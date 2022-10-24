Read full article on original website
Related
tennismajors.com
Auger-Aliassime beats wild card to book spot in Basel second round
Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, the No 3 seed, moved into the second round of the Swiss Indoors by edging out Swiss wildcard Marc-Andrea Huesler 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-4 at the Halle Saint-Jacques in Basel on Wednesday. Auger-Aliassime, ranked No 9, will play Serb Miomir Kecmanovic next. Basel ATP 500, other first-round...
tennismajors.com
Rune on a roll, beats de Minaur to reach Basel second round
Dane Holger Rune reached the second round of the Swiss Indoors by winning against Australian Alex De Minaur, the No 7 seed, 6-2, 7-5 at the Halle Saint-Jacques in Basel on Wednesday afternoon. De Minaur was also the man Rune beat on Saturday in the Stockholm semi-final. Rune, ranked No...
tennismajors.com
Bautista Agut powers past Andy Murray, into quarter-finals at Basel
Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut, the No 6 seed, defeated Andy Murray 6-3, 6-2 to reach the last 8 of the Swiss Indoors at the Halle Saint-Jacques in Basel on Thursday. The Spaniard leveled his all-time head-to-head with Murray at three wins apiece as he won for the third consecutive time against the Scot – Bautista Agut improves to 38-17 on the season.
tennismajors.com
Borna, again! Coric earns third consecutive victory over Tsitsipas in Vienna
Croat Borna Coric advanced to the last eight of the Vienna Open by edging out Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, the second seed, 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (4) at the Wiener Stadthalle on Thursday evening. Coric, ranked No 27, will face Pole Hubert Hurkacz, the No 5 seed, next. The world No 27...
tennismajors.com
Humbert beats Brooksby in Basel, advances to second round
French qualifier Ugo Humbert reached the second round of the Swiss Indoors by defeating American Jenson Brooksby 6-1, 6-4 at the Halle Saint-Jacques in Basle on Wednesday. Humbert, ranked No 103, will play the winner of the match between Australian Alex De Minaur, the No 7 seed, and Dane Holger Rune next.
tennismajors.com
Rune eases past Humbert to round out Basel quarter-finals
Dane Holger Rune advanced to the last eight of the Swiss Indoors by winning against French qualifier Ugo Humbert 6-4, 6-2 at the Halle Saint-Jacques in Basel on Thursday evening. Rune, ranked No 25, will play French qualifier Arthur Rinderknech next. Basel Quarter-Finals:. 🇪🇸 Alcaraz vs Carreno Busta 🇪🇸...
tennismajors.com
Swiss Indoors: Bautista Agut moves into second round
Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut, the No 6 seed, reached the second round of the Swiss Indoors by winning against Serb qualifier Laslo Djere 6-4, 6-1 at the Halle Saint-Jacques in Basle on Tuesday evening. Bautista Agut, ranked No 22, will face Andy Murray next. Basle ATP 500, other first-round results...
tennismajors.com
Swiss Indoors: Wawrinka reaches second round
Swiss Stan Wawrinka reached the second round of the Swiss Indoors by winning against Norwegian Casper Ruud, the second seed, 6-4, 6-4 at the Halle Saint-Jacques in Basle on Tuesday evening. Wawrinka, ranked No 194, will face American Brandon Nakashima next. Basle ATP 500, other first-round results (Halle Saint-Jacques, EUR...
tennismajors.com
Late rally helps Murray survive Safiullin in Basel
With his fate hanging in he balance in Basel, Andy Murray did what he has done all season: battled ferociously. The 35-year-old Scot rallied from a set down – and 4-1 down in the third – to defeat Roman Safiullin 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-4 on Tuesday at the Swiss Indoors Basel.
tennismajors.com
Bublik bounces Ramos-Vinolas in Basel, moves into last eight
Kazakh Alexander Bublik reached the quarter-finals of the Swiss Indoors by winning against Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-3, 6-3 at the Halle Saint-Jacques in Basel on Thursday afternoon. Bublik, ranked No 38, will play the winner of the match between Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, the No 3 seed, and Serb Miomir Kecmanovic...
tennismajors.com
“It’s usually not easy to play after an injury” – 100 percent fit Medvedev spoils party for Thiem in Vienna
Dominic Thiem is working his way back to elite form after a difficult run of injury bad luck. Daniil Medvedev, meanwhile, is looking elite despite a recent adductor injury, suffered at the Astana Open two weeks ago. In a battle of former US Open champions, Medvedev quieted the Vienna faithful...
tennismajors.com
Carreno Busta sets up all-Spanish quarter-final in Basel against world No 1 Alcaraz
Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta, the No 5 seed, needed all his experience and tenacity to overcome a fired up local wild card Dominic Stricker and advance to the quarter-finals of the Swiss Indoors in Basel. The Canadian Masters champion needed two hours and 37 minutes to defeat the 20-year-old...
tennismajors.com
Vienna Open: Ruusuvuori advances to second round
Finn Emil Ruusuvuori won against Italian Lorenzo Sonego 6-2, 6-3 to move into the second round of the Vienna Open at the Wiener Stadthalle on Tuesday afternoon. Ruusuvuori, ranked No 43, will face Pole Hubert Hurkacz, the No 5 seed, next. Vienna ATP 500, other first-round results (Wiener Stadthalle, EUR...
tennismajors.com
Alert: Andy Murray rallies to reach second round at Basel
Andy Murray advanced to the second round of the Swiss Indoors by edging out Russian qualifier Roman Safiullin 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-4 at the Halle Saint-Jacques in Basel on Tuesday afternoon. Murray, ranked No 49, will play the winner of the match between Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut, the No 6...
tennismajors.com
Format, Dates, Cities: Everything you always wanted to know about the United Cup (but never had the time to find out)
Belinda Bencic and Roger Federer of Switzerland, and Serena Williams and Frances Tiafoe of the United States at the Hopman Cup in 2019 Image Credit: Imago / Panoramic. The United Cup is a new mixed team event, a joint ATP-WTA competition involving 18 countries at the beginning of each year.
tennismajors.com
Hubert Hurkacz keeps pace in Vienna, edging Ruusuvuori to reach quarter-finals
Pole Hubert Hurkacz, the No 5 seed, won against Finn Emil Ruusuvuori 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 to reach the quarter-finals of the Vienna Open at the Wiener Stadthalle on Thursday afternoon. Hurkacz, ranked No 11, will play the winner of the match between Croat Borna Coric and Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, the...
tennismajors.com
From Carlitos to Alcaraz, episode 4: Alcaraz-Sinner, the US Open quarter-final that may have shaped our next decade of tennis
4/6: How the sensational battle between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner at this year’s US Open may have given us a glimpse of the future of men’s tennis. In part four of our series on the rise of Carlos Alcaraz, we examine why the pair may take tennis to the next level and why others may learn from them.
tennismajors.com
Giron defeats Norrie to move into quarter-finals at Vienna
American Marcos Giron won against No 7 seed Cameron Norrie 6-3, 6-4 to advance to the quarter-finals of the Vienna Open at the Wiener Stadthalle on Thursday afternoon. Giron, ranked No 58, will face the winner of the match between Russian Andrey Rublev, the No 3 seed, and Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov next.
tennismajors.com
New dad Medvedev advances to Vienna second round to face Thiem, bashes Basilashvili
Russian Daniil Medvedev, the top seed, won against Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-2, 6-2 to reach the second round of the Vienna Open at the Wiener Stadthalle on Wednesday. Metronomic Medvedev ⚖️@DaniilMedwed books a blockbuster R2 versus Thiem courtesy of a 6-2 6-2 triumph @ErsteBankOpen | #ErsteBankOpen pic.twitter.com/1fB6mFb0oa. —...
tennismajors.com
Evans crushes Khachanov, advances to Vienna quarter-finals
Daniel Evans advanced to the last eight of the Vienna Open by winning against Russian Karen Khachanov 6-2, 6-2 at the Wiener Stadthalle on Wednesday. Evans, ranked No 26, will play the winner of the match between Canadian Denis Shapovalov and American Taylor Fritz, the No 4 seed, next. Daniel...
Comments / 0