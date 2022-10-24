Read full article on original website
Related
tennismajors.com
Vienna Open: Hurkacz reaches second round
Pole Hubert Hurkacz, the No 5 seed, reached the second round of the Vienna Open by winning against American Frances Tiafoe 7-6 (9), 3-6, 6-3 at the Wiener Stadthalle on Tuesday evening. Hurkacz, ranked No 11, will face Finn Emil Ruusuvuori next. Vienna ATP 500, other first-round results (Wiener Stadthalle,...
tennismajors.com
Straight sets for Sinner against Garin in Vienna, moves into second round
Italian Jannik Sinner, the No 6 seed, defeated Chilean Cristian Garin 6-3, 6-2 to reach the second round of the Vienna Open at the Wiener Stadthalle on Wednesday. Sinner, ranked No 12, will face Argentinian Francisco Cerundolo next. Vienna ATP 500, other first-round results:. Daniil Medvedev vs. Nikoloz Basilashvili. Dennis...
tennismajors.com
Alert: Medvedev stops Thiem to advance to quarter-finals in Vienna
Russian Daniil Medvedev, the top seed, won against Austrian Dominic Thiem 6-3, 6-3 to advance to the quarter-finals of the Vienna Open at the Wiener Stadthalle on Thursday. Medvedev, ranked No 4, will play Italian Jannik Sinner, the No 6 seed, next. In the previous round of the Vienna, the...
tennismajors.com
Hubert Hurkacz keeps pace in Vienna, edging Ruusuvuori to reach quarter-finals
Pole Hubert Hurkacz, the No 5 seed, won against Finn Emil Ruusuvuori 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 to reach the quarter-finals of the Vienna Open at the Wiener Stadthalle on Thursday afternoon. Hurkacz, ranked No 11, will play the winner of the match between Croat Borna Coric and Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, the...
tennismajors.com
Abierto Tampico: Osorio through to second round
Colombian Camila Osorio, the No 7 seed, beat Japanese Nao Hibino 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 to reach the second round of the Abierto Tampico at Centro Libanes Mexicano de Tampico on Tuesday night. Osorio, ranked No 86, will play Eva Vedder next. Tampico WTA 125, other first-round results (Centro Libanes Mexicano...
tennismajors.com
New dad Medvedev advances to Vienna second round to face Thiem, bashes Basilashvili
Russian Daniil Medvedev, the top seed, won against Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-2, 6-2 to reach the second round of the Vienna Open at the Wiener Stadthalle on Wednesday. Metronomic Medvedev ⚖️@DaniilMedwed books a blockbuster R2 versus Thiem courtesy of a 6-2 6-2 triumph @ErsteBankOpen | #ErsteBankOpen pic.twitter.com/1fB6mFb0oa. —...
tennismajors.com
Evans crushes Khachanov, advances to Vienna quarter-finals
Daniel Evans advanced to the last eight of the Vienna Open by winning against Russian Karen Khachanov 6-2, 6-2 at the Wiener Stadthalle on Wednesday. Evans, ranked No 26, will play the winner of the match between Canadian Denis Shapovalov and American Taylor Fritz, the No 4 seed, next. Daniel...
tennismajors.com
Swiss Indoors: Van De Zandschulp moves into second round
Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp reached the second round of the Swiss Indoors by edging out Frenchman Adrian Mannarino 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 at the Halle Saint-Jacques in Basle on Tuesday evening. Van De Zandschulp, ranked No 35, will face Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, the top seed, next. Basle ATP 500, other...
tennismajors.com
Giron defeats Norrie to move into quarter-finals at Vienna
American Marcos Giron won against No 7 seed Cameron Norrie 6-3, 6-4 to advance to the quarter-finals of the Vienna Open at the Wiener Stadthalle on Thursday afternoon. Giron, ranked No 58, will face the winner of the match between Russian Andrey Rublev, the No 3 seed, and Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov next.
tennismajors.com
Rune on a roll, beats de Minaur to reach Basel second round
Dane Holger Rune reached the second round of the Swiss Indoors by winning against Australian Alex De Minaur, the No 7 seed, 6-2, 7-5 at the Halle Saint-Jacques in Basel on Wednesday afternoon. De Minaur was also the man Rune beat on Saturday in the Stockholm semi-final. Rune, ranked No...
