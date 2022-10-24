ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

WRGB

Man wanted in Watervliet arrested in Cohoes

COHOES, NY (WRGB) — A man wanted by Watervliet Police was taken into custody following a what police call a "high-risk vehicle stop" in Cohoes. On October 26th, just after noon, Cohoes and State Police located 23-year-old Ethan X. Jordan in the area of Third Street and Bridge Avenue in the City of Cohoes.
COHOES, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

New Paltz man arrested in Kingston for armed robbery

KINGSTON – A New Paltz man was arrested on Tuesday, October 25 after he allegedly went to a female acquaintance’s residence in Kingston that morning, threatened her with a loaded handgun, stole property and prevented her from leaving for a period of time. Scott Lyman was located by...
KINGSTON, NY
Troy Record

Troy Police Department blotter

Assault: On Oct. 21, at 12:03 a.m., Troy police arrested Athena L. Muhammad, 25, of Troy. Muhammad was charged with felony second-degree assault and misdemeanor fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle: On Oct. 21, at 12:31 a.m., Troy police arrested Zajahmeek D. Hooks,...
TROY, NY
WNYT

East Greenbush man arraigned on six count indictment

A man from East Greenbush is arraigned on a six count indictment stemming from a stabbing case in Bethlehem. 36-year-old Adam Matteson pleaded not guilty in court today. Currently, he faces charges of assault, burglary, grand larceny and endangering the welfare of a child. Back in March, Rensselaer police stated...
EAST GREENBUSH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Three charged after armed robbery in Fishkill

VILLAGE OF FISHKILL – Three individuals are in the Dutchess County Jail after allegedly robbing and assaulting a man in the parking lot of a Main Street strip mall in the Village of Fishkill on Friday morning. Richard Lee, a 23-year-old from Schenectady on parole for two previous felonies...
FISHKILL, NY
WNYT

Suspect caught in Bennington homicide

A person has been arrested in connection with a homicide in Bennington, Vt. Police say Elliot Russell was taken into custody around 3 p.m. Thursday, in Hoosick Falls. Russell was arrested on New York charges – but no other details are available at this time. The shooting happened around...
BENNINGTON, VT
iheart.com

Albany Man Behind Bars Without Bail After Hitting And Killing Pedestrian

An Albany man remains behind bars without bail after being accused of driving drunk and hitting and killing a pedestrian. According to investigators, 26-year old Jose Guevara-Bonilla struck 62-year-old Larry Cunningham while the victim was walking in the area of Third Avenue and Elizabeth Street Monday night. Cunningham died at the scene and Guevara-Bonilla was arrested shortly after the incident. Guevara-Bonilla made his first court appearance Tuesday and pleaded not guilty to several charges.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Albany driver accused of DWI, killing man on sidewalk

A man who was walking on a sidewalk in Albany is dead after a drunken driver went off the road and hit him Monday evening. That’s according to Albany police. Larry Cunningham, 62, of Albany died at the scene. Police say 26-year-old Jose Guevara-Bonilla of Albany was speeding on...
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

12-year-old accused of making threat against other students

VOORHEESVILLE, NY (WRGB) — The Albany County Sherriff's Office has charged a 12-year-old with making a terroristic threat of mass harm. According to investigators, on October 26th, at around 2:00 PM, deputies responded to the Clayton A. Bouton Middle School. There, according to police, a 7th grader is accused...
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Mistrial declared in Albany attempted murder case

An Albany attempted murder trial has ended with a mistrial. Eugene Royal, 30, of Albany is accused of shooting a man in the face in February on Albany Street. The district attorney’s office says a mistrial was declared Monday because one of the jurors left, and deliberations could not continue.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Update: ‘Active police incident’ in Granville resolved

According to the Washington County Department of Public Safety, the ‘active police incident’ on East Main St. has been resolved. As of 7 p.m., East Main St. has been reopened and residents who were unable to get tot their home can now do so. Before this statement was...
GRANVILLE, NY

