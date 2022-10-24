ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bastrop, LA

Highway 98.9

Is Louisiana Senator Kennedy Dodging Opponents?

When you're three weeks away from an election, naturally, the gloves start to come off. We're seeing that in the Shreveport Mayor's race. And now, candidates running against US Senator John Kennedy are voicing their concerns about Kennedy not being available for debates or forums. According to a recent report...
LOUISIANA STATE
KSLA

Sen. Kennedy responds to questions about campaign appearances

STONEWALL, La. (KSLA) - Two Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate from Louisiana called out incumbent Republican Senator John Kennedy and Democratic candidate Luke Mixon for not attending a forum in Baton Rouge on Monday, Oct. 24. Senator Kennedy made a campaign stop in Stonewall on Tuesday, Oct. 25. KSLA’s Chief...
STONEWALL, LA
Newsweek

Herschel Walker's Chances of Beating Warnock With 2 Weeks to Midterms

With just two weeks until the 2022 midterm elections, a new poll shows Herschel Walker ahead of Senator Raphael Warnock. On Tuesday, a poll conducted by the Trafalgar Group showed Walker leading the incumbent Democrat Warnock by two points, with 49 percent support compared to 47 percent. The poll surveyed 1,076 respondents. Walker, a Republican endorsed by former President Donald Trump, is running against Warnock, who won the seat in a runoff in January 2021.
GEORGIA STATE
Atlas Obscura

The Rougarou, Beast of the Louisiana Bayou, Gets a Makeover

Lurking in the woods and wetlands of southern Louisiana, according to Cajun legend, there’s a ferocious monster that attacks the wayward and the wanderer. “Our parents would say things like, ‘you better behave or the rougarou is gonna get you,’” says Jonathan Foret, a native of Terrebonne Parish, a patchwork of bayou and lowlands on the Gulf shore.
LOUISIANA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Louisiana

If you live in Louisiana and you also happen to love burgers, then keep on reading because this article is definitely for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Louisiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious burgers and impeccable service, so if you have never visited any of them, make sure you pay them a visit next time you are craving burgers.
LOUISIANA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Sen. Cassidy grants $43.8M to Louisiana schools for 111 new school buses; Madison Parish and Monroe School District received $13.4M

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 26, 2022, U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy announced that Louisiana will receive a total of $43,846,00 from his bipartisan Infrastructure Investment Jobs Act (IIJA). According to a release, Louisiana will receive 4.5 percent of the IIJA fund this year for school buses; this percentage is more than triple the state’s […]
LOUISIANA STATE
Picayune Item

Congressman Troy Carter Responds to EPA’s Recommended Closure of Reserve, Louisiana Elementary School Due to Toxic Exposure

RESERVE, L.A. – Today, Congressman Troy A. Carter, Sr. released a statement responding to the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) recommendation to close Fifth Ward Elementary School in Reserve, LA due to toxic exposure. The findings follow a 56-page letter outlining environmental injustice against Black community members in Louisiana’s Industrial Corridor.
RESERVE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Sterlington mayoral candidates lay out their plans for the town

STERLINGTON, La. (KTVE/KARD)–Three Republican mayoral candidates are running to become the next mayor of the Town of Sterlington, including incumbent mayor Caesar Velazquez who is running for reelection. Velazquez faces challengers Matt Talbert and Lucy Holtzclaw. They laid out their priorities before Sterlington voters began heading to the polls. Velasquez says his top priorities are […]
STERLINGTON, LA
The Independent

Florida voters asked to scrap one way to amend constitution

Florida voters are deciding whether to get rid of a commission that meets every 20 years to recommend changes to the state constitution, the only such panel among the U.S. states that refers amendments directly to a statewide ballot.Opponents of the Constitution Revision Commission say it has gone beyond its original mandate, lacks accountability and has become a venue for new statewide policy to be proposed to a group of temporary officials who — in contrast to the elected Legislature — are unelected appointees. The commission isn’t the only way to refer state amendments to voters. The Legislature can...
FLORIDA STATE
KTBS

Two applicants for Capitol police chief have made headlines

The Louisiana State Capitol (Wesley Muller/Louisiana Illuminator) State lawmakers will choose the first ever Capitol police chief in the coming weeks, and the law enforcement professionals who have put their names up for consideration include two who were involved in notable incidents related to their jobs. T.J. Gaughf, director of...
LOUISIANA STATE