tennismajors.com
Swiss Indoors: Wawrinka reaches second round
Swiss Stan Wawrinka reached the second round of the Swiss Indoors by winning against Norwegian Casper Ruud, the second seed, 6-4, 6-4 at the Halle Saint-Jacques in Basle on Tuesday evening. Wawrinka, ranked No 194, will face American Brandon Nakashima next. Basle ATP 500, other first-round results (Halle Saint-Jacques, EUR...
tennismajors.com
Humbert beats Brooksby in Basel, advances to second round
French qualifier Ugo Humbert reached the second round of the Swiss Indoors by defeating American Jenson Brooksby 6-1, 6-4 at the Halle Saint-Jacques in Basle on Wednesday. Humbert, ranked No 103, will play the winner of the match between Australian Alex De Minaur, the No 7 seed, and Dane Holger Rune next.
tennismajors.com
Borna, again! Coric earns third consecutive victory over Tsitsipas in Vienna
Croat Borna Coric advanced to the last eight of the Vienna Open by edging out Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, the second seed, 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (4) at the Wiener Stadthalle on Thursday evening. Coric, ranked No 27, will face Pole Hubert Hurkacz, the No 5 seed, next. The world No 27...
tennismajors.com
Giron through to Vienna second round, sets up clash with Norrie
American Marcos Giron defeated Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor 6-4, 6-2 to reach the second round of the Vienna Open at the Wiener Stadthalle on Wednesday. Giron, ranked No 58, will play No 7 seed Cameron Norrie next. Vienna ATP 500, other first-round results:. Daniil Medvedev vs. Nikoloz Basilashvili. Dennis Novak vs....
tennismajors.com
Ramos-Vinolas upsets eighth seed Musetti in Basel, advances to second round
Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas moved into the second round of the Swiss Indoors by edging out Italian Lorenzo Musetti, the No 8 seed, 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 at the Halle Saint-Jacques in Basel on Wednesday. Ramos-Vinolas, ranked No 40, will play Kazakh Alexander Bublik next. Basel ATP 500, other first-round results:. Felix...
tennismajors.com
Swiss Indoors: Rinderknech reaches quarter-finals
French qualifier Arthur Rinderknech beat Slovak Alex Molcan 6-2, 6-4 to move into the last 8 of the Swiss Indoors at the Halle Saint-Jacques in Basle on Wednesday evening. Rinderknech, ranked No 51, will play the winner of the match between Dane Holger Rune and French qualifier Ugo Humbert next.
tennismajors.com
Shapovalov upsets Fritz, will face Evans in Vienna last eight
Canadian Denis Shapovalov won against American Taylor Fritz, the No 4 seed, 6-1, 4-6, 6-3 to advance to the quarter-finals of the Vienna Open at the Wiener Stadthalle on Wednesday. Shapovalov, ranked No 19, will face Daniel Evans next. Ahead of his victory, the Canadian beat Austrian wildcard Jurij Rodionov...
tennismajors.com
Clutch Borna Coric deals Hurkacz’s Turin chances a blow in Vienna
Croat Borna Coric edged out Pole Hubert Hurkacz, the No 5 seed, 6-4, 6-7 (2), 7-6 (5) to reach the semi-finals of the Vienna Open at the Wiener Stadthalle on Friday evening. Coric, ranked No 27, will face the winner of the match between Daniel Evans and Canadian Denis Shapovalov next.
tennismajors.com
Dimitrov edges Giron in three to reach Vienna semis
Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov edged out American Marcos Giron 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 to move into the last four of the Vienna Open at the Wiener Stadthalle on Friday afternoon. Delightful Dimi 😍@GrigorDimitrov is through to the semi-finals with a 6-3 4-6 6-4 win over Giron!#ErsteBankOpen pic.twitter.com/PYYCVbljUT. — Tennis TV (@TennisTV)...
tennismajors.com
Gasquet, Simon get Paris Masters main draw WCs while Gaston, Thiem get qualifying WCs
Former top 10 players Richard Gasquet and Gilles Simon were among four Frenchmen to be awarded wild cards into the main draw of next week’s Rolex-Paris Masters, the final ATP Masters 1000 Series event of the season. Gasquet, currently ranked No 74 in the world, will be competing in...
Comments / 0