seed, next. Vienna ATP 500, other first-round results (Wiener Stadthalle, EUR 2.349.180,...
tennismajors.com
New dad Medvedev advances to Vienna second round to face Thiem, bashes Basilashvili
Russian Daniil Medvedev, the top seed, won against Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-2, 6-2 to reach the second round of the Vienna Open at the Wiener Stadthalle on Wednesday. Metronomic Medvedev ⚖️@DaniilMedwed books a blockbuster R2 versus Thiem courtesy of a 6-2 6-2 triumph @ErsteBankOpen | #ErsteBankOpen pic.twitter.com/1fB6mFb0oa. —...
tennismajors.com
Thiem dream! Austrian saves two match points for emotional win over Tommy Paul in Vienna
After rallying from a set down against Tommy Paul on Tuesday in Vienna, it appeared that Dominic Thiem had run out of steam – and opportunities – against the American. Facing two match points in the third-set tiebreak, the 2019 Erste Bank Open champion never quit. Thiem steeled...
tennismajors.com
Dimitrov stops Monteiro, Rublev next in Vienna
Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov beat Brazilian qualifier Thiago Monteiro 6-3, 6-4 to reach the second round of the Vienna Open at the Wiener Stadthalle on Tuesday afternoon. Dimitrov, ranked No 32, will face Russian Andrey Rublev, the No 3 seed, next. A 2020 quarter-finalist in Vienna, Dimitrov improved to 4-4 lifetime...
tennismajors.com
Tsitsipas has to battle to beat Novak, books spot in Vienna second round
Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, the second seed, advanced to the second round of the Vienna Open by winning against Austrian wildcard Dennis Novak 7-6 (2), 6-2 at the Wiener Stadthalle on Wednesday. Tsitsipas, ranked No 5, will play Croat Borna Coric next. Tsitsi-pass 🏃♂️. World No.5 @steftsitsipas proves...
tennismajors.com
Giron through to Vienna second round, sets up clash with Norrie
American Marcos Giron defeated Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor 6-4, 6-2 to reach the second round of the Vienna Open at the Wiener Stadthalle on Wednesday. Giron, ranked No 58, will play No 7 seed Cameron Norrie next. Vienna ATP 500, other first-round results:. Daniil Medvedev vs. Nikoloz Basilashvili. Dennis Novak vs....
tennismajors.com
Shapovalov upsets Fritz, will face Evans in Vienna last eight
Canadian Denis Shapovalov won against American Taylor Fritz, the No 4 seed, 6-1, 4-6, 6-3 to advance to the quarter-finals of the Vienna Open at the Wiener Stadthalle on Wednesday. Shapovalov, ranked No 19, will face Daniel Evans next. Ahead of his victory, the Canadian beat Austrian wildcard Jurij Rodionov...
tennismajors.com
Rune on a roll, beats de Minaur to reach Basel second round
Dane Holger Rune reached the second round of the Swiss Indoors by winning against Australian Alex De Minaur, the No 7 seed, 6-2, 7-5 at the Halle Saint-Jacques in Basel on Wednesday afternoon. De Minaur was also the man Rune beat on Saturday in the Stockholm semi-final. Rune, ranked No...
tennismajors.com
Swiss Indoors: Bautista Agut moves into second round
Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut, the No 6 seed, reached the second round of the Swiss Indoors by winning against Serb qualifier Laslo Djere 6-4, 6-1 at the Halle Saint-Jacques in Basle on Tuesday evening. Bautista Agut, ranked No 22, will face Andy Murray next. Basle ATP 500, other first-round results...
tennismajors.com
Swiss Indoors: Wawrinka reaches second round
Swiss Stan Wawrinka reached the second round of the Swiss Indoors by winning against Norwegian Casper Ruud, the second seed, 6-4, 6-4 at the Halle Saint-Jacques in Basle on Tuesday evening. Wawrinka, ranked No 194, will face American Brandon Nakashima next. Basle ATP 500, other first-round results (Halle Saint-Jacques, EUR...
tennismajors.com
Gasquet, Simon get Paris Masters main draw WCs while Gaston, Thiem get qualifying WCs
Former top 10 players Richard Gasquet and Gilles Simon were among four Frenchmen to be awarded wild cards into the main draw of next week’s Rolex-Paris Masters, the final ATP Masters 1000 Series event of the season. Gasquet, currently ranked No 74 in the world, will be competing in...
tennismajors.com
Humbert beats Brooksby in Basel, advances to second round
French qualifier Ugo Humbert reached the second round of the Swiss Indoors by defeating American Jenson Brooksby 6-1, 6-4 at the Halle Saint-Jacques in Basle on Wednesday. Humbert, ranked No 103, will play the winner of the match between Australian Alex De Minaur, the No 7 seed, and Dane Holger Rune next.
Comments / 0