WRGB
Man wanted in Watervliet arrested in Cohoes
COHOES, NY (WRGB) — A man wanted by Watervliet Police was taken into custody following a what police call a "high-risk vehicle stop" in Cohoes. On October 26th, just after noon, Cohoes and State Police located 23-year-old Ethan X. Jordan in the area of Third Street and Bridge Avenue in the City of Cohoes.
Mid-Hudson News Network
New Paltz man arrested in Kingston for armed robbery
KINGSTON – A New Paltz man was arrested on Tuesday, October 25 after he allegedly went to a female acquaintance’s residence in Kingston that morning, threatened her with a loaded handgun, stole property and prevented her from leaving for a period of time. Scott Lyman was located by...
Troy Record
Troy Police Department blotter
Assault: On Oct. 21, at 12:03 a.m., Troy police arrested Athena L. Muhammad, 25, of Troy. Muhammad was charged with felony second-degree assault and misdemeanor fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle: On Oct. 21, at 12:31 a.m., Troy police arrested Zajahmeek D. Hooks,...
Police: Cohoes traffic stop nets 34 grams of cocaine
A Watervliet man wanted on felony charges out of the City of Watervliet was found in Cohoes Wednesday afternoon, according to the Cohoes Police Department.
WNYT
East Greenbush man arraigned on six count indictment
A man from East Greenbush is arraigned on a six count indictment stemming from a stabbing case in Bethlehem. 36-year-old Adam Matteson pleaded not guilty in court today. Currently, he faces charges of assault, burglary, grand larceny and endangering the welfare of a child. Back in March, Rensselaer police stated...
Investigators probe threat to Ballston Spa schools
On Wednesday afternoon, the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office got word of a threat made against the Ballston Spa Central School District.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Three charged after armed robbery in Fishkill
VILLAGE OF FISHKILL – Three individuals are in the Dutchess County Jail after allegedly robbing and assaulting a man in the parking lot of a Main Street strip mall in the Village of Fishkill on Friday morning. Richard Lee, a 23-year-old from Schenectady on parole for two previous felonies...
Inmate allegedly throws urine at Correction Officer
The Albany County Sheriff's Office reported the arrest of Dylan J. Walters, an inmate at the Albany County Correctional Facility. Walters was allegedly involved in an incident involving a correction officer inside the facility.
ACSO: 12-year-old threatens school shooting
According to a release from the Albany County Sheriff's Office, the 7th grader "had stated that he would shoot other students in the head if he was allowed to carry his book bag into the school."
WNYT
Suspect caught in Bennington homicide
A person has been arrested in connection with a homicide in Bennington, Vt. Police say Elliot Russell was taken into custody around 3 p.m. Thursday, in Hoosick Falls. Russell was arrested on New York charges – but no other details are available at this time. The shooting happened around...
iheart.com
Albany Man Behind Bars Without Bail After Hitting And Killing Pedestrian
An Albany man remains behind bars without bail after being accused of driving drunk and hitting and killing a pedestrian. According to investigators, 26-year old Jose Guevara-Bonilla struck 62-year-old Larry Cunningham while the victim was walking in the area of Third Avenue and Elizabeth Street Monday night. Cunningham died at the scene and Guevara-Bonilla was arrested shortly after the incident. Guevara-Bonilla made his first court appearance Tuesday and pleaded not guilty to several charges.
Albany man admits to drug trafficking intentions
United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman announced Rodney Matthews, 49 of Albany pled guilty to having and intending to distribute cocaine and heroin. Freedman also reports Matthews had a gun in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
WRGB
Man arrested during traffic stop for possession of multiple drugs, say State Police
WILTON, NY (WRGB) — State Police say they have arrested Daniel Yousef, 25, of Staten Island, New York for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance and Criminal Possession of Cannabis. Police say just after 12:00 PM on October 20th, troopers stopped a Dodge Pickup on I-87 in the town...
WNYT
Albany driver accused of DWI, killing man on sidewalk
A man who was walking on a sidewalk in Albany is dead after a drunken driver went off the road and hit him Monday evening. That’s according to Albany police. Larry Cunningham, 62, of Albany died at the scene. Police say 26-year-old Jose Guevara-Bonilla of Albany was speeding on...
Alleged mastermind of kidnap-for-drug-debt case arrested, charged
Jason Simpson, 26, of Massachusetts, is accused of planning the kidnapping of a Bennington woman in September to ensure her boyfriend paid $1,500 in drug money that Simpson was trying to collect. Read the story on VTDigger here: Alleged mastermind of kidnap-for-drug-debt case arrested, charged.
WRGB
12-year-old accused of making threat against other students
VOORHEESVILLE, NY (WRGB) — The Albany County Sherriff's Office has charged a 12-year-old with making a terroristic threat of mass harm. According to investigators, on October 26th, at around 2:00 PM, deputies responded to the Clayton A. Bouton Middle School. There, according to police, a 7th grader is accused...
Man gets 3 to 7 years after five-day trial
After a five-day trial in Schenectady County Court, Jason Hook (also known as Shaquan Riker), was convicted of second-degree assault for an incident that occurred on October 30, 2021. Police report Hooks also allegedly prevented the victim in the incident from calling 911.
WNYT
Mistrial declared in Albany attempted murder case
An Albany attempted murder trial has ended with a mistrial. Eugene Royal, 30, of Albany is accused of shooting a man in the face in February on Albany Street. The district attorney’s office says a mistrial was declared Monday because one of the jurors left, and deliberations could not continue.
Newburgh woman accused of identity theft
State Police of Wilton arrested Emonie S. Rosado, 28 of Newburgh on October 24. Rosado was allegedly involved in an identity theft incident in June.
WNYT
Update: ‘Active police incident’ in Granville resolved
According to the Washington County Department of Public Safety, the ‘active police incident’ on East Main St. has been resolved. As of 7 p.m., East Main St. has been reopened and residents who were unable to get tot their home can now do so. Before this statement was...
