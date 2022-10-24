ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Auger-Aliassime beats wild card to book spot in Basel second round

Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, the No 3 seed, moved into the second round of the Swiss Indoors by edging out Swiss wildcard Marc-Andrea Huesler 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-4 at the Halle Saint-Jacques in Basel on Wednesday. Auger-Aliassime, ranked No 9, will play Serb Miomir Kecmanovic next. Basel ATP 500, other first-round...
Rune on a roll, beats de Minaur to reach Basel second round

Dane Holger Rune reached the second round of the Swiss Indoors by winning against Australian Alex De Minaur, the No 7 seed, 6-2, 7-5 at the Halle Saint-Jacques in Basel on Wednesday afternoon. De Minaur was also the man Rune beat on Saturday in the Stockholm semi-final. Rune, ranked No...
Bautista Agut powers past Andy Murray, into quarter-finals at Basel

Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut, the No 6 seed, defeated Andy Murray 6-3, 6-2 to reach the last 8 of the Swiss Indoors at the Halle Saint-Jacques in Basel on Thursday. The Spaniard leveled his all-time head-to-head with Murray at three wins apiece as he won for the third consecutive time against the Scot – Bautista Agut improves to 38-17 on the season.
Borna, again! Coric earns third consecutive victory over Tsitsipas in Vienna

Croat Borna Coric advanced to the last eight of the Vienna Open by edging out Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, the second seed, 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (4) at the Wiener Stadthalle on Thursday evening. Coric, ranked No 27, will face Pole Hubert Hurkacz, the No 5 seed, next. The world No 27...
Humbert beats Brooksby in Basel, advances to second round

French qualifier Ugo Humbert reached the second round of the Swiss Indoors by defeating American Jenson Brooksby 6-1, 6-4 at the Halle Saint-Jacques in Basle on Wednesday. Humbert, ranked No 103, will play the winner of the match between Australian Alex De Minaur, the No 7 seed, and Dane Holger Rune next.
Rune eases past Humbert to round out Basel quarter-finals

Dane Holger Rune advanced to the last eight of the Swiss Indoors by winning against French qualifier Ugo Humbert 6-4, 6-2 at the Halle Saint-Jacques in Basel on Thursday evening. Rune, ranked No 25, will play French qualifier Arthur Rinderknech next. Basel Quarter-Finals:. 🇪🇸 Alcaraz vs Carreno Busta 🇪🇸...
Swiss Indoors: Bautista Agut moves into second round

Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut, the No 6 seed, reached the second round of the Swiss Indoors by winning against Serb qualifier Laslo Djere 6-4, 6-1 at the Halle Saint-Jacques in Basle on Tuesday evening. Bautista Agut, ranked No 22, will face Andy Murray next. Basle ATP 500, other first-round results...
Swiss Indoors: Wawrinka reaches second round

Swiss Stan Wawrinka reached the second round of the Swiss Indoors by winning against Norwegian Casper Ruud, the second seed, 6-4, 6-4 at the Halle Saint-Jacques in Basle on Tuesday evening. Wawrinka, ranked No 194, will face American Brandon Nakashima next. Basle ATP 500, other first-round results (Halle Saint-Jacques, EUR...
Late rally helps Murray survive Safiullin in Basel

With his fate hanging in he balance in Basel, Andy Murray did what he has done all season: battled ferociously. The 35-year-old Scot rallied from a set down – and 4-1 down in the third – to defeat Roman Safiullin 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-4 on Tuesday at the Swiss Indoors Basel.
Bublik bounces Ramos-Vinolas in Basel, moves into last eight

Kazakh Alexander Bublik reached the quarter-finals of the Swiss Indoors by winning against Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-3, 6-3 at the Halle Saint-Jacques in Basel on Thursday afternoon. Bublik, ranked No 38, will play the winner of the match between Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, the No 3 seed, and Serb Miomir Kecmanovic...
Carreno Busta sets up all-Spanish quarter-final in Basel against world No 1 Alcaraz

Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta, the No 5 seed, needed all his experience and tenacity to overcome a fired up local wild card Dominic Stricker and advance to the quarter-finals of the Swiss Indoors in Basel. The Canadian Masters champion needed two hours and 37 minutes to defeat the 20-year-old...
Vienna Open: Ruusuvuori advances to second round

Finn Emil Ruusuvuori won against Italian Lorenzo Sonego 6-2, 6-3 to move into the second round of the Vienna Open at the Wiener Stadthalle on Tuesday afternoon. Ruusuvuori, ranked No 43, will face Pole Hubert Hurkacz, the No 5 seed, next. Vienna ATP 500, other first-round results (Wiener Stadthalle, EUR...
Alert: Andy Murray rallies to reach second round at Basel

Andy Murray advanced to the second round of the Swiss Indoors by edging out Russian qualifier Roman Safiullin 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-4 at the Halle Saint-Jacques in Basel on Tuesday afternoon. Murray, ranked No 49, will play the winner of the match between Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut, the No 6...
Hubert Hurkacz keeps pace in Vienna, edging Ruusuvuori to reach quarter-finals

Pole Hubert Hurkacz, the No 5 seed, won against Finn Emil Ruusuvuori 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 to reach the quarter-finals of the Vienna Open at the Wiener Stadthalle on Thursday afternoon. Hurkacz, ranked No 11, will play the winner of the match between Croat Borna Coric and Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, the...
Giron defeats Norrie to move into quarter-finals at Vienna

American Marcos Giron won against No 7 seed Cameron Norrie 6-3, 6-4 to advance to the quarter-finals of the Vienna Open at the Wiener Stadthalle on Thursday afternoon. Giron, ranked No 58, will face the winner of the match between Russian Andrey Rublev, the No 3 seed, and Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov next.
New dad Medvedev advances to Vienna second round to face Thiem, bashes Basilashvili

Russian Daniil Medvedev, the top seed, won against Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-2, 6-2 to reach the second round of the Vienna Open at the Wiener Stadthalle on Wednesday. Metronomic Medvedev ⚖️@DaniilMedwed books a blockbuster R2 versus Thiem courtesy of a 6-2 6-2 triumph @ErsteBankOpen | #ErsteBankOpen pic.twitter.com/1fB6mFb0oa. —...
Evans crushes Khachanov, advances to Vienna quarter-finals

Daniel Evans advanced to the last eight of the Vienna Open by winning against Russian Karen Khachanov 6-2, 6-2 at the Wiener Stadthalle on Wednesday. Evans, ranked No 26, will play the winner of the match between Canadian Denis Shapovalov and American Taylor Fritz, the No 4 seed, next. Daniel...

