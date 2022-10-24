Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Republicans' Chances of Winning House and Senate, According to Bookmakers
Bookies are offering odds on the outcome of November's crunch midterm elections, just two weeks before voters go to the polls. Control of both the Senate and House of Representatives is up for grabs, with the Republicans hoping they can torpedo Joe Biden's legislative agenda by winning both. According to...
Is Louisiana Senator Kennedy Dodging Opponents?
When you're three weeks away from an election, naturally, the gloves start to come off. We're seeing that in the Shreveport Mayor's race. And now, candidates running against US Senator John Kennedy are voicing their concerns about Kennedy not being available for debates or forums. According to a recent report...
KSLA
Sen. Kennedy responds to questions about campaign appearances
STONEWALL, La. (KSLA) - Two Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate from Louisiana called out incumbent Republican Senator John Kennedy and Democratic candidate Luke Mixon for not attending a forum in Baton Rouge on Monday, Oct. 24. Senator Kennedy made a campaign stop in Stonewall on Tuesday, Oct. 25. KSLA’s Chief...
‘Our Lives Are At Stake’: Protesters from Louisiana’s Cancer Alley March to the White House
Protesters demanded President Biden declare a climate emergency to stop more polluting plants from being built in their communities. The post ‘Our Lives Are At Stake’: Protesters from Louisiana’s Cancer Alley March to the White House appeared first on The Washington Informer.
'BIG MISTAKE!': Trump drops Truth bomb after DeSantis endorses GOP candidate he disavowed
Former President Donald Trump fired off a foreboding Truth on Sunday night, reacting to a Washington Examiner exclusive that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is recording a robocall for a Republican candidate whom Trump has rejected.
Lindsey Graham says there are 'going to be people jumping off bridges in San Francisco by the thousands' if Jim Jordan becomes chair of the House Judiciary Committee
Lindsey Graham made the remark during a speech before a group of Republicans in Ohio, where he also made fun of Rep. Jerry Nadler's weight.
Herschel Walker's Chances of Beating Warnock With 2 Weeks to Midterms
With just two weeks until the 2022 midterm elections, a new poll shows Herschel Walker ahead of Senator Raphael Warnock. On Tuesday, a poll conducted by the Trafalgar Group showed Walker leading the incumbent Democrat Warnock by two points, with 49 percent support compared to 47 percent. The poll surveyed 1,076 respondents. Walker, a Republican endorsed by former President Donald Trump, is running against Warnock, who won the seat in a runoff in January 2021.
Chuck Schumer caught on hot mic with Biden discussing John Fetterman debate
Chuck Schumer caught on hot mic discussing midterm prospects with Biden. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was captured on a hot mic telling President Joe Biden that John Fetterman’s performance in the Pennslyvania Senate debate “didn’t hurt us too much”. Mr Fetterman, who is recovering from...
Atlas Obscura
The Rougarou, Beast of the Louisiana Bayou, Gets a Makeover
Lurking in the woods and wetlands of southern Louisiana, according to Cajun legend, there’s a ferocious monster that attacks the wayward and the wanderer. “Our parents would say things like, ‘you better behave or the rougarou is gonna get you,’” says Jonathan Foret, a native of Terrebonne Parish, a patchwork of bayou and lowlands on the Gulf shore.
4 Great Burger Places in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you also happen to love burgers, then keep on reading because this article is definitely for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Louisiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious burgers and impeccable service, so if you have never visited any of them, make sure you pay them a visit next time you are craving burgers.
Sen. Cassidy grants $43.8M to Louisiana schools for 111 new school buses; Madison Parish and Monroe School District received $13.4M
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 26, 2022, U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy announced that Louisiana will receive a total of $43,846,00 from his bipartisan Infrastructure Investment Jobs Act (IIJA). According to a release, Louisiana will receive 4.5 percent of the IIJA fund this year for school buses; this percentage is more than triple the state’s […]
Picayune Item
Congressman Troy Carter Responds to EPA’s Recommended Closure of Reserve, Louisiana Elementary School Due to Toxic Exposure
RESERVE, L.A. – Today, Congressman Troy A. Carter, Sr. released a statement responding to the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) recommendation to close Fifth Ward Elementary School in Reserve, LA due to toxic exposure. The findings follow a 56-page letter outlining environmental injustice against Black community members in Louisiana’s Industrial Corridor.
Sterlington mayoral candidates lay out their plans for the town
STERLINGTON, La. (KTVE/KARD)–Three Republican mayoral candidates are running to become the next mayor of the Town of Sterlington, including incumbent mayor Caesar Velazquez who is running for reelection. Velazquez faces challengers Matt Talbert and Lucy Holtzclaw. They laid out their priorities before Sterlington voters began heading to the polls. Velasquez says his top priorities are […]
Three judges in Baton Rouge running for seat on First Circuit Court of Appeal
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Three judges in Baton Rouge are running for a seat on Louisiana’s First Circuit Court of Appeal. The candidates are Hunter Greene, Beau Higginbotham and Don Johnson. The 2nd District, Subdistrict 1, Division B seat is being vacated by Judge J Michael McDonald. “And...
Florida voters asked to scrap one way to amend constitution
Florida voters are deciding whether to get rid of a commission that meets every 20 years to recommend changes to the state constitution, the only such panel among the U.S. states that refers amendments directly to a statewide ballot.Opponents of the Constitution Revision Commission say it has gone beyond its original mandate, lacks accountability and has become a venue for new statewide policy to be proposed to a group of temporary officials who — in contrast to the elected Legislature — are unelected appointees. The commission isn’t the only way to refer state amendments to voters. The Legislature can...
KTBS
Two applicants for Capitol police chief have made headlines
The Louisiana State Capitol (Wesley Muller/Louisiana Illuminator) State lawmakers will choose the first ever Capitol police chief in the coming weeks, and the law enforcement professionals who have put their names up for consideration include two who were involved in notable incidents related to their jobs. T.J. Gaughf, director of...
NOLA.com
Guest column: A flawed, undemocratic school system is failing Louisiana kids
The recent news that Louisiana’s composite ACT score remains one of the lowest in the nation is a signal that the 30 years of privatization-based education reform in the state has failed to achieve its aims to raise test scores. No test ought to be a single indicator of...
