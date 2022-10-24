An Albany man remains behind bars without bail after being accused of driving drunk and hitting and killing a pedestrian. According to investigators, 26-year old Jose Guevara-Bonilla struck 62-year-old Larry Cunningham while the victim was walking in the area of Third Avenue and Elizabeth Street Monday night. Cunningham died at the scene and Guevara-Bonilla was arrested shortly after the incident. Guevara-Bonilla made his first court appearance Tuesday and pleaded not guilty to several charges.

ALBANY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO