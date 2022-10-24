Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut, the No 6 seed, defeated Andy Murray 6-3, 6-2 to reach the last 8 of the Swiss Indoors at the Halle Saint-Jacques in Basel on Thursday. The Spaniard leveled his all-time head-to-head with Murray at three wins apiece as he won for the third consecutive time against the Scot – Bautista Agut improves to 38-17 on the season.

22 HOURS AGO